In general, the sectors which saw the largest declines during the March COVID-crash have failed to make recoveries. This includes investment companies, energy, and industrials. While many sectors such as technology and healthcare have made complete recoveries and are making new all-time-highs, most REITs are near April/May levels.

See sector performance below:

There are numerous reasons why REITs (XLRE) are failing to recover despite record low mortgage rates and decent home sales data. Put simply, many companies and people are struggling to make rental payments. Studies suggest around a third of small businesses have been struggling to pay rent in full over recent months. This figure could actually be as high 50% based on other studies.

These figures vary widely based on property type. Malls, lodging, and entertainment have seen half or less of typical revenue levels while most residential and office REITs have only seen revenue decline 10-30%. These issues continue despite the worst of lockdowns being over with a third of CMBS hotel borrowers and over a fifth of retailers in desperately in need of outside relief. Indeed, we are reaching a point where some REITs will find their vaults empty and it is likely that bankruptcies will rise significantly over coming months.

A Top-Down View on U.S Rental Properties

Firstly, the current crisis and 2007-2010 real estate crisis are very different. Back then the core problem was that properties were overvalued which caused profit margins to be too thin given mortgage rates. This created a "financial vortex" that slowly pulled cash out of the property market, but was fixed by simply creating new sources of liquidity via quantitative easing.

The situation today is much more rapid and extreme. Property prices are not necessarily "too high" today. I would argue most commercial properties are generally at fair-value given today's abysmally low mortgage rates. That said, very few REITs have high enough margins to take a 10-60% decline in revenue. Real Estate investing generally offers low but consistent margins, but a year like 2020 may see negative profits worth 2-5 years of normal positive profits.

Importantly, this does not mean most REITs will go under. The base-case scenario today that most lenders appear to believe is that REITs will make a full recovery after the pandemic (specifically, efforts to withhold it) are over. Originally this was believed to be by before summer of 2020. Today it seems more likely to be sometime in 2021.

From what I've seen, most REITs took out a year or so worth of liquidity (usually from credit revolvers) at the onset of the crisis. This will hamper equity net-asset-values and result in lower dividends as these companies repay the principal of this new debt in the future. Despite this, many are running low on liquidity. In July, CMBS delinquencies rose to a six-year high and rose for the fourth consecutive month with the hotel delinquency rate at nearly 17%.

Quite frankly, I do not believe many REITs will make full recoveries once a COVID vaccine comes. Because not everyone will have the vaccine, the virus will still be around for sometime afterward which means traveling and shopping rates will still likely be lower than normal. More importantly, I find it hard to believe that this year's volatility will not result in permanent behavior changes. Many who had yet to adopt E-commerce shopping before COVID are no longer in the habit of shopping at malls and may continue to choose online shopping even after stores are open. The same is partly true for companies who are saving money from work-from-home employment as well as online schooling.

Then there is the delayed impact of unemployment on residential REITs. Initially, COVID saw personal incomes rise tremendously despite a record increase in unemployment due to a massive wave of government stimulus. Since those efforts have ended, personal incomes have seen declines and will likely decline significantly in August as $600 weekly payments are over. In fact, about a third of U.S renters are now at risk of eviction due to nonpayment.

A rise in evictions is not necessarily good for residential REITs since it will result in a large influx to vacant units. I expect this will result in rapid price-warring among apartments competing for paying tenants, causing revenue per unit to decline for all units (not just the vacant ones). This is mostly true for multifamily residential REITs, but the same logic holds for nearly all others (hotels and offices in particular). Put simply, this is not a good time to be a landlord.

Are REIT ETFs Appropriately Discounted?

Let's zoom in on the popular REIT ETF by SPDR (XLRE). The fund invests in the 30 largest REITs in the United States and has a low expense ratio of 13 bps. The ETF currently trades at about 20X its TTM cash-flow, but its forward cash-flow will likely be significantly lower. It also has a dividend yield of 3.2% which is relatively low by its historical standards, particularly given the fact its dividend rate may decline due to massive REIT dividend halting. See its historical yield below:

Fortunately, XLRE is exposed to large REITs which has the impact of filtering out those which are at greatest risk. Its largest holdings are the telecom REIT American Tower Corp (AMT), the global industrial REIT Prologis (PLD), and the data-center REIT Equinix (EQIX).

The fund may have some selection bias by allocating to the largest REITs at any moment. This is demonstrated in the chart below of the performance of the top six REITs currently in the ETF (collectively making up around 55% of its AUM) compared to that of the REIT. As you can see, XLRE has underperformed these six holdings:

This is a sign that XLRE may have a habit of "buying high and selling low" wherein it buys the largest REIT at a time when its valuation is at a peak (which typically the case after a large rally). This leads to a higher average valuation across the ETF and lower dividend yields to investors than would be found by selecting REITs individually (based on fundamentals and not market capitalization).

Remember, REITs are almost never growth opportunities. I have seem many investors and analysts make the mistake of conflating revenue growth with revenue per share growth. This is particularly true among telecommunications and data-centers REITs (which make up a large portion of XLRE's current holdings) since investors want to buy the "growth opportunity" of 5G and cloud storage. While these are certainly growing industries, the REITs will still have to sell debt and equity in order to create real assets to take advantage of that growth, resulting in little benefits to investors.

I believe these selection biases pose a constant problem for XLRE. Still, the most significant immediate risk to the fund is the current cash-flow drain in the real estate industry. XLRE is slightly sheltered from this risk since it owns higher valuation REITs which are rarely exposed to hotels and retail. That said, all REIT sectors will likely take a hit eventually as businesses, consumers, and even perhaps governments look to cut spending as a result of their own revenue declines.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe XLRE is best avoided today as are most (but not all) REITs. To a certain extent, XLRE is the "QQQ"/"Nasdaq 100" of the REIT business; it owns the fastest growing and often the highest valued/lowest yielding REITs. This is why XLRE pays a dividend yield of merely 3% while the huge global REIT ETF (VNQI) pays one of 8%+.

As with the Nasdaq 100 stocks, this gives XLRE some protection from COVID-19's economic fallout since it owns fewer at-risk REITs. However, at the end of the day, I firmly believe all REITs are at risk as seen in the rising delinquency rates across the entire industry. More pertinent for XLRE is the impact that will have on commercial property prices as Cap-Rates decline from lower investment volume.

The situation could be made worse if the Federal Reserve stops supporting the mortgage-backed-security market. For months, they have created money in order to buy mortgages and thereby keep rates low and liquidity high. This has averted a 2008-like liquidity crisis in the industry.

That said, the U.S dollar is in steep decline and inflation expectation rates are rising. This means the Fed's ability to create liquidity is rapidly fading. The more money that is created the lower the dollar exchange rate will be at the greater the chance of an irreparable currency collapse. Importantly, this is by no means guaranteed and these signals, including the recent rise in gold prices, are still in their infancy. Still, these trends are likely to continue unless the Federal Reserve slows liquidity creation which, in itself, is bearish for REITs.

In fact, the rate of growth of the Fed's MBS portfolio has already declined substantially which is a sign that commercial and residential mortgage rates will soon rise (which harms borrowing REITs). I believe there is a material chance that this will result in another liquidity crisis. Whether or not this crisis will be as large as it was in 2008 is unclear. That said, it is an important risk investors should keep in mind.

I am bearish on XLRE and most of its constituents. Since it is unclear how the rest of the crisis will unfold, it is difficult to say how low XLRE may go if it crashes again as I expect. That said, I believe the ETF should have a dividend yield closer to global peers of 6% which implies it is 30-50% overvalued.

