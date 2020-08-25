Several things can go wrong for the company, and I don’t like the deals for the Dugbe and Kouroussa gold projects.

However, political uncertainty has emerged following a military coup in Mali, where the Yanfolila gold mine is located.

Introduction

It’s been a while since I covered Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) on SA, and a lot has happened. The company delivered its Q2 production results, inked a deal for the purchase of the Kouroussa gold project in Guinea, and farmed out its Dugbe gold project in Liberia (Ok, I did cover this last one in June). And of course, Mali experienced a military coup just a few days ago, which led to investors fleeing local gold mining companies despite all of them said they are operating as normal.

Overview of Hummingbird's operations

The company’s main asset is the Yanfolila gold mine in southern Mali, which has been in operation since 2017.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

In 2020, Yanfolila is expected to produce 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold at all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of up to $995 per ounce. This seems achievable as the mine poured 24,054 ounces of gold in Q2 2020 at AISC of $983 per ounce.

A gold producer with AISC of around $1,000 looks compelling at the current gold price, but I think that Hummingbird has been under-delivering at Yanfolila.

As I mentioned in my first SA article on the company back in 2017, Yanfolila was supposed to have AISC of around $700 per ounce.

(Source: Previous article, original document no longer available)

Also, Hummingbird has so far failed to extend the life of the mine. Back when Yanfolila entered production, it had a mine life of around eight years. It currently has a reserve base of 670k ounces at 2.66 g/t and is planned to have an output of 574koz through to 2024.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Mali is currently battling a jihadist insurgency in the north, but this shouldn’t be an issue for Yanfolila for the time being as the mine is in on the other side of the country. However, the recent military coup creates a significant political crisis, which I think could affect mining operations in Mali in the near term.

Moving to Dugbe, I covered this project in detail in June. The property is located in southeastern Liberia, and it includes the Dugbe, Joe Village, Nemo Creek and Tiehnpo permits.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

In 2013, Hummingbird completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) which was based on 4.2Moz of resources and an initial capex of $212 million. The net present value stood at $337 million using $1,500 per ounce of gold and a 10% discount rate. At that price of gold, the internal rate of return of Dugbe was 43% with average all-in-sustaining costs of $904 per ounce.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

The initial capex could be decreased to $143 million if contract mining was used.

In June 2020, Hummingbird inked an earn-in agreement with ARX Resources, which allows the latter to get a 49% stake by investing $10 million in exploration over two years and completing a definitive feasibility study. Several years ago, Dugbe was considered to be among the best undeveloped gold projects in Africa, and I think Hummingbird is getting too little after sinking $70 million in this property to date.

The third main project of Hummingbird is Kouroussa, which the company is set to acquire from Cassidy Gold (CDXGF) in exchange for 9.1% of its enlarged share capital. Cassidy will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on all gold sales over and above the first 200,000 ounces and sales up to a maximum of 2.2 million ounces of production and sales. The deal also includes a deferred consideration of £10 ($16) for every ounce of gold reserve above 400,000 ounces, up to a maximum of a million ounces or £6 million ($9.6 million).

Kouroussa is located in the Siguiri Basinand. It has a mineral resource of 1.18 million ounces grading at above 3g/t.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

According to Hummingbird, the initial capex stands at around $90 million, and a 1 Mtpa CIL plant can produce around 100,000 ounces of gold per year at average AISC of $807 per ounce over a mine life of five years. Overall, I think Kouroussa looks like a slightly inferior version of what Yanfolila was supposed to be. Also, the metallurgical flow sheet and process plant design will be similar to the Mali project.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Hummingbird claims it can put Kouroussa into production in about two years, which I think it’s too optimistic, and there are some red flags. This is a project which was put on care and maintenance in 2016 following several months of technical issues. And its mineral resource estimate has barely moved since 2008.

Conclusion

Over the past few years, Hummingbird has had significant issues at its flagship Yanfolila mine in Mali. At the moment, there’s a political crisis in the country, which could negatively affect local gold mines. Also, I think Hummingbird’s management has done a poor job at Yanfolila as it has so far failed to extend the mine life, and the project’s AISC is around $300 per ounce higher than initially planned.

I continue to think that the deal for Dugbe is not a good one. Regarding Kouroussa, the key financial figures for the project look robust on paper, but I have doubts it can be developed without a hitch, considering Cassidy encountered technical issues.

Overall, I think several things can go wrong for Hummingbird and that there are better investment opportunities in the gold space. I continue to avoid this one.

