But MTR Corporation's 2H 2020 results are expected to be even weaker, given lower property development profit and a tightening of social distancing measures in Hong Kong.

It is positive that MTR Corporation maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020, despite a headline net loss attributable to shareholders.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bearish rating on Hong Kong-listed rail operator and property company MTR Corporation Limited (OTCPK:MTRJF) (OTCPK:MTCPY) [66:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on MTR Corporation published on July 16, 2020. MTR Corporation's share price has increased slightly by +5% from HK$38.85 as of July 15, 2020, to HK$40.70 as of August 24, 2020, since my last update. MTR Corporation trades at 24.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.1%.

It is positive that MTR Corporation maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020, despite a headline net loss attributable to shareholders. But MTR Corporation's 2H 2020 results are expected to be even weaker, given lower property development profit and a tightening of social distancing measures in Hong Kong. MTR Corporation's forward P/E valuations are still too rich, with expectations of weaker results in the second half of the year.

Readers have the option of trading in MTR Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers MTRJF and MTCPY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 66:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $31 million, and market capitalization is above $32 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own MTR Corporation shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, State Street Global Advisors, and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Interim Dividend Maintained

MTR Corporation declared an interim dividend per share of HK$0.25 for 1H 2020, which was the same as what the company paid out in dividends for 1H 2019. It is noteworthy that MTR Corporation chose to maintain its interim dividends in absolute terms, despite suffering a headline net loss (explained in greater detail in the next section) in 1H 2020.

Earlier, MTR Corporation highlighted at its annual general meeting on May 22, 2020, that the company "still plans to maintain that (progressive dividend) policy." Sell-side analysts expect MTR Corporation to maintain the company's progressive dividend policy as well, and see the company increasing its full-year dividends per share marginally from HK$1.23 in FY 2019 to HK$1.24 in FY 2020.

1H 2020 Results Were Slightly Better Than Earlier Company Guidance

MTR Corporation reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 6, 2020, and the company's financial performance was slightly better than what it earlier guided as part of a profit warning issued on July 7, 2020.

The company's profit for its recurrent businesses, referring to its rail transport and property rental & management businesses, was HK$433 million in the first half of the year, which was higher than HK$0.4 billion that it earlier guided. As a result, MTR Corporation's headline net loss attributable to shareholders of -HK$334 million was also above the company's earlier guidance of net loss amounting to -HK$0.4 billion. Separately, MTR Corporation's actual profit for the property development business and investment property revaluation loss of HK$5.2 billion and -HK$6.0 billion in 1H 2020 were no different from the company's guidance as per its profit warning.

Notably, this was the first time MTR Corporation is loss-making since the company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2000. Despite this, MTR Corporation's share price rose by +4% from HK$39.10 as of August 7, 2020 (date of release of interim results), to HK$40.70 as of August 24, 2020, as the company's net loss was narrower than expected.

Transport And Property Rental Businesses Were Badly Hit By COVID-19

As highlight earlier, MTR Corporation's profit for its recurrent businesses was HK$433 million for 1H 2020, which represented a -83.8% YoY drop from HK$2,665 million in 1H 2019.

MTR Corporation's core Hong Kong transport business saw a -41.7% YoY decline in revenue from HK$10,690 million in 1H 2019 to HK$6,234 million in 1H 2020, as the total patronage for its domestic transport operations fell -37.7% YoY to 637 million in the first half of the year.

This was to be expected, taking into account travel restrictions, social distancing, and work-from-home measures implemented in Hong Kong as part of efforts to combat COVID-19. Due to negative operating leverage, EBITDA for MTR Corporation's Hong Kong transport business plunged -97.6% YoY to HK$106 million in 1H 2020, and the segment suffered a loss of HK$2,579 million at the EBIT level over the same period.

Separately, MTR Corporation's Station Commercial (i.e. train station kiosks) and Property Rental & Management (i.e. shopping malls) businesses suffered from negative rental reversions of -5.4% and -17.6%, respectively in 1H 2020. The company also starting offering rent concessions to its tenants since February 2020, and it disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, that "we are still offering support (rent concessions) according to tenants' actual situation and business nature."

Notably, MTR Corporation also added at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "only a small portion (of rent concessions) had been charged to the P&L (Profit & Loss Statement) for this interim period following the appropriate accounting principles." This suggests that the negative impact of rent concession has yet to be fully reflected in MTR Corporation's financial numbers for the first half of the year.

Property Development Business Was The Sole Bright Spot In 1H 2020

Earnings for MTR Corporation's property development business segment surged by +571% YoY from HK$775 million in 1H 2019 to HK$5,200 million in 1H 2020. MTR Corporation's property development business was the sole bright spot for the company in the first half of the year, thanks to significant earnings booked for its 2,392-unit (136,970 sq m) LOHAS Park Package 6 residential property development project.

Looking ahead, MTR Corporation's new property development projects launched in 1H 2020 were well-received. The company noted at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020 that "market responses to the launch of OCEAN MARINI LOHAS Park Package 9C and SEA TO SKY Package 8 in March and June, respectively, were good."

As of end-1H 2020, MTR Corporation has already pre-sold 88% of the 503-unit OCEAN MARINI LOHAS Park Package 9C and 32% of the 1,422-unit Sea to Sky Package 8. The OCEAN MARINI and SEA TO SKY projects should help to provide support for MTR Corporation's property development earnings in the next few years.

2H 2020 Results Expected To Be Even Weaker

Market consensus expects MTR Corporation's underlying net profit to fall by -39% from HK$10,560 million in 1H 2019 to HK$6,399 million in 1H 2020. In contrast, MTR Corporation's underlying net profit was HK$5,633 million in the first half of the year, which includes profit for its recurrent businesses and property development earnings, but excludes revaluation gains or losses on investment properties.

In other words, MTR Corporation's results are expected to be much weaker in 2H 2020, and this is attributable to two key factors.

Firstly, MTR Corporation has already recognized the bulk of its profits from the large 2,392-unit (136,970 sq m) LOHAS Park Package 6 residential property development project in 1H 2020, so property development earnings will be much lower HoH (Half-on-Half) in 2H 2020.

Secondly, Hong Kong is facing a third wave of COVID-19 infections, and new social distancing measures (e.g. a ban on gatherings of in excess of two people) are likely to have a negative impact on MTR Corporation's transport and property rental businesses in the city.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Hong Kong

Source: Worldometer

Valuation

MTR Corporation trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 39.0 times and 24.3 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$40.70 as of August 24, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 24.6 times and 21.6 times, respectively.

MTR Corporation is also valued by the market at 1.39 times P/B, as compared to the company's five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.53 times and 1.39 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.0% and 3.1%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for MTR Corporation include a further tightening of social distancing measures in Hong Kong for a prolonged period of time which is negative for its domestic transport and property businesses, and a failure to maintain the company's progressive dividend policy.

Note that readers who choose to trade in MTR Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.