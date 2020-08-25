Take-Two (TTWO) has been on a major upswing over the past few quarters. In fact, Take-Two is one of the few companies that are in a stronger position now than it was prior to the pandemic. COVID-19 is allowing for top video game companies like Take-Two to showcase their strengths. Take-Two, in particular, is proving to be an increasingly dominant force in the fast-growing video game industry.

Take-Two recently reported impressive Q1 results, beating expectations on several fronts. The company notably reported net bookings of $996.2 million, which represents a stunning 136% Y/Y growth. The company also reported a fiscal first-quarter record GAAP net revenue of $831.3 million. Take-Two is rapidly establishing itself as a powerhouse in a booming industry.

Take-Two is performing incredibly well considering the presence of COVID-19.

Source: YCharts

Solid Business Model

Take-Two owns some of the most popular franchises in the industry. The company's AAA titles, such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, continue to drive revenue. In fact, Take-Two stated that "Sales of Grand Theft Auto products generated 31.6% of our net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020." Despite Grand Theft Auto's popularity, this is still somewhat surprising given that Grand Theft Auto V was released back in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto's continued success is evidence that Take-Two's emphasis on recurrent consumer spending is paying off. In fact, recurrent consumer spending increased 52% in Q1 and accounted for 58% of the company's GAAP net revenue. Take-Two's strategy of maximizing the value of its AAA titles by constantly releasing free downloadable content and add-ons is working well.

Take-Two has built some of the most intricate, sophisticated, and aesthetically pleasing universes in games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. These in-game universes are solid frameworks in which Take-Two can build out even more content in order to satisfy old players and even attract new players.

A model of recurrent consumer spending works well with games that have well-designed worlds. The image below is a screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Source: Rockstar Games

Increasingly Robust Pipeline

While Take-Two owns some of the most prestigious AAA franchises in the gaming industry, the company is also building out an impressive pipeline of smaller titles. Take-Two has been criticized for its heavy reliance on a small number of titles in the past. Relying too heavily on a select few franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption does add a great deal of volatility to Take-Two's stock.

Take-Two currently has one of the most robust pipelines in its history. In fact, the company has more than double the number of games in its pipeline compared to five years ago. What's more, 54% of these games are being internally developed. Take-Two's major labels, from Rockstar Games to 2K, are all contributing to the company's increasingly impressive pipeline.

Take-Two's lesser-known subsidiary Private Division is also starting to make notable contributions to the company's pipeline and business. Private Division is namely seeing a great deal of success with its Outer Worlds title, which sold 2.8 million copies so far. These large sales numbers are already motivating Take-Two to release more Outer World's content moving forward. Outer World's success is further proof that Take-Two is successfully expanding its scope beyond massive titles such as Grand Theft Auto.

Growing Competition in an Unpredictable Industry

The video game industry as a whole has been growing at an incredibly fast pace over the past decade. The coronavirus is only cementing video games as a dominant form of entertainment as other forms of entertainment like movies, concerts, and theater take a step back. The rapid growth of the video game market is attracting a great deal of competition.

Other gaming giants like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been similarly bolstered by positive industry trends. These trends are already motivating gaming giants like Activision Blizzard to invest more heavily in future projects. As established industry players and newer entrants scramble to gain even more market share in a booming industry, competition in the industry is likely to ramp up significantly over the next few years.

Although Take-Two continues to establish itself as a major force in the video game industry, the company still has to be extremely wary of growing competition from established players and upstarts alike. The video game industry is incredibly unpredictable given the continual shifts in consumer tastes.

The gaming landscape changes with every passing year, which means that even leading companies like Take-Two have to remain incredibly adaptable. Take-Two does have ~$2.28 billion in cash reserves, which gives the company a large safety net for downturns or periods of underperformance. Moreover, Take-Two's increasingly diversified portfolio and growing pipeline should make the company a far less volatile investment moving forward.

It is incredibly hard to predict what direction the gaming industry will take even in the relatively short term. Previously, obscure genres like battle royale can literally explode overnight to become the most popular gaming genres.

Source: Fortnite

Conclusion

Take-Two is valued at ~$19 billion at a relatively high P/E ratio of ~36. Despite this, Take-Two still has more room for upward movement. The company has some of the most prestigious franchises in the industry, a rapidly growing pipeline, and a leadership position in multiple popular genres. Take-Two is also working on arguably the most anticipated video game over the past decade in Grand Theft Auto 6. With so much going for Take-Two, it is a good time to invest in the company even at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.