Government Debt Accelerates

Investors must realize that this credit inflation underwrites everything else going on in the economy and must build their investment strategies around this picture.

Five trillion dollars or more of government debt will be added to the debt load this year, although the Fed with pick up more than half of the new debt.

The national debt of the United States government continues to accelerate as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic recession spreads.

At the end of last year, the United States was about $17.0 trillion in debt.

By the end of June 2020, the debt stood at $20.53 trillion!

On January 1, 2020, the Federal Reserve held $2.3 trillion in U. S. Treasury securities on its balance sheet.

On July 1, 2020, the Federal Reserve held $4.2 trillion in U. S. Treasury securities on its balance sheet.

Figures like these represent the foundation of credit inflation on steroids.

You can look here for more background on my vision of credit inflation.

Increases In National Debt

At the end of 2019, the national debt of the United States was about 80 percent of gross domestic product.

At the end of June 2020 the national debt was 106 percent of gross domestic product.

As Matt Phillips writes in the New York Times

That more than 25 percentage-point surge would represent the largest annual leap in American indebtedness since Alexander Hamilton founded the nation’s credit in the 1790s, outpacing even the growth at the peak of World War II, according to the Congressional Budget Office.”

Mr. Phillips goes on,

And, it’s not over yet. The Treasury is expected to borrow over $1.0 trillion more through the end of the year—and that’s without counting another stimulus package.”

Another stimulus package could account for anywhere from another $1.0 trillion increase up to a $3.0 trillion increased depending upon whether or not the bill comes in closer to the Republican’s current proposal…or, the Democrats.

Credit Inflation Is Increasing

The base for credit inflation has been increasing since the early 1960s and these figures just show how the numbers are accelerating.

Just since the 2000s, the acceleration in national debt figures has risen dramatically.

Mr. Phillips has a very nice chart in his article that captures this rise. The chart shows that between 2001 and 2009 the growth rate in the national debt was around 5.0 percent per year.

For the next ten years the growth rate is close to 11.0 per year.

The increase for just 2020 alone looks like the debt will rise by over 25 percent.

And, the Federal Reserve is going to follow right along with the growth in the debt in terms of its outright holdings of the government debt.

The growth path is not inconsistent with historical patterns.

Private Debt Increases As Well

Private debt also tends to accelerate as the public debt rises. This is the whole essence of credit inflation. The government provides the foundation for the basic rise in debt in the economy and the private sector then follows the government’s lead.

In fact the multiplier from the public debt to the private debt is substantially greater that one. So, private debt multiplies whatever base the government provides.

And, of course, as the amount of private debt piles on top of the increasing amount of public debt, concerns about a solvency crisis increase. This is where the Federal Reserve hopes that what it is doing to prevent a liquidity crisis in the financial system will help keep the financial system from moving on into a solvency crisis.

The Case Around The World

But, the United States is not alone in following a policy of credit inflation and this is where the rest of the world play a role in the future of the financial markets.

Josh Zumbrun, writing in the Wall Street Journal, states that

“Among advanced economies, debt rose too 128 percent of global gross domestic product as of July, according to the International Monetary Fund. In 1946, it came to 124 percent.”

But, Mr. Zumbrun reminds us,

Today’s high levels of debt didn’t start with the pandemic. Since the 1980s, even outside recessions, debt has grown in the U. S., Europe, and Japan….”

Furthermore,

Central banks have bought huge quantities of government debt….”

Japan’s central bank, for example, owns over $4.0 trillion worth of government liabilities out of $11.0 trillion of Japan’s national debt.

That is, as I have written many times credit inflation started a long time ago, at least 40 years ago and possibility, as I believe, as long as sixty years ago.

Credit inflation is built into the markets and the expectations of investors and has been there for a substantial amount of time…and not just in the United States.

The Future

This situation will not change soon. Mr. Zumbrun quotes Glen Hubbard, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, as saying that nothing really can be done about this right now. We are fighting a “war” and until the world is won, we can’t do much about the debt and the credit inflation. And, I agree with this assessment entirely.

But, the future, and this is what is important for the investment community. Credit inflation is not going to go away. It is built into the thinking of both political parties. And, as we see, credit inflation tends to accelerate as time goes along. That is, until it doesn’t any more.

Both Mr. Phillips and Mr. Zumbrun advise that investors should not be overly concerned about this situation right now. Financial markets seem to be able to handle it. And, investors should be able to handle it as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.