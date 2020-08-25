ImmunoGen is a turnaround stock that has tremendous potential. After temporary regulatory and clinical setbacks, the company is on a vigorous campaign for a change.

In the cancer research world, the space of antibody-drug conjugates has performed an interesting resurrection in recent years. Yes, they’ve been approved since the year 2000, but the furor really kicked into gear with the first approval of trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1, branded Kadcyla), which delivers a lethal payload straight to a specific target on certain breast cancer cells.

That was 2013, and it feels like ages ago at this point. At that time, we recall there was a big boom in interest around these antibody-drug conjugates since they could be tailored to fit any target on the surface of cells. The initial optimism didn’t pan out, as Kadcyla had some high-profile failures.

At that point, we stopped hearing about these antibody-drug conjugates altogether, except for a small smattering of approvals in blood cancers. The Kadcyla approvals in solid tumors felt like an anomaly, until a few years ago when we started hearing about a new outcropping of these drugs, one of the most notable being trastuzumab deruxtecan. However, that’s a story for another day.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) has been there all along, developing their own antibody-drug conjugates in lockstep with the times. Today, we want to take a look at their prospects from a scientific and investment perspective as they seek to be within about a year from accelerated approval for their first drug. Is that achievable? Let’s take a better look.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, we'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Waltham Massachusetts, ImmunoGen dedicates its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"). Specifically, the company aims to fill the unmet needs of various cancers.

In its turnaround, ImmunoGen is laser-beam focused on developing a concentrated pipeline. Aside from the crown jewel (Mirve), the company is brewing IMGN632, IMGC9326, and IMGN151.

Figure 2: Therapeutic Pipeline (source: ImmunoGen)

The company is built on one candidate, Mirve. This is a lethal payload attached to an antibody that recognizes folate receptor-alpha (FRα), a protein found on the surface of cancer cells. Most notably, ovarian cancer has a high rate of tumors that express FRα in abundant quantities.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that the company’s pipeline is dominated almost completely by ovarian cancer, which remains a significant area of unmet need.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer. What Is This Unmet Need?

Right now, women who develop ovarian cancer can achieve unsatisfactory results with chemotherapy. Specifically, the kind of chemotherapy they use here is usually a combination that includes a platinum agent (cisplatin or carboplatin).

Nowadays, women also are likely to get a PARP inhibitor if they respond to chemotherapy. This is designed to help keep the cancer under control.

Of course, like in many forms of cancer, relapse is likely to occur after the patient receives chemotherapy. Next comes a dance that will hopefully go on for years, where she receives treatment based on how well she responded to the platinum-based therapy.

If it’s been over a year since she had chemotherapy, then her cancer is considered to be platinum “sensitive.” In that case, she will most likely be offered another round of the same chemotherapy.

If she relapsed before a year, however, then this is dubbed platinum “resistant,” and she is less likely to benefit from trying the chemo again. The options whittle away very quickly in this setting, which is why it’s such a significant unmet need.

To be clear here, advances in ovarian cancer in general are rare. Advances in platinum-resistant disease are almost non-existent. This is why this area has been such a high priority for ImmunoGen over the developmental life of Mirve.

What Has Mirve Shown So Far?

Having gotten to phase 3 studies, ImmunoGen definitely has some data to show for its efforts. One of the first publications in human studies was a Phase 1 dose expansion study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Here, they showed encouraging efficacy in a group of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, yielding a 26% objective response rate (i.e., ORR). This is noteworthy, given the fact that half of the patients in that study had more than four prior lines of therapy for their advanced ovarian cancer.

Unfortunately, a registrational trial of mirvetuximab (FORWARD-1) failed to reach its primary endpoint, as presented at ESMO in 2019. There was continued hope for the drug in patients with high FRα expression, but this study was not going to be enough to get mirvetuximab approved. This led to a ~30% drop in the share price.

