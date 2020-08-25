INO hasn't confirmed the details of its late-stage study of INO-4800, the market likely wants certainty that INO is still very much in this race.

When COVID-19 reared its head, of course vaccine-maker Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) threw its hat into the ring, like it does with each epidemic or pandemic. Is this time going to be different to the last? Or is INO stock set to continue fading.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Year-to-date trading of INO. Source: YCharts.

INO-4800

INO-4800 is a DNA vaccine, which comes with substantial advantages. The vaccine is very stable compared to some other vaccines, it doesn't require frozen storage or transport. DNA vaccines can be designed and produced quickly too. INO took full advantage of this and designed INO-4800 in early January, just a day or two after the genetic sequence for SARS-CoV-2 was available. By April INO started a 40 patient phase 1 study and in June/July began testing in older adults with another 80 participants added to that phase 1 study. A phase 1/2 study in South Korea was announced June 4, and results from the phase 1 study came at the end of June. Those results noted not only the development of binding and neutralizing antibodies but also T-cell responses. Seeking Alpha's Intrepid Investor has spoken recently about the importance of T-cell responses. Certainly INO-4800 is not to be dismissed, but there are some issues.

There are many competitors ahead

INO is planning to begin phase 2/3 study in September, but a number of competitors are ahead already. Those leading the charge in COVID-19 vaccine development are Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN) & Oxford University and Pfizer (PFE) & BioNTech (BNTX). Those three groups have made impressive progress on the rate of enrolment in studies with 10,000 patients. For example, MRNA announced on August 22 that they had enrolled 13,194 patients in their phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

A look at the COVID-19 vaccine tracker can help us get an idea of where INO stands, how many other vaccines are ahead of INO's INO-4800. here are currently 11 vaccines in phase 3, phase 2/3 or phase 2 studies.

Table 1: First 17 listings in RAPS COVID-19 vaccine tracker. INO-4800 is one of six in the phase 1/2 stage. Accessed August 24, tracker updated August 20. Source: Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS).

The market was also not happy with what was announced at Q2'20 earnings on August 10. INO didn't provide a confirmed trial design for a larger study of INO-4800 aimed at assessing whether the vaccine prevents COVID-19. I do see a possibility that INO will indeed start a large phase 2/3 in September, which would be bullish, especially if they can get underway before results are seen from any of MRNA, PFE & BNTX or AZN/Oxford. Some are wary of the manner in which INO intends to fund a large study, external funding would obviously be optimal but INO did have cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $371.7M as of June 30, 2020. Of course INO could raise additional funds on top of that, but dilution might not be taken well by the market. Others are unimpressed by the reasoning INO is using to support a smaller (10,000 participants rather than 30,000 participants) study; going after high risk patients to increase statistical power. After all, names like MRNA, PFE/BNTX and AZN/Oxford are already doing this anyway.

Table 2: Capital Structure of INO. Source: Seeking Alpha Value Tab.

At current prices, INO has an enterprise value of approximately $2B, yet revenues for Q2'20 were just $0.27M. I don't really see why INO shouldn't return to pre-COVID-19 prices or thereabouts ($3-$4) if their vaccine fails as the COVID premium would be stripped out of the valuation. In the interim, I can still see the name returning to the $7-$8 which was a battleground throughout March and April, simply because other players might beat INO to the punch, begin producing results and then treating high risk patients (making it harder for INO to enrol). There is already likely to be ever increasing competition for high risk patients and there has been too much of a delay between INO starting clinical development and launching a larger trial. I know that is a ruthless assessment given how quickly INO has worked, but the pace of the big names developing vaccines has been ruthless too.

Regarding developments with the rest of the pipeline during the COVID-19 era, and seeing if they justify some of the move in the stock price, it doesn't look like the market was overwhelmed. News of positive interim results with VGX-3100 in a phase 2 study in March did little to move the stock, nor did news on May 14 regarding INO-5401. It really appears most of the run up from the $3-$4 range has been justified by COVID-19 exposure.

Summing up

INO took off at a cracking pace when COVID-19 was just coming on the radar of many investors, developing INO-4800 in January. Now INO isn't really a front-runner, and there are others out there with data showing antibody and T-cell responses from their vaccines too. INO is behind too many other players and I think the fade in the name will continue, making it a potential short candidate (I personally prefer to use puts).

The risks of any short trade are several fold, a few of which are worth mentioning here. If INO impresses on late-stage trial design for INO-4800, skepticism about the company's odds of success may be removed, causing the name to rally. Similarly, the announcement of external funding would boost the name, leading to losses on a short position or puts. Lastly the failure of competitors might lead to a rally in the likes of INO, but this isn't clear. Perhaps other vaccine names would trade down too.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBIO, INO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own INO and IBIO puts. I may buy puts in other companies, tickers not mentioned within, that are developing COVID-19 vaccines or treatments.