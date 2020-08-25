My last ($DSX, $DSX.PB) article was May 19th, when the stock was $1.50, and I was bullish. Today…the stock is $1.42…

I was "very bullish" on the preferred, the price was $18.75 at the time of my last article, and $15.75 when I first wrote a bullish article in April - plus a couple dividends. The price is now $22.

"You win some, you lose some." Fortunately, this time the loss wasn't too great. Here is my argument on why potential for both still exists, albeit, in a much different way from just 3 months ago.

Shipping Equity Analysis and Marel have both shared very informative pieces in the last month, so I will attempt to avoid much duplication for you, and build off of their work.

Balance Sheet:

WOW! Meaningful changes in debt maturities and a look at what opportunities Diana Shipping will be looking at for opportunistic moves.

I previously shared:

Updates include:

ALL SINCE MAY 15TH, AFTER Q1 EARNINGS!

What has this done to their maturity outlook?

Principal repayments went from over $160m through EOY 2021, to about $75m. Overall debt now stands at $454m, down about $20m from the start of the year. Between $10m in principal payments, $8m in unsecured note purchases, and the Arethusa sale, I anticipate debt being roughly $430m at end of Q3.

Cash Flow:

The $40.7 million in revenue has a very low degree of variability, since there are only 59 days not currently chartered for their vessels. Q4 is a much more challenging estimate, as there are almost 800 days - which is about 22% of their total fleet ownership days. That is more the standard, and this quarter didn't have many vessels in transition.

Even though some principal has been paid off since last quarter, and LIBOR may have reset other loan rates lower, I kept net interest the same based on this comment from the earnings Q&A:

Ioannis Zafirakis

I can say that the banks that we talked to, I have seen no change in the way they're looking at things. And they were, I would say, surprise when we approach them in order to implement our strategy as regards their refinancing. Their first reaction is, but why do you want to do that? Or are you prepared to pay 50 basis points more in order to do that, and they didn't understand. So for me that shows that they do not worry a lot about what's happening.

Since the "50 basis points more" was willingly brought up, I suspect that the refinanced loans carried a slightly higher interest rate. So, until we have a firm number, I used the same interest calculation.

Overall, this leaves about $2m to be used towards the standard loan amortization, which for Q3 will be about $9.3m, and about $40m over the next year.

Based on this revenue, and assuming no additional vessel sales/purchases or stock buybacks, I would expect the cash to go down by roughly $13-14 million at the end of Q3.

Cash ended Q2, with $101,690,000, so this would bring us down to about $88m. The following 5 quarters (EOY 2021), would add another $50m in amortized loan repayments, but no debt maturities until Q1, 2022. Even at today's revenue, there should be a positive cash contribution of $2m or so a year, so that would imply another $40m net would be drawn down from cash by end of 2021. Yes, I realize that the shipping market will change substantially between then and now, but if rates can maintain around this levels for the next couple months, Diana typically renews 12-15 months charters - which will take us to end of 2021 and give us the clarity this assumes. These assumptions would have DSX with about $50m at end of 2021.

First quarter 2022, is when the Nordia Bank loan and the vessel Los Angeles come due. The next quarter (Q2, 2022) the Philadelphia and Santa Barbara come due. Total payments in the first half of 2022 will equal roughly $100m. This is important to note, because I would suspect opportunistic unsecured bond buying at discounts, and refinancing or selling the vessels tied to the first half of 2022, would be the next financial moves made.

Conclusion:

From a common stock perspective, DSX seems to be very undervalued when looking at book value, but so does every other else in the industry. From an operating cash flow, they are trading at about 6.7x, assuming $4.5m quarterly operating CF. Shipping stocks have had enough bad press from a few select companies (DRYS) that have made many investors shy away from the category as a whole. While I believe in Diana management to make shareholder friendly decisions, I also do not see any near term catalyst to send the stock significantly higher, as they don't have the ability to reap the benefit of higher rates, at least for the next couple months when their vessels come off higher. My official rating for SA will be neutral, however full disclosure I am long with a basis around $1.52.

Preferred Stock is a different story. I continue to believe the cash flow detail above confirms their ability to maintain the preferred dividend - at least for the next 1.5 years. If, one year from now, they have not made any additional financing maneuvers, then the view may change. As of now, I see them entering 2022 with $50m in cash, but the reality is, they will likely be selling ships and/or pushing their debt out further.

In addition, current secondary market vessel rates would support an unrealistic, worst case scenario of liquidation, and still have enough asset coverage.

Using this data, I arrived at a total vessel value of:

Vessels: $670m

Cash (estimated Q3) $88m

Total Cash/Vessels = $758m

Total Debt estimated Q3: $430m

Preferred Stock: $60m

Net: $268m (current market cap only $115m….)

This makes me still very bullish on the preferred stock, as it's hard to find a 10% yielder with still 10% of appreciation left to get back to PAR.

Thank you for reading, I look forward to hearing any feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSX, DSX.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.