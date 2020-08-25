At €278.60, we expect a 9.2% annualised return (with a 1.4% dividend yield) over the next 3.5 years, attractive given L'Oréal's quality. Buy.

Introduction

We review our investment case on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), in light of H1 2020 results released on July 30 and after shares have gained 11.9% (in EUR, including dividends) since our initial Buy rating in March.

Buy Case Recap

We initiated our Buy rating on L'Oréal in March, slightly before a similar Buy rating (PRO subscription required) on Estée Lauder (EL), after most of the U.S. and Europe had entered lockdowns because of COVID-19. Our key assumptions were as follows:

The Beauty sector has a long period of strong structural growth ahead, as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and from premiumisation (especially in Skincare)

Both L'Oréal and EL have strong global franchises built on leading brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities

L'Oréal is larger and the global #1, with a more broad-based portfolio, and a more limited exposure (9% of 2019 sales) to Travel Retail

While these mean L'Oréal had comparatively lower growth than EL (but higher growth than the market), its financials would be more resilient

E-commerce was 16% of group sales (and 22% of U.S. sales) in 2019 and rising fast, offering an offset to the effects of lockdowns

For L'Oréal, we made high-level assumptions that it would resume its 6-8% annual EPS growth after COVID-19, by achieving above-market sales growth and an expanding margin. We also assume L'Oréal's P/E would be stable at its then level of 38.1x (based on reported 2019 EPS), with dividends rising faster than EPS. These lead to an 8-10% annualised investor return over time.

Since then, L'Oréal shares have risen thanks to its P/E multiple actually expanding, and H1 2020 results gave us the confidence to raise our EPS growth and P/E expectations, as we will explain below.

Peak COVID-19 Impact

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the global beauty market shrank by 13-14% in H1 2020, including the Luxury segment shrinking 23% (partly due to Travel Retail shrinking 35%) and the Mass Market segment shrinking 6%:

Global Beauty Market Growth (H1 2020) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

The shrinkage in the Mass Market segment was almost entirely due to a 25% decline in Make-up; otherwise, it would have been roughly flat year-on-year.

By category, L'Oréal did much better than the market in Skincare, growing sales even as the market shrank, but did marginally worse in Hair, Make-up and Fragrances:

L'Oréal LfL Sales Growth by Category vs. Market Growth (H1 2020) NB. "Hair" includes both Haircare (-10.5%) & Hair Colouring (-3.0%) for L'Oréal. Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

L'Oréal's resilience in Skincare sales helped it outperform the overall beauty market in H1, with a sales decline of 12% vs. the market's decline of 13-14%.

By segment, in H1, L'Oréal's net sales grew 9.0% year-on-year in Active Cosmetics, fell 9.4% in Consumer Products, and suffered double-digit declines in the remaining two segments. Professional Products declined the most due to the closure of hair salons, and Luxe suffered a large decline due to its exposure to Travel Retail, which historically was tied to international air travel:

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT by Segment (2020 Q2 & H1) Source: L'Oréal results release (20H1).

For Q2 alone, L'Oréál's Net Sales fell by a relatively limited 18.8% (excluding currency) year-on-year, with Active Cosmetics sales actually growing 4.3% but all other segments suffering double-digit declines.

L'Oréal's H1 2020 P&L is shown below. Gross Margin was flat year-on-year even with the low-teens Net Sales decline, while EBIT margin was down but with negative operational leverage partially mitigated by cost cuts - Advertising & Promotion ("A&P") costs were reduced in line with sales, SG&A costs were reduced by 7.9% but R&D was maintained with costs down 1%:

L'Oréal Non-GAAP P&L (2020 H1) Source: L'Oréal results release (H1 2020).

The relatively limited EBIT decline and the still-high EBIT margin of 18.0% (vs. prior year's 19.5%) showed the resilience of L'Oréal's more broad-based business, including the ability to temporarily reduce investments if needed. By comparison, EL had declines of 21.3% in Net Sales, 26.7% in Gross Profit, and 76.7% in EBIT in the same period, as we described in our review.

Adjusted Net Income and EPS were down 13% year-on-year in H1, a smaller decline than that in EBIT, due to a lower tax rate (including a French tax cut).

Strong China Rebound after COVID-19

In addition, L'Oréal's H1 2020 results included a number of positive signs.

The beauty market in China showed how sales can rebound quickly after COVID-19 has been brought under control; year-on-year growth in beauty sales in China, after troughing March, turned positive in April and has been accelerating since:

China Beauty Sales Y/Y Growth (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

L'Oréal's APAC sales were down 3.9% year-on-year in H1, helped by sales in China actually growing 17.5% for the half-year, returning to a 30%+ growth in Q2 after a negative Q1, thanks to both online and stores re-opening:

L'Oréal Net Sales by Region (2020 Q2 & H1) Source: L'Oréal results release (H1 2020).

Note that L'Oréal reports Travel Retail sales within each region, so APAC sales were impacted by reduced Chinese traveller numbers to Japan and Korea.

Dramatic Online Growth as Offset

L'Oréal's online sales grew 65% year-on-year in H1, accelerating each month after Q1 even as several key countries started re-opening physical stores:

L'Oréal Online Sales Growth Y/Y (H1 2020) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

China continued to be a strong driver for online sales, which grew 58% year-on-year in H1. Driven by lockdowns, during Q2, online sales growth was 119% in the U.S. and 91% in Europe. Online sales reached 25% of group sales for H1, and exited the period at an even-higher level.

