The current FDA regulatory guidelines on hemp-infused food products hurts Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) as much as any other stock. The company recently closed the Abacus Health Products acquisition to solidify a leading position in the domestic CBD market. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock despite the current uncertainty existing due to the FDA.

CBD Market Leader

The company closed the Abacus Health deal in June to build on a leading independent position in the CBD market. The combination gives CWH access to over 21,000 unique retail doors and builds on the weak product area in the topicals segment. The FDA doesn't have regulatory scrutiny holding back this sector in the food/drug/mass (F/D/M) retail segment where the combined entity claims a 33% market share.

Both companies have had weaker results due to either regulatory uncertainty surrounding the FDA or COVID-19 holding back sales at retail stores and healthcare providers. Abacus Health saw sales dip to only $4.1 million in Q1 due to limited eCommerce sales and a focus on healthcare providers that were closed at the end of the quarter.

Charlotte's Web saw Q1 sales of $21.5 million basically meet analyst estimates as the DTC market absorbed some of the sales lost in the F/D/M channel. Combined with the sales from Abacus Health, the new entity had $25.6 million in Q1 sales and analysts now target $30.1 million in Q3 when the company first reports fully combined sales.

Back in May, Charlotte's Web guided to 2020 revenues of $105 million to $115 million without any guidance for Abacus Health other than the company runs at ~15% to 20% of Charlotte's Web. Such guidance would target somewhere in the $130 million range for combined company sales on a pro-forma basis.

The company now has ~154 million shares outstanding after raising C$77.6 million in cash on a secondary offering. The stock has a market cap approaching $500 million while analysts have revenues reaching $172 million in 2021. The recent fund raising gives the company over $100 million in cash to fund crucial expansion in order to prepare for the eventual removal of the FDA regulatory uncertainty.

FDA Regulatory Guidelines

The biggest question for the CBD segment is whether FDA regulatory guidelines will remove the uncertainty in the F/D/M segment holding back sales. The FDA recently released preliminary guidelines for clinical research on cannabis, but the government organization has failed to move forward on guidelines related to CBD.

According to an FDA spokesperson email to Marijuana News, the agency is still focused on safety and effectiveness issues with CBD:

"We recognize that there is substantial public interest in marketing and accessing CBD for a variety of products. We are working toward a goal of providing additional guidance, and have made substantial progress. There are many questions to explore regarding the science, safety, effectiveness and quality of products containing CBD, and we need to do our due diligence."

Abacus Health has deals the with three largest pharmacies and CWH has a Kroger (KR) distribution agreement amongst other retailers but sales are a fraction of original exceptions for the category. The original sales figures in the natural channel had food products as up to 85% of total sales.

Most of the mass retailers only sell topicals now due to desires to avoid FDA ire. Internal product innovation and the Abacus Health deal provide CWH with more products for the current environment. The company will hope to obtain more shelf space preparing for the day when the FDA provides guidelines for CBD infused food products.

The big question is whether the stock will rally until more signs exist of the FDA removing the regulatory uncertainty. The stock was previously up above $20 following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill approving hemp production.

A return to those levels is unlikely even after a removal of FDA restrictions as CWH no longer has first-mover advantage. This delay has now allowed both Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) to enter the domestic CBD space, amongst others.

The new entity had normalized 2021 revenue targets in the $400+ million range prior to the FDA issues. The stock trades very close to 1x those revenue estimates providing plenty of opportunities for multiple expansion.

The biggest question is what happens to the stock with FDA delays in issuing guidance. CWH sees upside in the uncomfortable position where DTC and pet product sales combined with new topical products continue to grow despite the regulatory headwinds.

Corporate guidance is for sales to grow from the $21.5 million range in Q1 to average around $29.5 million for the remaining three quarters of the year. The company appears set up to fail in these growth targets, but any ability to hit these targets in the midst of the FDA issues should further reinforce 2021 analyst revenue estimates of $172 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock trades at only ~3x 2021 sales here and could actually ramp on any signs of growing beyond FDA headwinds. CWH is a must own, if the FDA provides guidelines providing for retailers selling hemp-infused food products without regulatory issues.

