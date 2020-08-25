Introduction

It can be very difficult at times for investors to choose individual investments, even at the experienced and professional levels. A primary example is the midstream industry of the energy sector, which saw share prices plunge massively across the board following the COVID-19 economic crisis. Looking from the outside, many investors are likely to feel that there must be desirable investments abound, but how do they know which ones to pick? After all, just a few poor individual investments can really impact a portfolio. Thankfully, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) helps solve this issue by providing a very high dividend yield over 12% and exposure to a diversified group of Master Limited Partnerships, hereon referred to as MLPs.

Background

The concept behind an ETF is nothing new, given their extreme rise in popularity over the last decade, as they offer investors a simple and fast way to gain exposure whilst maintaining diversification. Instead of investors having to pour through seemingly endless amounts of financial statements and investor presentations, they can simply buy the basket of MLPs, as the graph included below displays.

At the end of the day, similar to all ETFs, they can only redistribute the dividends that they receive from their underlying MLPs. Following the massive economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, many MPL distributions were reduced and thus so in turn were their dividends, as the graph included below displays. Whilst the future remains uncertain, this severe downturn appears well underway and possibly passed its worst point, and thus, it stands to reason that the vast majority of distribution reductions are now sitting in the rear-view mirror.

Simple Valuation

The primary reason that any investor owns this particular ETF is clearly for the income it produces. This means that a simple valuation approach can be utilized to estimate potential medium-term returns. At the moment, their dividend yield is considerably higher than their normal yield of around 7.50%, as the graph included below displays. This valuation approach simply assumes that, when operating conditions recover, their dividend yield will revert back to this average.

This could happen in two ways, either their dividends being reduced significantly or, preferably, their share price increasing significantly. Since their dividends have already been reduced significantly across the recent years, and this latest massive economic downturn has well and truly been underway for a solid half a year now, the second path seems more likely to eventuate. To remain conservative, a middle of the road scenario would foresee their quarterly dividends remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.30 per share.

If it were to take three years for operating conditions to recover and thus see their share price to revert to a 7.50% dividend yield, then their share price would increase to $40.00. This would mean that their compounded annual returns would be an impressive 19.06% as of the time of writing, before any dividends and associated tax consequences. Once their dividends are included, this would push the compounded annual returns to a massive 27.39%, once again before any associated tax consequences. These are very high pre-tax returns that would certainly help to propel any investment portfolio higher.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $37.38 per share based on the same scenario previously outlined, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 57.72% higher as of the time of writing. This is very favorable since it means that the intrinsic value for their shares is significantly higher than their current share price, even if their dividends never recover from all of these reductions.

To further illustrate how the odds are stacked favorably in the long-term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a staggering 100% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price. This is extremely rare and thus an impressive set of results that obviously speak to the sheer value and minimal downside risk that their shares currently offer investors.

Following these surprisingly strong results, with none of them producing an intrinsic value below their current share price, it thus begs the question to what extent they would have to reduce their dividends to justify their current valuation. To find an answer, the same discounted cash flow valuation was rearranged to simply solve for their dividend instead of intrinsic value, with the table included below containing the results. It can be seen that these vary between 61% and 18% with the average sitting at 38%, which would likely be the worst-case scenario, given we are already well into this downturn, and this still assumes zero future dividend growth. This means that the market is likely already pricing significant risks, and thus, new investors should face minimal downside risk.

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes around 9 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is very fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.08 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 24th August 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Although selecting investments is never easy nor risk-free, this situation appears to offer investors the closest they will ever come. Since they offer a highly desirable combination of a very high dividend yield, minimal downside potential and high diversification, I believe that a very bullish rating is appropriate.