Figure 3: ImmunoGen stock performance (Source: TradingView)

All was not lost, since ImmunoGen still had ongoing work in combination therapy, which brings us to the latest clinical trial data, just presented at this year’s virtual ASCO meeting. These data came from the phase 1b FORWARD II study, which looked at the combination of Mirve and Roche (ROG)'s bevacizumab (Avastin) in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer. Note that they could be either platinum sensitive or platinum resistant in this trial.

Figure 4: FORWARD II study results (Royce: ASCO presentation)

As you can see, in patients with “medium” expression of the folate receptor, activity was modest. Where you saw a rather striking effect was in those patients who had “high” expression, with 64% ORR. Importantly, you see this high response rate whether you are platinum sensitive or platinum resistant.

For context, if you look at historical results using Avastin alone, you get response rates ranging from around 10% to 30%, depending on the study. We have to be careful trying to make comparisons, though, since the study populations are different. We don’t know, for example, if patients who have high folate receptor expression would respond better to Avastin.

However, FORWARD II presents us with an important signal of efficacy, in a population of patients who have a seriously high unmet need. We need to see how the company intends to exploit these data, but they are definitely positive.

The Big Prize: Going for Accelerated Approval

Back in December 2019, ImmunoGen announced that they had reached a plan for seeking accelerated approval for Mirve, based on the lessons learned from FORWARD I. Specifically, if you select the right patients, it seems that Mirve can be highly effective even on its own. To this end, ImmunoGen started two Phase 3 trials to establish a clear benefit for the drug. The SORAYA trial is a single-arm study looking at Mirve in high folate receptor expressers.

There's no control arm in SORAYA as it's intended to get convincing-enough data in this population to get accelerated approval. MIRASOL, on the other hand, is a more traditional, randomized phase 3 trial comparing Mirve to chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. If the FDA approves Mirve, then positive data from MIRASOL will be a requirement to get “full” approval.

SORAYA will have the speed with an estimated primary completion date of July 2021. If everything goes according to plan, then we’ll have data later in 2021 and possible approval either late in the year or in early 2022.

Unanswered Question: How Will COVID-19 Impact the Timeline?

COVID-19 looms large over everything. To be fair, cancer medicine is a fairly entrenched industry, since we don’t want to stop treating patients, even during a pandemic. So in one sense, we can be well assured that companies aren’t going to struggle much due to the pandemic, unlike, say, airliners.

However, it’s easy to miss the challenge that will come to clinical trial accrual, and this impact is being felt across the board. We’ve seen numerous presentations with clinical researchers talking about how trial enrollment has completely stopped in many cases, and we don’t have a sense of the full impact of this just yet. Be that as it may, here's the latest insight from the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy):

While we have maintained a high level of productivity over the last quarter, the impact of COVID-19 has slowed site activation and patient enrollment for SORAYA, which we believe will result in a limited delay of six- to eight-weeks in the readout of topline data. With conditions improving in Europe, we expect to accelerate both SORAYA and MIRASOL over the remainder of 2020 and continue to anticipate the BLA for mirvetuximab in the second half of 2021.

The Invisible Benefit if Mirve Succeeds: Biomarkers

On the whole, the management of ovarian cancer is pretty abysmal once patients start relapsing on chemotherapy. One reason for this is that we just don’t have good biomarkers for the disease. What exactly is a biomarker? My friends, it's a tool that helps us identify which therapies will help which patients.

For example, patients with high HER2 expression in breast cancer are very likely to benefit from HER2 antibodies. More importantly, we know that patients who do not have high HER2 expression do not benefit from the anti-HER2 therapies.

This is not something we’re currently able to do in ovarian cancer, and it leaves doctors with almost no tools to decide which treatment is right for which patient. Basically, if you can receive platinum-based chemotherapy again, then you should. This is the closest thing to a biomarker we have in the field. If you’re an observer of the ovarian cancer field, though, you may ask, “What about BRCA mutations? PARP inhibitors are available.” But that’s the thing - anybody can receive a PARP inhibitor and benefit. In most patients, you don’t require a BRCA mutation to benefit.

