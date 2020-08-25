I have been a long-term holder of the preferred shares, acquiring them below par value. I still find them attractive, as they continue trading below par, carrying a 10%+ yield.

Safe Bulkers is a conservative and well run shipping company with very strong insider ownership and support. The CEO and his family own just under 50% of the common stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is a well-run shipping company, with strong insider ownership and support, that is well positioned for a recovery in the dry bulk market if/when it comes. The CEO (Polys Hajioannou) and his family own almost 50% (~47.3%) of the common stock, according to the latest 20-F filing. In addition, the CEO also owns ~3.1% of the Series D preferred shares.

The company has always been conservatively managed, with a strong balance sheet (maintaining a cash balance above $100M), low OPEX (around ~$4,000 per vessel per day) and a conservative chartering policy (focusing on period charters). These are important factors as to why SB has consistently managed to produce positive net cash from operating activities, even in the most challenging times:

Data by YCharts

What's more, the company has treated its common shareholders well, without diluting them that much, despite the severe difficulties in the dry bulk space. Specifically, the share count has increased from ~76M shares in 2012 to ~102M today (~34% increase), while the fleet size has increased from 24 vessels to 42 vessels (~75% increase), with an emphasis on larger vessel types, namely post-panamaxes and capes. Unfortunately, over the same period, the share price has suffered a lot, down by more than 65%:

Data by YCharts

What I didn't like is the recent announcement (on 10th August) of the ATM (At-The-Market) equity offering program of up to $23.5M, which represents a substantial percentage of the current market cap of ~$120M, and, if implemented, will be quite dilutive. According to the filing, the company plans to use the proceeds "for general corporate purposes including repayment or settlement of our financial obligations and subject to market conditions for potential acquisition of newbuild or second hand vessels". What's more, a few days earlier (on 5th August), SB also adopted a shareholders rights plan.

In terms of my investment in SB, I have been a long-term holder of SB's preferred shares, acquiring them well below par value, with the par value being $25. Today, I still find the preferreds quite appealing since both Series C (SB.PC) and Series D (SB.PD) are trading below $20, with dividend yields in excess of 10%. This means that they have 25%+ capital gain potential plus an attractive 10%+ locked-in dividend yield. Not bad, provided that the preferred dividends keep on getting paid - I find no reason for them to be suspended. Note, as of February 20, 2018, the Series B no longer trade following the completed redemption.

Despite the preferreds being quite attractive, I was contemplating to build a strong common position as well, like I did with Diana Shipping (DSX) recently, for aggressive upside. However, the above ATM announcement put me off. In this market, I am not taking my chances. It is clear that, over the past 5 years, the preferreds have been the place to be in. As shown in the graph below, they have outperformed the common shares by a wide margin:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Specifically, the common shares are down ~65%, while the preferreds are down much less (~19%). However, this does not tell the entire story, as the graph above excludes dividends. Including dividends, the preferreds have been a nice profitable investment. Note, the common shares do not pay a dividend since 2015 (the last declaration date was 30 July 2015)

In closing, I would rather lock in a 10%+ yield today with attractive upside potential if/when the preferreds return to par value, than buy the common shares with the risk of substantial dilution. As mentioned in the beginning of the article, SB has been a well-managed company - one of the few in the shipping space which is plagued by poor corporate governance. But, again, I'm not taking the risk being hit with unnecessary dilution at rock-bottom prices. Therefore, I have a neutral outlook on the common shares and a buy rating on the preferreds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SB.PC, SB.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.