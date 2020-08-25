Weak profitability in combination with high leverage and low organic growth will continue to weigh on future stock price performance.

Kellogg (K) has been among the consumer staple companies that enjoyed a temporary uplift in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As pandemic closures begun, many of Kellogg's products were flying off the shelves as consumers stockpiled food.

This tailwind, however, will be only temporary and over the medium term the company will continue to experience profitability and leverage related issues. Although high indebtedness is not an issue for the company as long as demand is stable, it limits the potential share price upside in a number of ways which is the reason why Kellogg is unlikely to outperform its large cap peers in the food and beverages sector.

Pandemic demand does not change long-term narrative

Over the past year Kellogg has been performing well relatively to its large cap food and beverage peers, with an annual return of 10%.

Data by YCharts

Since the pandemic begun, the long thesis was reinforced as people rushed to stockpile on food with long shelf life, which includes most Kellogg's products, such as cereal and crackers.

The work-from-home trend also reinforced the demand for the company's products and management lifted its profit forecasts for the year, amid uncertainty about the sustainability of this elevated cereal demand.

Source: reuters.com

Naturally, many investors got excited about this news and the spectacular double digit organic growth over the first half of 2020.

Source: Kellogg Q2 20202 Earnings Presentation

As almost all of this sales growth is due to pandemic-related demand, it does not change the long-term attractiveness of Kellogg's business model.

Our organic basis net sales growth was 9% year-on-year in the quarter, slightly higher than our first quarter growth. This organic growth was again driven by volume, reflecting the pandemic-related demand, which end up higher and for longer than expected. Source: Kellogg Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

As a matter of fact Kellogg's pre-pandemic organic growth was far less impressive.

Source: Kellogg Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Gross profitability also improved as pandemic-related demand picked up, noting 220 basis points year on year improvement in Q2 2020.

Source: Kellogg Q2 20202 Earnings Presentation

As exciting as this might look like at first glance, Kellogg's brands pricing power is less pronounced over the long term which has been one of the reasons for the company's declining gross profitability.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Within the context of Kellogg's low organic growth potential and low profitability, the company's low valuation relative to competitors appears justified.

Source: prepared by the author based on data from Seeking Alpha

However as many retail investors get easily lured into companies trading at lower multiples than their peers, in the case of Kellogg there is a solid reason why valuation is so low and why it could go even lower.

The problem with Kellogg Valuation

A low growth stock operating in low margin product segments is not necessarily a bad investment, if it trades at low enough multiples. So far this seems to be the case for Kellogg, which is also why the stock attracts mostly conservative investors which are easily scared by the higher multiples of other names in the space.

To get an idea of what valuation multiple is appropriate for Kellogg it is worth exploring the Return on Equity and P/B relationship on a cross sectional basis with the large cap names in the food and beverages space.

Since it's a relatively stable sector, the relationship below is very strong - i.e. high ROE names trade at significant premium to their book value of equity.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Thus far Kellogg seems to be trading at a fair price relative to the company's Return on Equity and does not stand out as significantly over or under-priced relative to its peers.

However, it is once we break down the company's ROE that potential issues start to appear.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Kellogg has the third highest ROE within its peer group, while at the same time the company has the lowest net income margin of merely 8%. To compensate for this extremely low profitability Kellogg has:

high asset turnover

The company's streamlined and optimized portfolio allows for one of the highest inventory and fixed asset turnover ratios. On top of that, the relatively low amount of goodwill and intangible assets due to lack of any large sized acquisitions further improves the total asset turnover ratio.

Although asset efficiency is important, it alone can't offset Kellogg's very low profitability which is why the company has loaded up on debt.

very high leverage

While being the least profitable company in the peer set, Kellogg is also the second most leveraged entity. This is the main reason why it achieves such a high ROE and consequently high P/B valuation.

Since interest coverage matters, especially during market downturns, there is a positive relationship between companies' profitability and their leverage (Total Assets to Total Equity).

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

The two companies that stand out in the graph above, with leverage ratios at odds with their gross profitability are - Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Kellogg. The former benefits from its conservative capital allocation structure that I analyzed in my article - "Nestle: Swiss Made Capital Allocation Will Continue To Serve Shareholders", while the latter is running a too high leverage ratio just to appease shareholders with higher valuation.

On an operating profit basis, Kellogg once again appears in the risky category of companies with low profitability and high debt levels, together with PepsiCo (PEP) (also facing problems that I recently covered here) and General Mills (GIS).

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Although the high indebtedness is rarely a going concern issue for large cap stable consumer staples companies, it does not mean that excessive leverage could not bring disappointing shareholder returns.

To start with, excessive leverage diminishes the company's ability to make strategic M&A deals, especially during market downturns when margins and valuations fall. Intensified competition or industry wide headwinds could also force highly leveraged businesses to make hard to swallow decisions, such as forced divestitures, dividend cuts or implementation of cost-cutting programs that often affect topline growth.

Alongside all these problems, Kellogg's debt maturity profile is also too front loaded with an average $1,400m of contractual obligations due during the 2020-24 period.

Source: Kellogg 2019 10K SEC Filing

With an average annual operating profit over the past 5 years of around $1,800m, this would require Kellogg to extend its debt maturity profile and deleverage over the coming years.

EBIT USDm 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Kellogg 1,804 1,797 1,889 1,686 1,725

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to its low profitability and high leverage, Kellogg has also been struggling to grow its Free Cash Flow during the past 10 years, when many of its peers capitalized on premiumization trends and completed important strategic acquisitions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Kellogg's upside potential remains very limited when compared to its major peers. The company has most likely reached the limit in terms of leverage in order to support a higher valuation multiple. Going forward, such a high levels of indebtedness could easily prove unsustainable in which case management will be faced with difficult choices of dividend cuts, divestitures, cost-cutting measures or other unpopular measures.

Increasing profitability on the other hand will be hard to achieve as pricing power in the cereal and crackers space is limited, while the company's exposure to higher margin segments is not material. On top of disappointing share price returns all this could also easily spell a disaster for existing shareholders in an adverse market or industry specific event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.