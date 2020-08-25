Viewing The Next 10 Years From The Bond Futures Market

But, the picture of the world built into the market is very consistent with how the US economy performed throughout the past period of economic expansion.

Right now, investors seem to have a picture of the future of the US economy with very little price inflation and very little economic growth, presenting a new world picture.

Taking a look at the bond futures market gives us a different perspective relating to the performance of the economy over the next decade.

Recently, I have been writing a lot about bond yields and their impact on the stock market. Certainly, very low longer-term interest rates contribute to higher stock prices. But, in the current state of affairs, investors are always looking for more information in order to understand where things are and where they might be going.

This is why the current opinion piece by Robin Wigglesworth, in Financial Times is so interesting. Mr. Wigglesworth brings into the discussion of stock prices the futures market, specifically he looks at the 10-year US Treasury yield, 10 years forward.

The reason Mr. Wigglesworth looks at this yield is that it incorporates “investor expectations,” that is, where investors see the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, 10 years from today.

Here is a chart showing this yield going back to 1993. Mr. Wigglesworth labels this chart as “The Most Important Chart in the World?”

As one can see from the chart, investors expect the yield on the 10-year Treasury note in ten years to be 1.6 percent.

Note that this yield is lower than the inflation target the Federal Reserve uses to conduct its monetary policy.

Also note that this 1.6 percent yield is below the inflationary expectations that are now built into the nominal yield on the 10-year US Treasury note. Over the past week or so, inflationary expectations have averaged just less than 1.7 percent.

The implications one can draw from this is that investors expect very little inflation over the next ten years and they also expect real economic growth to be relatively modest.

Consistent With Credit Inflation Scenario

This scenario is very consistent with the one that I have been writing about in recent Seeking Alpha posts.

I bring the idea of credit inflation into the picture because it is very relevant at this time when people are talking about the possibility that consumer price inflation may really accelerate due to all the monetary and fiscal stimulus that is being injected into the economy.

We can especially look at the past decade or so of economic expansion.

For one, the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Ben Bernanke, began to stimulate the US economy during the Great Recession in order to get the economy growing again. Mr. Bernanke emphasized throughout this period that he wanted the Fed to err on the side of monetary ease. Then when the economy began to grow, the Fed went through three rounds of quantitative easing in order to spur the economy onward. The program was very successful.

However, the rapid acceleration of consumer price inflation that many analysts expected from the Fed’s largesse, did not happen. Price inflation remained low and at the end of the period of expansion, consumer price inflation was below 2.0 percent, as mentioned, the Fed’s target level.

But, the economy did not grow very rapidly during this period of expansion. For the full expansion, the US economy only grew at a compound annual rate of 2.2 percent.

Consistent with the picture drawn by the credit inflation model, an increasingly large part of the Fed’s injection went into the financial circuit of the economy, rather than into the “real” output of the economy. Thus, we got lower than expected inflation, and, since money was not going into physical capital investment to increase production and productivity, economic growth was also tepid.

The Future

The forecast for the future using the credit inflation model is a replication of what was just described relating to the last period of economic expansion. Low consumer price inflation and low economic growth.

That is, it looks as if investors have taken the credit inflation model and built it into the futures market to explain why interest rates might stay so low over the next ten years.

Furthermore, it is clear from the chart above that this was not the case toward the end of the Great Recession and into the early stages of the subsequent economic recovery. Investors were looking for something around a 6.0 percent yield on the 10-year Treasury note in 2019 or 2020.

It should be noted that the highest yield the 10-year Treasury note reached during the past ten years was 3.75 percent in early February 2011.

It seems as if investors have learned something over the past ten years. Whereas the current market value seems a little extreme, it does seem that investors are looking at the future performance of the economy with different eyes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.