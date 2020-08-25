At the beginning of July, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) hovered around $43, and now, nearing the end of August, it's trading about 20% ($9) higher. It's also up about 18% in the past six-month period. But the retail environment has not yet dramatically improved, and the concentration changes in top holdings are driving the ETF higher, although some of its components are still performing poorly. While on July 1, the top ten holdings comprised 15.1% of the ETF, the top ten now comprise 22.54%, with a large position added in Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) behind the increase.

Lines at $46 and $39 show top level resistance prior to the sell-off and first line of support established in late-Feb.

XRT has hit a new all-time high, and last week was up over 100% from the intra-day low of $26.29 established in March when it hit $52.80. But not all retail names have fared as well - many of the apparel & accessories and department store stocks have struggled, with recent bankruptcies in Ascena Retail Group (OTCPK:ASNAQ), Lord & Taylor, Tailored Brands (OTCPK:TLRDQ), and Stein Mart (SMRT) all occurring within the past month, and a potential bankruptcy on the horizon for J. Jill (JILL).

In July, the risk of stores re-closing seemed greater as Apple had announced the closure of stores in high-risk areas (read "XRT: Retail Seeing A Possible Warning Sign From Apple Re-Closing Stores"), but that fear seems to have abated since then - but the contrast in holdings' performances still remains.

So, as we're seeing a great divide in performance, the concentration rising in the top ten holdings leads to believe that the rally in XRT is not due to an overall sector melt-up, but rather the concentration in names that have significantly outperformed peers and the markets in the past few weeks.

Here's a breakdown of the top ten holdings by percentage:

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) 6.55%

Lithia Motors, Inc. Class A (LAD) 2.16%

L Brands, Inc. (LB) 2.00%

Carvana Co. Class A (CVNA) 1.93%

Wayfair, Inc. Class A (W) 1.88%

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) 1.73%

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) 1.66%

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) 1.56%

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) 1.55%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 1.52%

Overstock is by far the heaviest weighted stock in the list and has performed exceptionally well in the past 6 months, contributing to the rise in XRT; shares are up over 1,200%. But others in the top ten holdings are performing similarly - take Wayfair and Stamps.com for example.

While Overstock's returns simply dwarf the rest of the top ten holdings, four others have still hit triple digit returns in the past six months - W, ETSY, STMP, BIG. Of the remainder, BBY has returned 33%, LB 27%, and AN 22%. But these stocks were relatively more affected by the pandemic - for Best Buy, brick-and-mortar closures originally hurt, but e-commerce shone, L Brands struggled with separation woes but still found better-than-expected sales, while Auto Nation found some pockets of recovery after auto sales were devastated.

But other holdings aren't performing as well. Looking at top holdings 10 to 20, there's more variability in return percentages over the six-month period. These holdings comprise 14.18% (organized by percentage below), so combined with the top 10, over one-third of the total ETF's exposure.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 1.50%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. Class A (CWH) 1.50%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) 1.47%

Gap, Inc. (GPS) 1.46%

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) 1.41%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) 1.38%

Target Corporation (TGT) 1.38%

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 1.36%

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 1.36%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) 1.36%

While BJ and CWH have provided two more triple-digit returns, four of the remaining eight in this grouping have produced returns <10%, with GPI and GPS posting negative returns over the six-month period. Again, the same trends persist - those names that are involved in traditional (physical locations) have struggled - GPS, EYE - while those who can rely on e-commerce - TGT, AMZN - have soared; pandemic tailwinds within stay-at-home orders helped BJ as a discount warehouse, and CWH as a seller of recreational vehicles.

But what's worrisome is the amount of retailers that have negative returns over the same six-month period and the total allotment of XRT to these.

36 holdings have negative returns over the past six months. Since XRT has 83 holdings, that's 43.4% of the total number of holdings. Returns of the 36 range from -1% to -66% (The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), M, JWN, KSS, DBI are the five with returns from -55% to -66%), but the majority have returns ranging from -10% to -40%.

