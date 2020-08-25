The reduced costs and the use of gamification will allow the company to survive the rough patch and flourish.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) is expected to deliver dreadful revenue growth during 2020, but the market estimates it will be growing extraordinarily well in the following years.

Kura is a micro-cap company with a market cap of about $66 Million with strong financials. The pandemic has greatly impacted the stock. Ironically, the coronavirus has increased awareness of the importance of cleanliness and reduced human interactions, which are the company's strengths. Kura has everything it needs to come out of the pandemic with better prospects than before.

What makes this company stand out

Kura has automated the transport of food from the kitchen to the table with two conveyor belts that pass through the restaurant's tables. The first belt transports specific plates requested by the customers via a screen in the table. The second belt transports food created in the kitchen based on what customers typically consume. Kuro's system also tracks which plates are being taken off the conveyor belt to predict future customers' behavior better.

As the video shows, Kura has a system in its tables that allows the customers to deposit their plates and transfers them to the kitchen, thus saving once again in personnel. The system integrates a mechanic that rewards the customers every time they consume 5 plates by showing them an entertaining clip. When the customer deposits 15 dirty plates into the system, they are also rewarded with a small toy or collectible. This use of gamification increases the chances that customers will actually deposit their plates in the slot and might tempt them to spend more to obtain a reward, especially if they have kids.

Because of the automation system installed, Kura is one of the best places to eat while maintaining social distancing guidelines as the belts reduce the person to person contact. The use of automation allows the company to reduce overhead, which increases margin and improves the chances of restaurants to operate in black numbers if they have to operate with a reduced capacity.

One of the biggest risks for the company is the increase in food delivery. While the restaurant has an edge in how the restaurants operate, its model fails to apply the same efficiency to food delivery. If the pandemic extends into 2021 and food delivery becomes the norm for restaurants, Kura will be unable to take advantage of its many benefits, and the stock price will reflect it.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has ranged between 24.2% and 38.9%, while the pandemic reduced revenue significantly, the assessment estimates average revenue growth of 25.2% compared to the past average of 31.5%. The gross margin has had a minimum of 11.8% and a maximum of 15.6% with a tendency to increase. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 9.6%, considering that it might need to operate with some restrictions until 2022. The G&A as a percentage of revenue has oscillated between 9% and 12%. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 11.5% compared to the past average of 10.9%

Source: Author's Charts

The model's most likely scenario considers a pessimistic outlook that Kura will return to profitability as late as 2023. This bearish consideration was made to reflect a scenario where the COVID-19 vaccine is delayed and restrictions on how restaurants operate would need to continue in some form until the end of 2021. These approximations are conservative compared to Kura's market expectations in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time.

By constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the company's risk profile.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows an 8.05% probability that Kura will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 28.8%.

Conclusions

The core business of Kura is robust, the current price is undervalued beyond our wildest dreams, the company has no long-term debt and plenty of cash to endure a few quarters in the red. In the long-term risk analysis above, the company would be considered low risk; however, as it is currently reporting losses, it is a micro-cap stock, and the future earnings predictions have a high standard deviation, a wide variety of risk measures would rightly catalog it as a risky investment.

Source: Twitter

Long-term investors might want to consider this stock. It is heavily undervalued, its long-term prospects could make it a ten-bagger before the end of the decade and the long-term downside is relatively small. However, if the pandemic effects were to continue until 2022, the stock could fall to less than half its current price. Even if the long-term prospects remained intact, not many investors might have the discipline or stomach to hold it through that period.

As it so often happens, whether the stock is worth the risk and if it belongs in a certain portfolio depends on the investor's risk tolerance, the time horizon of its investments, and how they measure and manage risk.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.