Old Dominion (ODFL) is one of the best execution stories in the transportation sector. The company's relentless focus on improving the quality of its service has enabled it to gain market share through the cycles as well as charge a premium price. The company's on-time delivery has improved from 94% in 2002 to 99% in 2019 while its cargo claim ratio has declined from 1.5% in 2002 to 0.2% in 2019. Over the last decade, the company has quadrupled its revenues and improved its operating margins from ~5.65% in 2009 to ~20% in 2019.

I have been following Old Dominion since 2008. At that time a price war was going in the industry as FedEx Freight (FDX) and Conway (now a part of XPO Logistics (XPO)) were trying to drive heavily levered YRC Worldwide (YRCW) out of the business. Old Dominion didn't participate in the price war and instead continued to maintain pricing and customer service levels. Over the next few years, it gained back most of the customers it lost due to heavy discounting by its competitors as those customers realized the importance of high quality and dependable service Old Dominion provides. While other players who participated in the pricing war struggled for the next several years to improve revenue quality, Old Dominion gained significant market share and improved its operating margins.

It seems like most of the company's competitors have learned their lesson and were very disciplined in terms of pricing this time. As a result, all of the major listed LTL players including the unionized ones like Arkansas Best (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide have seen a sharp recovery from April lows.

Old Dominion has performed really well and is now trading ~33% above Pre COVID-19 highs it made in February this year. While the company's Q2 revenues were down 15.5%, the company maintained its pricing discipline. Its revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharge was down just 0.5% in the second quarter. On its earnings conference call, management said that the pricing was still up and revenue per hundredweight decline was primarily due to the significant increase in weight per shipment. Trends continue to improve as the quarter progressed and according to management update in 10-Q filing revenue per day decreased only 2.9% yoy in July. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, was up 2.5% yoy in July.

The company was able to improve its operating margins slightly in Q2 despite volume headwinds. The company's customer service continues to impress as it reported a quarterly claims ratio of just 0.1% while also improving productivity.

It's really difficult to buy a stock like this at the right valuation. After a decade or more of impressive performance there is little any investor can complain about and most of the time these types of stocks are priced to perfection. The only strategy I find useful in buying such stocks is to buy them when there is panic in the markets. I recommended Old Dominion in my early March article and the stock has outperformed S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) meaningfully since then, gaining 53% versus S&P 500's 12% gain.

At that time my argument was that the company has several years of growth ahead of it as it continues to gain market share and I was expecting that in steady-state it can have revenues in line with what YRC Worldwide had at its peak. Below is the relevant excerpt.

Despite a steep growth in revenues over the past two decades and emerging as one of the strongest names in the Less-than-Truckload ("LTL") industry, Old Dominion accounts for ~10% of LTL market share and has just ~$4.1 bn in revenues. By contrast, at its peak in 2006, YRC Worldwide had revenues of ~$10 bn. Old Dominion is executing much better than YRC Worldwide ever had and has a significantly higher operating margin. So, there is likely a multiyear growth trajectory ahead for Old Dominion, if we assume it can reach market share in line with what YRCW reached at its peak.

Nothing has changed there.

However, the stock was trading at ~23.6x current year consensus estimates then. While it was a high P/E multiple, I was ok with it. Most of the good quality railroads which have seen over a decade of price increases above cost inflation trade around 20x P/E. While Old Dominion is a Less-than-truckload carrier, pricing discipline in this industry and particularly from Old Dominion has been very impressive. Further, the opportunity to gain market share from its LTL competitors was better for Old Dominion than in the railroad industry. So, I was of the opinion that if the company can maintain its P/E above 20 and grow its EPS by double digits, it can give stockholders decent returns.

This has changed now. Old Dominion's P/E multiple has significantly expanded and it is now trading at 39.29x current year EPS estimates and 32.6x FY2021 EPS estimates. Its trailing twelve months P/E is at a decade high of ~39.95.

I don't think the company can sustain these levels of valuation multiple for long. In a steady-state, the company's P/E multiple should not be much higher than 20x, a level where railroads trade at.

If we assume, the company is able to execute really well, and over the next decade it is able to reach a level where YRC Worldwide peaked (when it was the #1 player by market share), we get ~$10 bn in revenues.

On the margin front, let us assume the company will continue to see slight margin improvements and will be able to reach ~25% operating margin levels. I am not assuming significantly higher levels like railroads because in the LTL industry a competitor just needs to put a truck in the system to increase the supply if the margins and returns become attractive enough (and they are already very attractive). So, we have $2.5 bn in operating profit after a decade.

The company is almost debt-free. So, if we ignore other minor income/expenses and assume a 25% tax rate, we have $1.875 bn in net profit or $15.84 earnings per share (based on a diluted share count of ~118.4 mn as of the last quarter-end).

Applying a 20x steady-state multiple, we have ~$317 price target or ~60% upside. I have assumed that it will take a decade to reach there. So, we are getting annual returns of less than 5% with everything going perfectly. I have not accounted for any additional return from share buyback and dividends, but at these valuations even if the company does that, it won't add much. Last year, the company spent $295 mn in buybacks and dividends. At $23.32 bn current market cap, it just adds 1.26% to the annual returns. So, the return potential will still be mediocre.

I don't find mid-single digits potential return attractive enough given the generous assumptions I have taken. I usually require at least a high-single-digit or low double-digits annual return potential to have a buy rating on the stock. Hence, I am moving to a neutral rating on Old Dominion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.