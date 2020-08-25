The author believes that there will be a near zero-sum outcome for many day traders and other short-term thinkers who may try to "game" the increased volatility which frequently occurs before and after the release of earnings.

Investment thesis

While researching the Robinhood 100 most popular stocks (hereafter referred to as the Robinhood 100), I discovered a curious trading pattern regarding Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) which I am presenting here for the review and consideration of readers of this article. I also intend to closely monitor the performance of PSEC to see whether this trend continues going forward. But before I detail my base case, let's take a brief look at the company. Prospect was founded on April 13, 2004, and is headquartered in New York City and has $6B of capital under management. The company's website provides a comprehensive overview of its business structure and operations.

What is a business development company?

According to Investopedia, which is one of my favorite "go-to" websites for basically all things financial, "a business development company is a type of closed-end fund that makes investments in developing and financially distressed firms." I would suggest that BDCs are especially vulnerable during the current period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis given the profile of their client base. In my view, the sharp rise in the number of Robinhood users who initiated a position in Prospect Capital in this past trading week is counterintuitive given the prevailing business environment. Let's examine the particulars of this situation, shall we?

The Robinhood 100 "back of the envelope" math

The public API feed that Robinhood recently shuttered essentially neutered Robintrack because it can no longer provide popularity data. According to robintrack.net:

One of the most useful things that you can do with the data that this site provides is to figure out how people are reacting to moves in the market. Depending on if people are buying the dip, getting onboard during a pump because they think it's going to go higher, or taking profits, this data lets you observe each of those different situations and plan your own trading accordingly.

Here is a link to a very informative article about how Casey Primozic turned a college "side project" into a website that grew to 165,000 individual users visits a week. Bravo Zulu Mr. Primozic.

How we may try to obtain useful data absent the granularity that the API data provided users is problematic, at best. The primary purpose of my rudimentary approach is to identify which companies are going up the fastest on the Robinhood 100 on a weekly basis using Robintrack's final full data download. Readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence and strategize their investment plan consistent with their tolerance level. My own Robinhood account will be funded with a portion of my "Mad Money" to "fire a shot" and as Doris Day serenaded us que sera sera. Now, let's look at how PSEC stock has performed YTD.

Prospect Capital 2020 stock performance

The above graph shows that Prospect Capital's stock has declined 20.81% YTD. But what I find most interesting is that the stock has outperformed 3 of the 5 stocks in their peer group on a 6-month, 9-month, YTD, and 12-month basis. This is further evidence of the continued financial weakness in the customer base of BDCs. Given the time-sensitive nature of this article, I did not "drill down" on PSECs SEC filings. In addition, the company will host a conference call on 8/27/20 to discuss the fiscal year ended 6/30/20 results of operation. Finally, to any "Robinhoodies" who read this article, it has been reported that many of you follow the investing advice from David ("Davey the Day Trader") Portnoy, who has openly admitted that he does not do any research, I urge you to develop discipline, and keep in mind that it takes years of experience to become a proficient investor. For those who may not be familiar with Mr. Portnoy, he was the founder of Bar Stool Sports, the "rowdy Boston sports blog" which was sold earlier this year to casino gambling company Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) for $450M. Presumably, he has more funds in his Robinhood account, than most of Robinhood's customers who held $1,000 to $5,000 account balances according to a recent survey. I also reviewed the 5 most recent Seeking Alpha articles about Prospect (1 bullish, 4 neutral) and I was intrigued by the valuation methodology of contributor Cody Perez, who used the average of price to earnings (P/E) dividend yield (DY), discounted cash flow model (DCF) and enterprise value (EV) to determine a value of $7.99 per share for PSEC stock. That price would be a 56.7% upside from the closing price of $5.10 on 8/21/20. My own modelling work placed a preliminary value of $5.33 based on my analysis of the company's interim financial statements contained in their most recent SEC 10-Q filing.

Prospect Capital - the week that was

The latest Robinhood 100 lists PSEC at #81. Although we do not know how many Robinhood users now hold the stock or how many of them who do may have received them free when they joined the platform, Robintrack's prior week download data showed that there were 76,547 accounts that held the stock and it was #106. We also know that the prior week's #81 stock had a user base of 98,269. My extrapolation of the data indicates that there may have been a ~30% increase in the number of PSEC account holders during the past trading week. Given Prospect Capital's non-descript 2020 results of operation, my initial reaction to this significant increase was WHY?

The story behind the story?

Based on my analysis of their recent trading pattern, it appears to me that many newcomers to PSEC stock are "all in" bullish because they believe there will be a repeat of the most recent quarter's sizable earnings beat. On 5/11/20, the company reported earnings of $0.19 vs. Zack's consensus estimate of $0.14, which represented a 35.7% earnings surprise. In the 12 trading days after the release of earnings, PSEC stock soared from $3.84 to $5.27, which represents an increase of 37.2%. One "Robinhoodie" that I know pointed out that this equates to an annualized rate of ~744%, which underscores their high risk/high reward mentality. To which the Charlie Brown in me simply thought "Good grief."

Macro and micro caveats

During my career as a CPA, the subjectivity regarding the valuation of closely held companies was oftentimes a serious concern at audit time. I would imagine that PSEC has faced this same issue, likely on a much more pronounced level because the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 crisis may be affecting a significant segment of their client base. On 8/21/20, PSEC announced that they expect to file their 10-K with the SEC for the fiscal year ended 6/30/20 on 8/26/20 after the market close. So, this means that we will be learning what the company's audited financial statements disclose about several critical issues this week. I intend to do a "deep dive" into the notes to the financials for any information about whether Prospect's eye-popping dividend yield of 14.12 % and their payout ratio of 99.31% is sustainable going forward as well as other metrics which may indicate a slowdown in their business and cause me to modify my present price target.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing analysis and discussion, my view is that Prospect Capital's neutral quant rating is justified based on its suboptimal growth metrics. The company has also lagged the S&P 500 on a 1 month, 6-month, 12-month, 5-year, and 10-year time frame, and I do not see a catalyst that would improve PSECs performance going forward. The estimated ~30% increase in Robinhood users holding Prospect Capital in the most recent 5-day trading period suggests to me there may be a group of Robinhood day traders who are "betting" that PSEC will exceed consensus EPS estimate of $0.16, and a price spike will ensue. I believe that this high risk/high reward "special situation" is destined to have a near zero-sum outcome. If you want to "fire a shot" based on this information, the payoff could be considerable percentage-wise IF you are right. If you aren't, well then, this experience may "end in tears" as legendary billionaire Leon Cooperman recently warned in a recent CNBC interview about rampant speculation by Robinhood account holders. I intend to make this video required viewing for my Accounting students and I suggest to readers of this article that this video is well-worth 2:44 minutes of their time. The object lesson I would like to emphatically emphasize is Julius Caesar "nailed it" in his c. 52 BC statement "Ut est rerum omnium magister usus" as indeed experience is the best teacher. I hope that readers enjoyed this article and please consider following me. I invite comments on this topic whether you agree or disagree with my thesis

Postscript

In addition to Prospect Capital's meteoric rise from #106 (per the Robintrack data download) to #81 on the Robinhood 100 in the past trading week, the following 4 stocks rose at least 10 places and became members into this elite group. They are Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), and BP PLC (NYSE:BP). I have a "sixth sense" of sorts regarding changes to the Robinhood 100 which I will write an article about as soon as I can develop "sufficient competent evidential matter" (as they say in the audit world) to support my thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.