Online now represents more than 50% of sales in China, 40% of sales in Korea, 30% in the U.K., 25% in Japan, 23% in the U.S.; online is 10% of total sales even in relatively under-penetrated Brazil.

Within online, L'Oréal has also been successful with its own Direct-to-Consumer channel, which was 43% of its online sales (30% was through e-retailers and 27% through online pure-players). L'Oréal continues to exclude sales of luxury items from Amazon (AMZN).

Experience so far suggests that large brands tend to widen their gap over smaller brands online, due to a mixture of reasons including name recognition and technology. In addition to growing sales, the shift to online will also help margin, for example in reducing A&P costs in items such as physical testers.

Travel Retail Better Than Feared

L'Oréal's Travel Retail sales fell 22% year-on-year for H1 2020 (after a 12% decline in Q1), which implies an approx. 30-40% decline in Q2. This is much better than feared, given the 97% collapse in international air travel.

Reasons for this included the growth in domestic Chinese tourism (especially to Hainan) and also special flight arrangements between China and Korea. Sales in Hainan were helped by the government raising duty-free allowance from RMB 30,000 to RMB 100,000 (approx. USD 14,500).

Hainan represented 40% of L'Oréal's Travel Retail sales in the "past few months", and Asia now represents approx. 80% of Travel Retail sales. This means Travel Retail sales will likely grow from Q2 levels given COVID-19 is under much better control in much of Asia.

Confidence in Recovery & Long-Term Growth

L'Oréal's like-for-like sales growth year-on-year has already been improving month by month, thanks to the factors described above:

L'Oréal Like-for-Like Sales Growth Y/Y by Month (H1 2020) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

L'Oréal's CEO Jean-Paul Agon remained determined to "outperform the market" in H2 and expected the "top line will be significantly better" then. He believed the impact of COVID-19 had so far been a supply rather than demand issue, did not believe lockdowns would be repeated and hit supply again, and had not seen any signs of a crisis in demand at the time of H1 results.

Higher sales, along with the benefits of cost cuts made in H1 and lower A&P costs, mean that the CEO expects a "handsome" margin in H2 2020. While margins are not likely to return to their pre-COVID-19 level for 2020, he said there was no structural reason it could not do so in a "normal" 2021.

L'Oréal's long-term target is to grow sales faster than the market (which historically grew at 5-6% a year), and it has seen a continuous margin expansion that helps EBIT grow faster than sales:

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Growth (ex. FX) (Since 2008) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

On a like-for-like basis, L'Oréal grew EBIT by approx. 9% in 2018 and 10% in 2019, and we believe L'Oréal can return to this after COVID-19.

Valuation

At €278.60, using 2019 financials to exclude the temporary impact of COVID-19, L'Oréal shares are trading at a 35.9x P/E and a 2.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.4% (€3.85, excl. a 10% loyalty bonus):

L'Oréal Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-19) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

We have moved from reported EPS to adjusted EPS for valuation purposes; otherwise P/E would be 41.7x (compared to 38.1x at the time of our March initiation).

L'Oréal has kept its dividend flat year-on-year, although it had voluntarily rescinded a declared 10.4% increase. The company has €4.0bn of net cash (excluding leases), equivalent to almost 2 years' of dividend payments. The safety and long-term growth of the dividend are highly attractive.

L'Oréal also owns a 9.44% stake in Sanofi (SNY) (worth €10.4bn), whose earnings are partially included in L'Oréal's earnings (via dividends received).

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Our updated illustrative returns calculations are below. Assumptions include:

2020 EPS of €6.68, with H2 EPS to be 15% lower year-on-year, reflecting a partial recovery from the 18% decline in H1 EBIT

2021 EPS of €8.08, with H1 EPS 5% higher than H1 2019 and H2 EPS 10% higher than H2 2019

Thereafter EPS grows at 9.5% each year (from 6-8% before), back to the growth rate achieved in 2018-19 before COVID-19

Dividend to be €4.25 in 2020, the same as the original declared figure for 2019 before the increase was rescinded

Thereafter dividends grow at 10.5% each year, with the payout ratio rising by approx. 0.5% each year to reach 58% in 2024

P/E (based on adjusted EPS) to be 36x at 2024 year-end, approx. flat from the current valuation, i.e. 10% higher than in March (and compares with the 40x we assume for EL)

These imply an exit price of €358.10, vs. the current share price of €278.60, and a 9.2% annualised return over 3.5 years:

Illustrative L'Oréal Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

While the 9.2% annualised return figure is lower than the 10% we typically require, we believe that the high quality of L'Oréal's earnings (both in terms of resilience and long-term growth) means this is still an attractive investment.

We reiterate our Buy rating on L'Oréal, though we believe EL has more upside, with a low-teens annualised return over the next 4 years from the current price.

Conclusion

L'Oréal shares have gained 11.9% since our Buy rating in March, and H1 results showed the resilience of its high-quality, broad-based franchise.

Despite lockdowns, H1 sales decline was a relatively modest 11.7%, the Gross Margin was flat and the EBIT decline was limited to 18.4%.

As with Estée Lauder, there were strong positive signs from a rebound in China, dramatic online growth and Travel Retail being better than feared.

L'Oréal management expects a "significantly better" top line and a "handsome" margin in H2; we expect a long-term EPS CAGR of 9.5%.

At €278.60, we expect a 9.2% annualised return (with a 1.4% Dividend Yield) over the next 3.5 years, which is attractive given L'Oréal's quality.

We reiterate our Buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EL, LRLCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.