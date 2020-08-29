I'm Buying These Investments For Fall 2020

Net lease REITs are set to richly reward investors and we are buying many of them.

Some sectors have become overpriced while others remain very opportunistic.

We're becoming increasingly selective as we head into the fall.

We are quickly approaching the fall season, and ahead of it, we take a step back to review what could be some of the best and worst investment opportunities that the market presently has to offer.

Early into spring 2020, everything collapsed, and you could find bargains in nearly every market sector. At the lowest point:

Tech stocks (QQQ) were down by 28%

(QQQ) were down by 28% S&P 500 (SPY) was down by 34%

(SPY) was down by 34% Utilities (XLU) were down by 36%

(XLU) were down by 36% REITs (VNQ) was down by 42%

(VNQ) was down by 42% Energy (XLE) was down by 57%

Data by YCharts

You could have bought nearly anything in March or April and you would have made a killing in the following months as the entire market recovered:

Data by YCharts

But as you can see from this chart, some sectors of the market recovered much faster than others, and as a result, some sectors have now become overpriced and risky, while others still offer great value and future upside potential.

Below we discuss our least favorite sector of the moment as well as our favorite sector for new investments as we head into the Fall season.

Tech Stocks: Least Favorite Sector of the Moment

Tech stocks have been by far the best performers in 2020, and therefore, it may seem counter intuitive to stay away from them. Before you passionate tech investors take offense, please note that I'm not suggesting that you should sell it all and run away.

My point here is simply that tech stocks are likely to underperform other beaten-down sectors in the following periods, and therefore, now isn’t a good time to invest in tech.

source

Tech stocks have recovered all their losses and keep pushing new-all-time-highs even as we enter a severe recession. Valuations are stretched, to say the least, and investors are likely to get a wake-up call as the world gradually returns to normal.

We say that because tech stocks greatly benefited from the lockdowns as it gave them a temporary monopoly for a number of businesses (retail, communication, entertainment, dining, etc…). People could not go out, and therefore, the digital world had no competition from the real world businesses.

However, now that we gradually reopen the world and people return to their previous habits, tech firms will lose some of what they gained during the lockdowns.

Since they benefited from the lockdowns, it's only reasonable, expect that they also suffer from the reopening.

Here's what this could mean to some of the major tech firms:

Less people will use Netflix (NFLX) and more will go out to bars, clubs, movie theaters, and other out-of-home entertainment venues. AMC (AMC) recently reopened 100 of its theaters. The reopening happened months ago in China and the results are very encouraging.

Less people will shop on Amazon (AMZN) and more will go to malls and shopping centers instead. Macerich (MAC) has noted that a number of its malls are back to almost pre-crisis levels of traffic within months of reopening.

Less people will order food on Doordash and will eat at restaurants instead. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) noted that people are quickly returning to restaurants.

Less people will use Zoom (ZM) and will instead meet in person to build true relationships and connect over a dinner or coffee.

You get the point: When people are allowed to go out, they are less likely to use as much tech as when they are locked inside.

source

We are social creatures and we are not happy if we have to stay inside 24/7. This has not changed and will likely never change.

The anticipated vaccine and return to normal is a headwind for tech stocks, but it's a clear tailwind for traditional brick-and-mortar businesses.

Buying tech stocks at historically expensive valuations ahead of this return to normal sounds like a risky proposition to us. There are some great times to invest in tech, but that's not today.

Net Lease REITs: Best Opportunity of the Moment

Recently, all REITs have been categorized as “highly risky” because some of them were hit particularly hard by the lockdowns.

But not all REITs are created equal. We agree that mall and office REITs are risky in today’s environment, but what most investors appear to ignore is that 90% of REITs invest in other more resilient sectors such as:

Apartment communities

Manufactured housing communities

Hospitals

Medical office buildings

Industrial parks

Distribution centers

Timberland

Farmland

Rehabilitation centers

Net lease properties

Yet, most of these REITs are now greatly discounted and get a bad rep because of the few struggling mall REITs. For this reason, we believe that the REIT sector currently has a lot to offer as we head into the fall of 2020.

Net lease REITs in particular offer exceptional value in today’s environment and we are heavily investing in them. They currently represent over 25% of our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord:

But what are net lease properties?

