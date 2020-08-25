Zimmer shares still look priced to offer a decent return here, and if Zimmer can start regaining share in U.S. knees, there may be more beat-and-raises to drive an even higher price.

Zimmer is still focused more on internal self-improvement, but the opportunity to buy Stryker's STAR ankle may be an opportunity too good to pass up.

Zimmer not only beat the average-sell side estimates by a wide margin, the company posted its first share gains in major joints in about five years.

Credit where due – Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) management gave more than a few indications during the quarter that business was recovering at a faster than expected pace, but few listened (Morgan Stanley’s David Lewis and Goldman’s Amit Hazan were notable exceptions). Although revenue was still down sharply due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, Zimmer thumped expectations with stronger results across the board and some actual share gains in major joints.

The biggest question I have is whether this was a one-quarter fluke or whether the first quarter of major joint outperformance since 2015 is a sign of things to come. I freely admit I have been skeptical about Zimmer’s competitive position vis a vis Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Stryker (SYK), and the shares have been stronger than I expected since my last update, beating most of its comps by a pretty decent margin. The valuation still leaves some room for a decent upside, but expectations are certainly going to be more demanding in the second half of the year.

Beating Panic-Induced Estimates By A Wide Margin

I’ll grant that modeling companies with heavy exposure to elective procedures was no easy task back in May, and Zimmer management didn’t offer any useful guidance (likewise this quarter), but Zimmer came in with a considerably stronger set of results.

Revenue fell 38%, but that was still good for a 35% beat and every segment beat by a pretty wide margin. Knee revenue declined 47%, beating by about 22%, while hip revenue declined by 31%, beating by 54%. SET revenue declined 29%, beating by 45%, and Dental/Spine/CMF declined 37%, beating by more than 52%.

Gross margin was hurt by under-absorption of overhead, falling seven points, but that was still three points better than expected. While operating expenses were about 7% higher than the Street expected, that was perfectly fine relative to the revenue outperformance, and Zimmer did significantly better than expected at the operating line – posting a modest profit ($70 million) versus the expected $117M loss.

How And Why Did Zimmer Beat?

Although the magnitude of Zimmer’s beat was impressive, it wasn’t the only ortho company to beat expectations - Stryker’s ortho business beat by 33%, though Zimmer still posted a wider beat in core hips and knees. Overall, elective procedures rebounded more quickly and more strongly than the Street initially expected, as hospitals were definitely feeling an economic squeeze that incentivized them to get patients back through the doors as soon as it was safe to do so.

Zimmer did gain share in major joints, as did Smith & Nephew (SNN), and Johnson & Johnson was the primary “donor”. It looks to me as though Zimmer outperformed global hips and knees by about a point, while the U.S. outperformance was less than half a point. Zimmer definitely gained share in U.S. hips, but likely lost a bit of share in U.S. knees, with Stryker performing noticeably better.

Hips ex-US are an area of strength for Zimmer, and hips are recovering faster than knees (they’re both “elective”, but hip procedures are less elective), helping Zimmer’s business. There could have also been some “luck of the draw” here, with Zimmer having a stronger presence in hospitals that were located in areas with less severe outbreaks and/or administrators more willing to create protocols to limit transmission risk and resume procedures.

One of the most significant updates from the quarter was management’s commentary on its Rosa robotics system. For whatever reason, management has chosen to be tight-lipped about placements and other statistics, but management indicated that there were 150 units installed at quarter-end – quite a bit higher than the Street had expected – and that it expected to reach 200-300 by year-end. Zimmer has been willing to place systems in exchange for volume commitments, and most Q2 placements were under those terms. This is not at all unusual, and it makes perfect sense to offer that flexibility to hospitals at a time when capital budgets are in chaos because of COVID-19. The extent to which Rosa can drive knee volumes will be a critical development to watch.

The Outlook

It’s still going to take a few quarters, at least, for business to get back to “normal”. While Zimmer is still mostly focused on self-improvement projects, I do believe there could be some near-term M&A potential – Stryker is going to be selling its STAR ankle to get approval for its Wright Medical (WMGI) acquisition, and Zimmer would be a natural buyer.

Relative to my prior model, I have boosted my overall long-term growth expectations, with my 2024 revenue estimate now about 5% higher. The bigger change, though, is in the mix of revenue between 2020 and 2021, with a much stronger 2020 now in place, and far better margin performance. I’m now expecting Zimmer to generate long-term revenue growth around 3%, and I could see upside to 4% or more if the company can execute a sustained reversal in its major joint business. I’m expecting FCF margins to improve into the low 20%’s by 2024, with upside into the high 20%’s over time. Stronger near-term margins are also good for my growth-and-margin-based valuation model, as I now expect 2021 EBITDA margins to be comfortably in the 30%’s.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and that growth/margin approach, I believe there is upside into the low-to-mid $140’s now, and if this turn in the major joint business is sustainable, that is likely just the beginning. Zimmer’s weak performance over the last five years has arguably earned it the “doubt of any benefit”, but management has been working hard to reverse that weakness, and this could be a turnaround story still in its relatively early stages from an operational standpoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.