Amazingly, Square (SQ) has surged to new all-time highs despite fundamental weakness in their prime payments business. Investors should consider the rally to $150 general luck and exercise caution. My investment thesis still warns investors to tread lightly here when the market cap has topped $75 billion.

Misleading Revenue Surge

My warning once the SEC required Square to quit reporting adjusted revenues was this exact outcome. The company would see a surge in meaningless transaction-based revenues leading investors to misinterpret the benefits to the mobile payments provider.

In Q2, Square reported revenues surged an incredible 64% to $1.92 billion. The amazing part was that core gross payment volumes (GPV) were down 15% in the period to only $22.8 billion.

What the market generally glossed over was all of the growth was due to Bitcoin revenue. This category surged $750 million from only $125 million last Q2. Net revenues were actually down to $1,048 million when excluding Bitcoin revenues of $875 million.

The reason to essentially exclude Bitcoin is that the revenues are only pass through. In Q2, Bitcoin's gross profits were only $17 million out of $875 million. The service adds no value to the business.

Going back to the traditional adjusted revenues that the SEC doesn't want to report anymore, Square saw revenues grew 21% to $677 million from $561 million. The quarter was impressive as mobile payments shifted to Cash App, but this adjusted revenue base doesn't support a market valuation in excess of $75 billion with 500 million diluted shares outstanding.

The key to using the adjusted revenues is the removal of the transaction-based costs that topped $1.2 billion in the quarter. Otherwise, the Square financials are really difficult to analyze.

In the official GAAP numbers above, gross margins collapsed to only 31%. A payments company with such low gross margins wouldn't normally trade at elevated valuations. Not to mention, investors have to worry that the company will actually report revenue declines in future quarters when the Bitcoin revenues decline again.

Ultimately, what matters is that gross profits were $597 million in the quarter from $466 million last year. Very impressive for a tough environment, but annual gross profits in the $2.4 billion run rate aren't enough to justify the market value considering the high level of spending in order to generate these profits.

Square had $620 million in quarterly operating expenses. Sure, this amount includes $173 million in stock-based compensation, but the amount is reflective of the actual costs of both cash and stock compensation leading to the large share dilution. Square only had 487 million shares at the end of the last Q2.

Extreme Valuation

Even in a market where competitor PayPal (PYPL) has seen its stock rise nearly 100% YTD, the valuation comparison is nowhere close. PayPal now trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of nearly 40x, but Square is up at a 200 multiple.

The prime reason for the valuation discrepancies is that PayPal hasn't seen business disrupted as they aren't reliant on sellers with physical stores or businesses shut down during the pandemic fears. Square has seen its business impacted by the shutdown, but the stock is still up 100% for the year due to excitement surrounding Cash App and Bitcoin trading revenues while EBITDA has taken a hit.

Even looking at the original estimates for the year, management had an EBITDA target for 2020 of $510 million. For a stock with an enterprise value of $73.5 billion, the stock trades at 144x the original EBITDA estimates.

The perplexing part of the trade is the business hasn't gotten better. Cash App volumes are up substantially with YipitData showing volumes re-accelerating in mid-August, but the company has seen the negative offset in the core mobile payments business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square has seen enough business disrupted to not justify the current market valuation of the stock. If not for the change in reported revenues back to GAAP, the market wouldn't have bought up Square following Q2 results. Investors need to look at the recent highs as setting up a potential top in the stock not supported by the actual fundamentals.