Net lease properties are single-tenant freestanding retail properties, which are most-often service, value or convenience oriented. Good examples that you see and use on a daily basis include:

CVS (CVS) Pharmacies:

source

Wendy's (WEN) Restaurants:

source

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Convenience Stores:

source

The big difference between net lease and other properties is that the lease is designed to better protect the landlord:

The leases are much longer and generally have >10 years left on them.

The leases include automatic rent increases of 1%-2% per year.

The leases enjoy strong rent coverage with profits covering rents at 2-3x.

The tenant is responsible for all property expenses and even maintenance.

The landlord simply collects a rent check and that’s it.

Therefore, net lease properties have the reputation of generating recession-proof, bond-like cash flow that keeps going up even during times of crisis. As an example, the two largest net lease REITs, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), have managed to increase dividends in every past crisis since their IPO. They have both increased dividends in year 2000, 2008, 2009, and again in 2020, despite the COVID-19 crisis:

source 1; source 2

The cash flow of net lease REITs is so resilient that they are commonly considered to be the closest thing to bonds in the equity market. They generally trade at a 100-200 basis point spread over the 10-year Treasury, reflecting their high safety.

This however changed very drastically with the COVID-19 crisis. The market sentiment plummeted, and this sent the yield spreads to unprecedented levels:

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped all the way to 0.6%. But high-quality net lease REITs were repriced at 4-6% dividend yields – resulting in a ~500 basis point spread – or up to 5x more than historic averages.

Why is the market so pessimistic?

In short, we believe that investors heard the word “retail” and run for the exit when lockdowns went into effect.

However, they failed to understand the difference between net lease properties and other retail assets. Net lease properties are mostly service-oriented, leases are exceptionally long, rent coverage rates are high, and therefore the future prospects are solid even if we go into a prolonged recession.

Yes, rent collection rates dipped for net lease properties too, but this was only temporary, and by now, nearly 100% of rents are collected or under definitive deferral agreements. Net lease REITs are again hiking dividends, business is strong, and they are now turning to offense to push for growth in the coming quarters.

Why buy today?

We believe that right now is a great time to invest in net lease REITs as we head into the fall of 2020:

Rent collection rates are now approaching 100%.

Dividends are being increased.

Net lease REITs are returning to growth.

A vaccine is expected to be released shortly.

And yet, net lease REIT valuations remain at a near 10-year low with historically high dividend yields in a yield less world.

The market is still fearful and it has delayed its recognition of the business strength of net lease REITs.

But as we put this crisis behind us, what will yield-starved investors do?

They will rush straight back to the net lease REIT sector to take advantage of the high, sustainable and growing dividend yields.

At High Yield Landlord, we are investing ahead of the fearful crowd to lock in the high yields and profit in the recovery. We have identified several opportunities with ~6% yield and over 50% upside potential.

Here's one example for you:

STORE Capital (STOR) is a blue-chip net lease REIT with 14 years left on its leases, mostly service-oriented properties, resilient cash flow (outside of a full lockdown), and ~5% annual growth prospects.

Its second largest shareholder is no other than Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), which recently doubled down and bought more shares of STOR during the COVID-19 crisis.

We provide a full review of the company as well as an exclusive interview of the CEO at High Yield Landlord. In short, we believe that it has 60% upside potential from the current share price and while you wait, you receive a sustainable 5.3% dividend yield.

source

Closing Note:

The best time to invest is when it looks like the world is coming to an end. Not when everything is sunshine and rainbows.

Right now, some sectors have fully recovered and they are priced with highly optimistic expectations which may lead to disappointment already in the near future. We think that most, but all, tech stocks fall into this category.

On the other hand, other sectors of the market have trailed behind because investors have underestimated their strength and misunderstood their risk profile. Net lease REITs are a good example of that as generalist investors fail to understand that these are not regular retail REITs.

We invest heavily in these type of situations where we expect significant upside as the market regains its senses. Moreover, several catalysts should help us here. The vaccine is one. The 0% interest rate policy is another one. Ultimately, yield-starved investors will have no other choice than net lease REITs and a few other sectors to get high and reliable income and it should help them tremendously.

As the narrative shifts from “sell due to COVID-19” to “buy for income in today’s yiedless world,” we expect large profits from our net lease investments.

What Are We Buying?

