The user base could surge, while the ARPU doubles within the next few years.

Roku could cement its position as a toll collector on the path to one of the most expensive corporate wars in history.

Roku (ROKU) could cement its position as a toll collector on the path to one of the most expensive corporate wars in history. As the battle for content intensifies, perhaps this platform-agnostic device maker is precisely what shareholders need to emerge as ultimate victors.

After digging around a bit, I believe Roku's secret sauce could not only help propel its global expansion but also stave off competition or acquisition from trillion-dollar juggernauts that have dug their heels into the media battlefield. Here's a closer look at Roku's fascinating value proposition.

The consumer choice conundrum

As billions pour into the media world, there's been a flood of content for consumers to enjoy. Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Disney (DIS) alone are expected to spend a combined $29 billion on creating original content this year. Nevermind, the billions more that Apple (AAPL), HBO and Comcast (CMCSA) expect to spend to attract eyeballs. Meanwhile, let's not forget that free platforms such as YouTube and niche streaming platforms such as Twitch are just as popular.

In other words, consumers are spoilt for choice. What they don't have is convenience and a suitable price. The combined monthly cost of a bundle of these popular streaming services could easily exceed $100. Meanwhile, the device and streaming platforms are frustratingly fragmented. You can't play Apple TV+ content on Google's Chromecast or watch Twitch on certain versions of Android.

It's an expensive and messy experience that's exacerbated by the deep pockets of the tech giants and defensive nature of old media companies. Altogether, that leaves plenty of room for an improvement to the user experience. That's where Roku seems to have struck an elegant solution.

Roku's secret sauce

Roku's secret sauce is neutrality. When a gruesome and global war is raging, it's lucrative to be politically-neutral like Switzerland. The company isn't perceived as a threat or a competitor by any of the content creators. Meanwhile, it's small enough to minimally annoy device manufacturers such as Amazon or Google. This allows Roku to have the broadest possible collection of streaming apps on its platform.

This neutrality and platform-agnosticism is so critical to the company's business model that it was the driving force behind its spin-off from Netflix in 2008. Here's an excerpt from Fast Company that paints a clearer picture:

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was having serious second thoughts. The problem? Hastings realized that if Netflix shipped its own hardware, it would complicate potential partnerships with other hardware makers. "Reed said to me one day, 'I want to be able to call Steve Jobs and talk to him about putting Netflix on Apple TV,'" recalls one high-level source. "'But if I'm making my own hardware, Steve's not going to take my call.'"

From the customer's perspective, having access to every streaming app through a single device is a compelling offer. To sweeten the deal further, Roku has also managed to lower the price of its entry-level streaming device below its largest competitors. The Roku Express (~$30) is the cheapest streaming device on the market at the moment.

That combination of broader and cheaper access to the best content in the world is the driving force behind Roku's success. According to Comscore, Roku controls nearly half (49%) of the U.S. market for over-the-top streaming devices. The Chromecast and Firestick are distant runner ups.

Roku is by far the most popular streaming device in the U.S., which is arguably the most critical market for content creators. However, the only way for Roku to keep fueling its growth engine is to expand overseas. If the company's value proposition (convenience, access and cost) holds up in foreign markets, it could dominate the global market by a similar margin as it does back home.

International expansion

Roku has been heavily focused on the U.S. for much of its existence. Its lineup and content deals have all been focused on capturing domestic market share. It's only in the past two years that the company has seriously invested in overseas expansion. And there's already signs that the devices are just as popular abroad as they are back home.

Search data from India seems to indicate that Roku is the most popular streaming device in the country. In fact, the search data chart looks eerily similar to Roku's market share chart in the U.S. However, the Amazon Fire Stick outsells Roku in India for now.:

Source: The Drum / Jana

This year the company also launched its Roku Channel in the U.K., marking further expansion in Europe. A few months earlier, it launched its devices and streaming channels in Brazil while expanding its offering in Canada and Mexico. Roku CEO Anthony Wood has said that international markets represent "a greenfield with a lot of potential." He's absolutely right.

Roku's international growth could follow the same trajectory as Netflix. In fact, I believe Netflix's global expansion is the best benchmark for Roku's eventual market size. It's a critical piece in the stock's valuation model.

Fundamentals

Roku is neither profitable nor cash flow positive. This makes it a Horowitz-style hyper growth stock that needs to be measured based on venture capital metrics. With this in mind, here's a rundown of Roku's key performance and fundamental indicators.

Let's work our way backwards through these metrics to arrive at a justified market cap for this company.

I expect ARPU to steadily climb over the next few years. As Roku's user base expands, it gains more leverage to extract better terms on its streaming and content partnership deals. This is already evident from the ongoing negotiations with Peacock and HBO Max. The fact that Roku can stand its ground with old media giants clearly indicates the strength of its market position. Meanwhile, the company's advertising platform should also expand at the same pace. By 2025, Roku's ARPU could double to roughly $52 (assuming a slower growth rate than in recent years).

Roku's user base jumped to 39.8 million this year. That's an annual growth rate of 37% . However, this growth rate could be heightened due to the lockdown. Adjusting for a lower rate of growth (~15% annually) over the next five years means the user base could double to 80 million by 2025.

This combination of expanding users and expanding ARPU is a powerful cocktail driving Roku's accelerating growth. By 2025, revenue could be multiple times higher than today. Based on my estimates above, revenue could exceed $5 billion by 2025.

Assuming a price-to-sales ratio of 6 to 8 (which seems reasonable for a hardware manufacturer with recurring software revenue), Roku's valuation could be between $30 to $40 billion by 2025, implying a CAGR of up to 17% over the next five years.

Risks & Challenges

Roku faces three key risks that could cut its growth drastically in the years ahead. The first major risk is a slowdown in online streaming as the global economy reopens and people spend less time confined to their home. Netflix warned about this in their previous earnings report. Here's an excerpt from their shareholder letter:

some of the lockdown growth will turn out to be pull-forward from the multi-year organic growth trend, resulting in slower growth after the lockdown is lifted country-by-country....viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon."

The second major risk the company faces is a decline in advertising revenue. Businesses of all sizes cut back on their advertising spend when the economy dips. In the middle of the biggest economic disaster in a generation, it may be fair to assume a major pullback in advertising in the months ahead. In fact, the Roku team highlighted this risk in their recent earnings call:

"The ad industry outlook remains uncertain for Q3 and Q4, and we believe that total TV ad spend will not recover to pre-COVID-19 levels until well into 2021."

The final risk is growing competition from both domestic and international players. The company already faces intense competition from tech giants like Amazon and Google. In recent years, devices such as Facebook's (FB) Portal TV, Comcast's Xfinity Flex and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) SHIELD have amplified the competitive heat. In regional markets like India, local players like Reliance Jio have even launched their own streaming devices.

The confluence of these three risks could drag down Roku's growth rate. This is why I assume that annual growth in users will decline from 40% to 20% CAGR in the years ahead. At that rate, total users could grow from 43 million to 74.4 million by 2023. However, if the grow rate is even slower than my pessimistic outlook, the stock price may be even more overvalued than it currently appears.

Potential Acquisition?

On a side note, I believe we should explore the potential of an acquisition. There have been rumors that Google or Disney could acquire Roku. However, as I mentioned before, Roku's content agnosticism is its secret sauce. Getting acquired by a content creator would defeat the core value proposition. This rules out pretty much all technology and media giants.

Instead, if the company does get acquired, I think a non-content, hardware company like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or Walmart (NYSE:WMT) would be more suitable. Either way, an acquisition would be at a hefty premium to Roku's current valuation and should unlock tremendous value for shareholders.

