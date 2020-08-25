Cars.com's share price still has some upside potential, but it's now smaller than it was.

Cars.com delivered very strong free cash flow, with H2 2020 set up to be even stronger.

Q2 2020 results were much better than expected. The stock rallies to reflect investors' change of sentiment.

Investment Thesis

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) has been on a rally these past few months. I contend that investors had long ago braced themselves for negative results in Q2, but that Cars.com is still highly cash flow generative.

When Cars.com reported its Q2 results, investors were reassured that, although its revenue took a significant hit, Cars.com was still able to generate strong cash flows.

I surmise that the stock is still cheaply valued at less than 8x this year's free cash flow.

Amidst Challenging Conditions, Performance Was Better Than Expected

Cars.com is undervalued and has been undervalued for a while.

To be honest, my timing on this stock was off. I first recommend the stock to the marketplace at roughly $13 per share last November 2019.

And although I could see that Cars.com was making strong progress against their targets, COVID-19 got in the way, with shelter-in-place truly complicating the situation for this car website.

However, I stayed bullish the company, and in May, although the share price kept falling, I remained bullish. And since that time, the stock has performed well, despite being highly volatile.

My Cars.com bullish thesis was contingent on the fact that, although Cars.com's revenue growth rates for Q2 2020 would be rough, Cars.com would still be very cash flow generative.

As you would expect, during shelter-in-place, consumers were hardly motivated to buy new cars or even used cars for that matter. This saw Cars.com's revenue growth rates get hit very hard.

Meanwhile, Cars.com had to furlough its employees, which allowed it to cut back on its costs. This translated into Q1 2020, making $29 million of cash flow from operations, with essentially the same amount in Q2 2020.

The Bullish Argument

For the first half of 2020, despite COVID-19, Cars.com made $58 million in cash flows from operations. Given that its market cap is approximately $630 million, I believe you will agree this is a lot of cash flow, right? For just a six-month period, during shelter-in-place.

Realistically, it's entirely possible that Cars.com will make more than $80 million to $90 million of free cash flow that I estimated back in May.

Cars.com's management points out that 'new and used car sales bouncing back sequentially during the quarter':

Source: Investors' Presentation

With management pointing out that,

new car sales have since rebounded at a pace exceeding most expectations.

You can see new vehicle sales bounced back 49% compared with the low point in April (above).

What's more, it's not only the number of new vehicle sales that have bounced back, but pricing too. To illustrate, new car sales are up 3.1% y/y, while used car sales (which is a smaller portion of Cars.com's business model) are up 11%.

In fact, during COVID-19, as customers become increasingly accustomed to shopping for cars online, I suspect that this could provide a meaningful amount of tailwind to this car dealership website.

Valuation - Still Cheap, Approximately 30%-40% Upside Potential

It's undeniable that Cars.com has been on a run these past few months, thus eating into upside potential, to a certain extent.

Cars.com has seen its shares rally of late, as investors think about more and more customers shopping for cars online.

Looking ahead, even though management isn't confident to give guidance, they still expect Q3 2020 will see its revenue growth rates improve sequentially.

Furthermore, Q4 2020 is expected to be even better than Q3, as the economy starts to improve once more.

From the perspective of its valuation, there are not many companies that are not facing a terminal crisis during COVID-19 that are as free cash flow generative and stable, yet trading for approximately 8x free cash flow this year's free cash flow - on this front, Cars.com is an anomaly.

Assuming that Q3 2020 should see Cars.com offer reassuring guidance that the March-April period is now behind itself, I expect to see Cars.com being priced at roughly 12x free cash flow - at least $900 million market cap.

Investment Risks

One aspect that tempers my enthusiasm for Cars.com is that it's struggling to get dealer numbers to sustainably increase.

Source: Investors' Presentation

This could be due to COVID-19, and dealer customers could ramp back up in Q3 2020 and towards the back end of Q4 2020.

Indeed, Cars.com notes that its semi-exclusive contract with GM (NYSE:GM) will see close to 800 new websites being launched with Cars.com by year-end.

Thus, the biggest negative to look out for here would be dealer customer numbers. If it stabilizes, the stock could do quite well. But if the number of dealers opting to sell via Cars.com's peers, this could pose trouble for Cars.com.

The Bottom Line

Value investing is extremely difficult.

There's not a lot of space for emotions. It's about getting some cheap, averaging down, and waiting for investors to start to change their sentiment towards the stock.

Right now, we can clearly see evidence that investors are starting to appraise the company in a dramatically different light.

Given its large number of short-sellers in the stock, this stock should re-rate higher over the coming 6 months. Consequently, this is the holding period that I'm thinking about for this stock. After that six months, I suspect a lot of the good news will already be priced in, and it will be time to move onto to another stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.