So, although 43.4% of the 83 of holdings are negative on the six months, the allocations to those, shown below, are equal to 36.06%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 1.50%

Gap, Inc. (GPS) 1.46%

Signet Jewelers, Inc. (SIG) 1.28%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 1.27%

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 1.24%

Guess, Inc. (GES) 1.23%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) 1.16%

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 1.15%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) 1.14%

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) 1.14%

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) 1.14%

Magnite, Inc (MGNI) 1.13%

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 1.13%

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) 1.12%

Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A (SFIX) 1.09%

TJX Companies (TJX) 1.04%

Five Below (FIVE) 1.02%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 1.01%

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) 1.00%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) 0.99%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) 0.99%

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 0.97%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) 0.96%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Class A (ANF) 0.96%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) 0.94%

Macy's, Inc. (M) 0.91%

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) 0.89%

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 0.88%

ODP Corp. (ODP) 0.88%

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 0.87%

Designer Brands, Inc. Class A (DBI) 0.80%

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) 0.78%

Zumiez, Inc. (ZUMZ) 0.59%

Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) 0.49%

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) 0.49%

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) 0.42%

While it's quite a long list, two things stand out - a majority of these are primarily brick-and-mortar locations, and a similar majority are in apparel & accessories and department stores - those segments account for 29.24% of the total holdings. Recovery there is likely to still be slow as the e-commerce tailwind remains, as well as the possibility that holiday sales won't be as large in physical stores this year.

Having such a large allocation of troubled retailers simply overlooked in the ETF's six-month performance due to allocations is worrisome. But still give credit where credit is due - increasing the allocation to Overstock has contributed to solid gains in the ETF, but it is not sustainable. Overstock is the strongest contributor to the gains in XRT the past month due to its significant allocation. Shares are up 120%, while XRT has only gained 11% - with a 6.55% allocation, that means XRT has gained 7.91% solely from Overstock, not counting the other gainers and decliners.

The retail landscape quite frankly is all over the place, with bankruptcies still popping up, while e-commerce names have attracted some of the fiercest momentum, and seeming overshooting all negative aspects of those firms (read "Wayfair And The 24% Risk Of 2 Year Default"). If and when some of these sky-high valuations tacked on to e-commerce names start to revert to the mean, XRT could see a rapid shear in its performance; not necessarily due to another negative impact to the retail environment like April brought, but simply due to overallocation to overvalued e-commerce players. Staples like Walmart (WMT), Target, Amazon, Best Buy and others are likely to weather the impact that any negative decline in Overstock/Wayfair could bring.

XRT is at the end of both extremes, with Overstock, Wayfair, Etsy, BJ's, Camping World and others up triple digits, bringing the ETF much higher, while nearly 43% of its 83 holdings (36% of its total allocation) still posting negative six month returns, which aren't reflected in the ETF's performance. This won't continue forever, as one of the two will have to concede. It's a two-edged sword: will these 36 names recover (or will a good portion of those recover into strong double-digit gains from pre-pandemic prices) and push XRT up to the $55+ range if e-commerce and other momentum names stay steady, or will the overextended valuations in names like Overstock and Wayfair cause a rebalancing of allocations? And if the valuations of those two return to less-inflated levels, it could bring XRT back to $45 to $48 even with a recovery in traditional retail.

Going forward, XRT is in a precarious position, since the gains YTD might bode promising, but that's due to a few concentrated holdings extremely overperforming relative to both the market and peers. Nearly half of XRT's holdings still are down from February highs (the six-month period) and some are viable bankruptcy contenders, like PLCE. Although just 36% of the total allocation of XRT is to these underperforming retail names, OSTK is driving XRT higher due to the weight it carries within the ETF. Retail, in the sense of brick-and-mortar storefronts, has been losing footing due to e-commerce, and more so now during the pandemic as stores were forced to close. Understand that the gains in XRT are not necessarily due to the whole retail environment recovering what it had lost in April - the gains are from the sectors that have seen the greatest tailwinds, and which have the least headwinds as we head in to the winter months (e-commerce, discount/warehouse retailers). XRT can provide exposure to the beaten down apparel & accessories sectors as recovery hopes await while simultaneously providing gains from e-commerce names, but be careful with the over-allocation to OSTK and other potentially overvalued stocks it holds, which have driven it to new highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.