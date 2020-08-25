$21,083 per vessel per day equates to an annual revenue backlog of ~38M, or ~190M over the additional 5 year period. Instead of this being the big news during Q2 2020 earnings, all focus was on the distribution cut (and still is). Investors are angry, and rightfully so.

Each vessel will fetch $21,083 per day until December 2028 (new expiration date). These are attractive rates, especially since most were expecting these vessels will earn nothing after December 2023 (previous expiration date) - most probably they would have been scrapped.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) disappointed investors once again by slashing the quarterly distribution by 83% to $0.05. Let me be clear. NMM had no reason whatsoever to do this. For starters, the prior distribution only 'costed' the partnership ~$13.6M per annum. As covered in my previous article, what brings tremendous stability to NMM's cash flow is the 5 containerships chartered out to HMM, which are on lucrative long-term fixed-rate contracts expiring December 2023. It is important to note, in December 2019 the charter rates increased from $24,095 per day to $30,119 per day, as part of the HMM restructuring deal during the energy crash of 2015-16. (Source: NMM website, fleet list)

In other words, NMM is receiving a daily increase of ~$6,000 per vessel, which equates to a total ~$30,000 per day cash flow boost across the 5 vessels, which equates to ~$11M in additional annualized cash flow. This ~$11M cash flow boost alone almost covered the entire amount NMM previously paid in annual distributions (~$13.6M per year as mentioned above). On this basis, NMM had no reason to cut the distribution. A key reason why NMM differs from its pure-play dry bulk peers is because of these 5 containerships chartered out to HMM, as these lucrative contracts allow NMM to be cash flow positive in virtually any dry bulk rate environment.

What's more, most of us thought that these 5 vessels charted out to HMM had contracts expiring December 2023, after which they would, most probably, be scrapped. However, we got some positive unexpected news during Q2 2020 earnings. NMM disclosed new fixed-rate charter contracts for the 5 containerships charted out to HMM:

Source: Q2 2020 NMM Earnings Presentation, slide 31

After December 2023, NMM disclosed that each vessel will fetch $21,083 per day until December 2028 (the new expiration date). These are attractive rates and certainly not something I was calculating in my model. In fact, I was expecting that these vessels will earn nothing after December 2023, as I expected them to be scrapped. In other words, $21,083 per vessel per day equates to an annual revenue backlog of ~38M, or ~190M over the additional 5 year period. Instead of this being the big news when the Q2 2020 earnings report was released, all focus was on the distribution cut (and still is).

I am very disappointed (who likes dividend cuts?) but I am willing to keep on going, and I actually bought more NMM units last week. The reason for this is that NMM has never been in a stronger position.

Over the past few years, NMM has grown its fleet substantially to 53 vessels, getting a nice boost following the liquidation of the Navios Europe entities. This is the largest fleet size in the partnership's history, without taking into account the 33.5% ownership stake in Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI). NMM's fleet has substantial earnings power potential if/when the dry bulk market ever picks up properly. However, if the dry bulk market remains depressed, the 5 containerships chartered out to HMM provide much-needed stability, ensuring that NMM remains cash flow positive in virtually any dry bulk rate environment.

The discount to NAV is breaking one record after the other, despite certain value-enhancing events, which are sizable compared to NMM's market cap (currently under ~$70M). For instance, the Navios Europe II liquidation revealed an additional ~$17.3M in equity value (~$4M in cash and five dry bulk vessels), yet the market didn't react. The new charter contracts revealed for the 5 HMM containerships ($21,083 per vessel per day until December 2028) have added substantial equity value in the form of additional revenue backlog of ~38M annually (or ~190M over the additional 5 year period), yet the market didn't react.

It is also important to note that NMM's GP (general partner) interests were sold by Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), the previous parent, to N Shipmanagement Acquisition Corp., an entity controlled by NMM's CEO. This is a net positive, in my view, as the market perceived the relationship with NM as highly toxic, since NM is struggling to survive and is in deep negative NAV territory. NM is now just a large (passive) unitholder, owning 18.5% limited partner interests in NMM. If NM ever files for bankruptcy, it won't really impact NMM's operations, financials or strategy, besides even more bad publicity for the Navios brand.