That being said, Mirve can open a whole new ballgame for the field of ovarian cancer, if it’s successful in development. The impact of this would be massive, and the attention garnered for ImmunoGen would be very important, as well.

Other Clinical Shots on Deck

The other biggest clinical product in development is IMGN632, an antibody-drug conjugate that targets CD123 found on BPDCN and AML cells. This agent is still early in development, having only recently identified recommended doses for more advanced studies. Nonetheless, our experience from medical education enabled us to learn that leukemia experts are excited by the data seen so far in tough-to-treat forms of blood cancer.

Accordingly, IMGN632 is being developed in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), for which they are still eligible to receive millions in milestone payments. Compared with Mirve, there’s not so much to talk about without rehashing now-old clinical data. They are, indeed, promising, but ImmunoGen right now is going to live and die by the success of Mirve, so we believe this is where potential investors should be focused.

Not to say this is an unimportant opportunity! We just think you need to consider the bigger fish to fry, especially since the chances of IMGN632 bringing in big partnership bucks has already passed.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your wellbeing, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, we'll analyze the 2Q2020 earnings report for the period that concluded on June 30. As follows, ImmunoGen has a unique position in the realm of non-commercial pharma companies. Starting with their assets on hand: Figure 5: Balance sheet (Source: ImmunoGen)

We can see that ImmunoGen maintains a sizable pool of cash and equivalents to fund operations. A large chunk of this came from a January 2020 public offering that netted approximately $100M in proceeds. As with almost every development-stage firms under the sun, equity raise is an important tool they will use to keep the lights on and the progress moving.

Figure 6: Key financial metrics (Source: ImmunoGen)

Net loss dropped by roughly 50% for the quarter year-over-year (YOY), thanks mostly to reductions in labor and R&D. From our scientific background, we're never pleased to see R&D budgets get cut. In this case, it's so the company can focus its pursuit on what they hope is a slam dunk with the pivotal trial for Mirve.

In summary, ImmunoGen has a good balance sheet to continue operating, with nearly seven quarters of cash on hand needed to fund operations at the future net loss levels. This should be enough for investors to see primary results coming from the SORAYA study (if it goes according to schedule), and possibly even enough for accelerated approval.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there always are risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is if Mirve can deliver positive data for MIRASOL and SORAYA. In the case of a negative clinical result, the stock is likely to tumble over 70% and vice versa. After all, ImmunoGen's heartbeat is dependent on Mirve's success.

Based on our forecast, we ascribed a low chance of clinical failure for both trials. Hence, you have a good chance of seeing Mirve enjoying clinical success. As a turnaround company, ImmunoGen may incur excessive spending and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, we maintain our recommendation on ImmunoGen a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. ImmunoGen is a strong turnaround company. Riding on the stellar technology, ADC, ImmunoGen is enjoying a robust revenue increase to fund turnaround progress. ADC is widely used by many companies such as Jazz and CytomX. Nevertheless, the most value of ImmunoGen resides in its lead medicine, Mirve for ovarian cancer.

Going forward, your task is to keep tabs of both MIRSOL and SORAYA trial progress. They are already enrolling patients. Any good news from those studies can spark a vigorous rally. In our view, you have a favorable chance of seeing positive data results. Moreover, other pipeline assets like IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151 might deliver surprising results.

As maintaining modest spending is important to a turnaround success, you should monitor the quarterly OpEx for continued cash burn reduction. So long as the trend in spending is reasonable, ImmunoGen will be able to fund this comeback.

As usual, we'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. In our opinion, you should hold your stocks "as is." And better yet, you should average down on your position in case there is a pull back. The future for ImmunoGen is bright. You just have to wait for the next time the sun shines on this stock.

Author's Note: This article is written in collaboration between our Ph.D. analyst and Dr. Tran. The company, Integrated BioSci Investing LLC, paid our Ph.D. on a contractor basis. Our Ph.D. does not own any stock. And Dr. Tran only owns ALPN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.