While both these ETFs are growth ETFs, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF is more focused on emerging cloud companies, while the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF focuses on players that are already dominant in cloud computing.

In this article, I compare the two and attempt to determine which one is likely to be a superior investment going forward.

Introduction

In my last ETF comparison article Comparing Hypergrowth Cloud Computing ETFs: WCLD Vs. CLOU I determined that, although close, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is likely a superior ETF for investors than the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU).

In this article, I put WCLD against the cloud computing ETF giant First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY). The result may surprise you.

ETF Overviews

Both SKYY and WCLD aim to invest in companies that derive a substantial portion of sales from various cloud services. SKYY has an expense ratio slightly higher than that of WCLD at 0.60% compared to 0.45%. SKYY is a substantially larger ETF with nearly $5 billion in assets under management compared to under $700 million for WCLD. SKYY is more diversified and maintains a few more holdings than WCLD.

Comparing Holdings

Taking a look at each ETF's holdings by industry reveals that SKYY is substantially more diversified across various business sectors than WCLD. WCLD has holdings from just 3 sectors with almost 97% in the Software & IT Services sector. SKYY on the other hand holds 79% of its assets in the Software & IT sector and spreads the remaining 21% of its capital across numerous other sectors.

Going deeper and looking at each ETF's top ten individual equity holdings illustrates even more differences. SKYY holds some of the biggest names in both cloud computing and the world with companies like Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG). WCLD holds smaller names.

The only position these ETFs share inside the top 10 is Fastly (FSLY). Each ETF has about 5% of the fund in its top holding, but SKYY is more concentrated in the top 10 holdings with 37% of the fund held in the top 10 while WCLD holds just 31% of the fund in the top 10 holdings.

Overall, I like the large holdings of SKYY. These companies are the largest in the space and certainly have the resources to defend their market-leading positions, but, somewhat surprisingly, they haven't quite performed as well this year as their smaller peers. WCLD instead holds smaller disruptors. These companies may not be as large, but may have greater potential and more room to grow due to their smaller current size.

Comparing Performance

WCLD has been around for less than one year, so it's difficult to assess its prior performance longer term. The first few months of WCLD's life saw the ETF on pace to slightly ahead of SKYY. So far this year, however, it has far outpaced SKYY in terms of performance returning nearly 63% year-to-date compared to just under 30% for SKYY.

Now, this past performance can not be relied upon for forecasting future gains. This year has presented a unique situation for many of the companies held by both ETFs with more cloud services than ever being necessary from the effects of COVID-19. Nonetheless, WCLDs outperformance is both substantial and impressive. Whether or not this outperformance will continue though is a very valid question.

Winner: It's a TIE!

In my opinion, it is impossible to determine a superior ETF going forward here, as they're each differentiated enough to appeal to slightly different investment objectives. Make no mistake about it, they're both growth-oriented ETFs, but I would describe SKYY as a more stable and diversified ETF that holds the largest and most dominant companies in the cloud computing space. WCLD is more aggressive and faster-growing, but riskier and likely to be more volatile. If we remove past performance from the equation (after all, only future returns matter at this point), it's not clear to me which one will provide investors with better risk-adjusted long term gains. WCLD's lower fee is desirable, but SKYY is more liquid and has options available, allowing for more creative investing strategies. Thus, this one is a tie, and I think investors could do well buying both!