Source: Q2 2020 NMM Earnings Presentation, slide 5

Despite the aforementioned, the massive discount to NAV still persists, and is getting worse and worse. To be honest, this madness has lasted much longer than I would ever have anticipated. In fact, the unit price is hovering at much lower levels compared to the shipping crash of 2015/16 and back then things were arguably much worse for NMM. The main problem is that NMM is an MLP and unitholders can't really do much in terms of activism. So our destiny lies in the hands of the general partner, controlled by the CEO. There is a lot of distrust with the CEO, even though there hasn't been any significant abuse (at least no way near relative to other companies in the shipping sector, which is generally plagued with poor corporate governance). Even the "good" companies like Golden Ocean (GOGL) are not that stable with their dividend policy, but the market seems to be excessively harsh with NMM on this front. For instance, during the Q2 2020 earnings release, GOGL mentioned:

The Company has decided not to pay a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 given the negative result, current market environment, as well as the uncertain and evolving nature of near-term expectations. The Company's Board of Directors remains committed to returning value to its shareholders through dividends, and the amount and timing of any future dividend payments will be based on the Company's results and market expectations

In other words, GOGL suspended dividends but no one seems to care that much. With NMM it's always drama; when NMM cuts, the unit price crashes and then remains depressed. Granted, NMM is an MLP and GOGL is a regular C-Corp, but still GOGL shareholders won't be receiving anything in their pockets. I have seen the Navios Group in its good days, and the CEO can be generous. Until 2016, NMM was a stellar dividend payer, paying more than $200 per unit in progressive distributions since inception (or $13+ per unit on a pre-reverse split basis). To put things into perspective, NMM's annual legacy distribution amount was well above the current market cap. I know this is of little comfort, but still worth noting.

What now? I want the unit price to trade as close as possible to NAV (at the moment, the discount to NAV is 80%+). For this to happen, NMM needs to focus on per unit metrics, and in particular operating cash flow per unit. NMM can allocate some capital to grow the fleet, but more importantly they need to buy back units. In Q1 2019, NMM finally announced a much-needed $50 million unit repurchase program, but not much has been done since then, unfortunately. It is time to focus on this now. No more excuses. Once per unit metrics shoot up, NMM can start a progressive dividend policy, slowly slowly, which will not cost that much due to the lower unit count. After all, this is beneficial for the CEO herself (and NM). Many argue that the CEO only cares about management fees, and hence the more vessels the better. While this is true to a certain extent, the CEO's management company charges sensible amounts. Previously, when NM was the ship manager (and GP), the same was true. I don't think the ship management business is the make or break strategy for the CEO. I know there are many angry investors and many will not agree with me trying to give her the benefit of the doubt. To be clear, If I were in charge, I would do the following:

massive buybacks (via the open market as well as tender offers like Diana Shipping (DSX) - whatever is more efficient

buy some vessels here and there (for fleet renewal purposes mostly)

start a long-term progressive dividend policy with a very low payout ratio (raise the dividend little by little over time) - no need for large increases but no more cuts

once the share price is close to NAV, I would try to raise accretive equity to grow (not just fleet renewal), but always with a progressive dividend policy in mind

I would keep debt low (net debt to book capitalization below 50% - currently it's below 40%)

A handful of NMM investors continue to be patient (I know some of them), but most have run out of patience. Deep down, NMM's board and CEO know what needs to be done. It's not that complicated. Hiding behind the bad market is not an excuse anymore, for reasons outlined in this article. It is a shame for NMM to trade at such large discounts to NAV. NMM has never been operating cash flow negative. If the unit price increases to $30 (almost 5 times increase), this equates to a market cap of ~$330M, which is arguably still below NAV (charter-free fleet value plus contracted cash flow).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.