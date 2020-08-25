Dana Incorporated (DAN), an Ohio-based company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery, has encountered a perfect storm in the automotive industry this year, which has sent its revenues and profits plunging. Despite the rally from the March lows, the share price still has not recuperated in full: the stock is down ~25% YTD, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has erased all the losses and is hovering close to an all-time high. The negative price return is almost in-line with one of its largest customers Ford Motor Company (F), which is down ~28.4%. A few of its competitors (see page 4 of the Form 10-K) have fared better, as Magna International (MGA) is down only ~7.6%, BorgWarner (BWA) is ~6.4% cheaper than at the beginning of the year, and Cummins (CMI) is even enjoying a share price ~16.8% higher than in January. Meanwhile, the clear industry laggard is heavily leveraged Tenneco Inc. (TEN), which I have covered recently. Since early January, TEN has lost ~36.8%.

I like Dana's relatively moderate leverage (4.78x Net debt/Net CFFO) compared to TEN, cheap valuation, high-single-digit CROTC despite the cyclical downturn, and prospects of the gradual recovery in 2021. But among the risks remain such issues like a longer-than-expected softness in the supply chain and slow recovery in auto sales, as its revenues correlate with the volumes of cars produced and sold.

Most recent results

Dana Incorporated was not an outperformer regarding the top-line expansion in the 2010s, as its sales were incessantly creeping lower since 2013 before finding a bottom in 2016. Then the growth story had begun to consistently materialize, and revenues touched a decade zenith in 2019, partly thanks to a few acquisitions (see page 18).

Compound Annual Growth Rates that smooth the effects of year-over-year volatility are anything but bumper, e.g., a 10-year revenue CAGR is marginally above 2%. In the peer group comprised of TEN, BWA, AXL, MGA, and CMI, DAN is on in the 4th place with a 2.14% 5-year sales CAGR. However, please, keep in mind that TEN peer-leading growth was bolstered by the Federal-Mogul acquisition (that also sent debt spiraling).

The second-quarter revenues cratered, falling over 53% vs. 2Q19. The slump was, obviously, precipitated by mandatory shutdowns of plants that were enforced by authorities to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. In total, activity at Dana's 150 manufacturing and technical facilities was hibernated (and it was clearly a tough task to restart them properly, without failures). As the situation improved in May and a few countries have become to lift most of the virus containment measures, Dana's sales bounced back sharply, going up 83% in May and 85% in June (see slide 4). The corollary here is that the 2Q20 sales of $1.08 billion represent a multi-year nadir that is most likely not to be touched again both in the medium and longer terms, except for the case another viral threat will again force governments to impose draconian restrictions.

The Light Vehicle division reported the steepest decline in the Q2 GAAP sales, which plummeted almost 64%. However, while other segments were a bit luckier, they also encountered a catastrophic reduction in revenues from 40.5% in the case of Off-Highway to 54.2% in the case of Commercial Vehicle. As OH was slightly stronger than other embattled divisions, it was not coincidental that it was the only segment that remained EBITDA positive. This, in turn, secured the consolidated adjusted EBITDA close to the breakeven levels (the metric equaled $(5) million, see page 17).

The precipitous reduction in sales and pressure on margins shattered both the GAAP and adjusted net income. The latter dived to $(0.69) per share. As profits were crimped, the company also encountered cash flow problems. Though it remains FCF positive on an LTM basis, most of its $97 million cash flow surplus was generated in 2H19, while in 1H20, it became both net CFFO and FCF negative, despite reductions in hourly and salary labor costs and a deep cut in capex (~35% in Q2, see slide 11). To investors' chagrin, DAN had also suspended the dividend to preserve cash.

However, there are a few positives worth highlighting. First, in Q2, Dana won a new electric truck multi-year program with a heavyweight European manufacturer (it was not named), thus increasing its exposure to the sprawling EV industry and securing a long-term source of revenue (slide 6). As a quick reminder, the EV product lines (like e-Power and e-Propulsion systems which include an electric charger, electric motor, inverter & axle, etc.) are one of the staples of DAN's present-day portfolio and, in my view, are among the key long-term value drivers.

Next, it is worth highlighting that Ford Motor Company remains Dana's essential customer with a 20% contribution to the top line in 2019 (see page 3 of the Form 10-K). In July, F presented the Bronco Sport SUV. As the Dana CEO said during the earnings call, the Bronco Sport would be equipped with Dana Spicer AdvanTEK ultra-rear axle and Spicer SmartConnect Disconnecting. He also added that

...Ford has stated that they selected Dana's axles even before they decided the frame of the vehicle, and we are looking forward to seeing the Bronco out on the trail.

Medium-term prospects

As the automotive industry will likely be navigating the cyclical downturn exacerbated by the pandemic for some time, the Wall Street analysts are anticipating DAN to report double-digit revenue declines both in Q3 and Q4, and a ~2.6% reduction even in Q1 2021. After a few lackluster quarters that have been testing Dana's ability to manage costs, the rebound will likely be sharp, as the Street is expecting the 2021 revenue to increase ~19.2%. If achieved, the results will be worth appreciating. On a negative side, this means that Dana will fully recuperate from ~24.8% estimated 2020 sales contraction only in 2023.

Capital efficiency: not phenomenal but acceptable

One of the essential indicators I prefer to analyze is Cash Return on Total Capital, a metric of choice it the cases of heavily leveraged companies. In my recent article on Tenneco, I have briefly mentioned that Dana is capable of delivering a much better CR on its total capital that encompasses both debt and equity investors' funds than TEN. Being burdened by humongous debt, TEN delivered only a ~2.85% return. But even despite the industry-wide crisis, DAN generated an ~9.8% CROTC vs. ~15.9% in 2019. These figures are not bumper, and they are below the milestone of 20% I prefer to see, but for the AP&E industry, these returns are acceptable.

Quant Rating comparison

Even though Dana Corporation is not a top pick in the auto parts and equipment industry with a 2.68 Quant Rating, it certainly has some merits that place it in a favorable position in comparison to other industry players. For example, among the 33 AP&E companies with the QRs, 11 stocks have A- Value Grades or higher, while DAN is in the 12th place with B+, which makes it a candidate worth considering for value investors. Assuming a $14.09 price, it appears the market is content with a ~13.5% debt-adjusted earnings yield, which is down materially from the March high of ~31.5%. However, that is still a sector-leading level, as the median in the consumer discretionary sector is ~6.89%.

Final thoughts

In sum, I see a few tailwinds that might influence capital appreciation over the medium-term including the growing exposure to the expanding electric vehicles market and recuperation of the overall automotive industry. But the recovery might take a bit longer, which will take its toll on price gains. Thus, I am neutral on DAN.

