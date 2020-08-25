Altair's valuation at ~6x forward revenues is rich for a company that is expecting little to no growth.

Altair saw Q2 revenues decline for the first time in many quarters, owing to the impact from the coronavirus.

Considering its heavy exposure to some of the most cyclical stocks in the market that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, Altair (ALTR) has held up relatively well in the markets this year. Shares are up 13% year-to-date, doubling a ~6% rise in the S&P 500 (yet falling short of the gains most tech companies have achieved this year).

Yet Altair's financials and its share price tell a different story: despite the upward drift in Altair's market value, its fundamentals have taken a decent hit from the impact of the virus. Investors who continue to view Altair as a value stock are ignoring the fact that Altair's return to normal could be delayed relative to other software companies, as well as the fact that as a "legacy" software vendor, Altair has very little underlying growth to boast of.

I view Altair's most recent trends as a mixed bag. Clearly Altair's revenue decline in Q2 was unfavorable, but largely expected - and on the bright side, Altair has been able to hone in on improved profitability and cash flow with an especially robust boost in gross margins.

Altair also had substantial updates to both its product and pricing model in Q2. The company released a big software update (which the CEO called the most significant in the company's history) that include, among many new features, intuitive workflows and specific functional solutions for engineers, designers, and other professionals.

Altair has also decided to apply its unique units-based consumption model (in which customers essentially pay for "credits" that are then used to purchase specific units of usage for Altair software ) to all of the company's products starting in June. Here's how CEO James Scapa framed that change on the most recent Q2 earnings call:

To further evolve our unique business model we’ve recently introduced Altair Units our new unified licensing system that gives access to every Altair product and the power to solve on any scale. We feel the new Altair Units model addresses two important objectives. First, to align revenue growth with usage growth and second, to compete more effectively in mid and low end markets and in the cloud. The new model delivers enhanced inclusivity at various price points and allows customers to maximize their software value. We believe our new pricing package, choices are truly a win-win for our customers and for Altair. Continuing the product release momentum on June 15, we mark the 30th anniversary of Monarch's original launch as a data preparation solution and a new version containing powerful and unique features such as excel trapping and complex PDF extraction. Our customers now have even greater abilities to transform data from multiple sources into competitive business assets."

Yet despite these updates (which may prove accretive to growth in the long term, but in the near term as major infrastructure projects get put on hold, end-customer usage won't be increasing - as we saw in Q1), I believe Altair to be fully valued relative to its low growth potential. At current share prices near $42, the company has a market cap of $3.06 billion. After netting off the $250.5 million of cash and $183.4 million of debt on Altair's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $2.99 billion.

For FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting $490.1 million of revenue (data from Yahoo Finance), or just 9% y/y growth over Altair's latest FY20 revenue guidance range of $443-$455 million (which, at -2% y/y vs. FY19, is already a low coronavirus-impacted compare). This puts Altair's valuation multiple at 6.1x EV/FY20 revenue - which is incredibly rich for company that is seeing little to no revenue growth.

Other software companies that are expected to grow in the mid single digits/low teens, meanwhile, trade at ~4x forward revenue multiples.

Considering the ~50% premium to peers that in some cases are growing even faster than Altair, in my view, there's already plenty of optimism baked into Altair's stock. Investors would be wise to continue staying on the sidelines here.

Q2 download

Let's now review Altair's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Altair 2Q20 results Source: Altair Q2 earnings release

Altair's revenue sank -8% y/y to $81.8 million, decelerating sharply from last quarter's 3% y/y growth rate. However, we do note that this decay was largely expected as Altair had guided to a -10% y/y to a -15% y/y decline in Q2, and Wall Street consensus had been in between that range at -12% y/y (or $94.2 million).

The reason Altair's revenue saw such a dramatic swing (versus milder declines at most other software companies) is because a lot of Altair's products are on a unit-based consumption model, which in June became applied to Altair's entire platform. This means that Altair recognizes billings and revenue as end-clients actually use Altair solutions alongside their projects. With so many heavy manufacturing/construction projects being scaled down or placed on hold due to the coronavirus, end-usage is naturally trending down in the near term.

Here's how Howard Morof, Altair's CFO, characterized the demand environment in Q2 during the earnings call:

Our software related services revenue declined about 30% in the quarter relative to the prior year. However, these results are in line with our expectations announced last quarter given the present business environment. These services are susceptible to reductions as some of our customers adjust their external project spend in response to market conditions as a result of COVID-19."

CEO James Scapa also added a note that Altair continues to be "concerned about the macroeconomy," but the bright spot is that Altair continues to engage in client/prospect discussions and that new customer acquisition is "relatively strong." Note, however, that this revenue decline won't have a near-term solution - Altair's Q3 guidance of $96-$100 million in total revenues points to -3% y/y decline, which is only slightly better than Q2.

Counterbalancing some of this negative news on revenue are some encouraging data points on profitability. Altair managed to grow gross margins by 4 points in Q2, driven by better unit economics across all of Altair's revenue segments plus a richer mix shift into software product versus client engineering services, which are performed at only slightly above cost.

Altair made further cost improvements on the operating expense side, thanks to the stoppage of travel and events for its sales teams. In spite of the revenue decline, Altair was able to slightly grow adjusted EBITDA at 11% y/y to $5.7 million, representing a 5.8% margin, 100bps bps richer than 4.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Altair EBITDA trends Source: Altair Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

Altair's revenue decline and cautious guidance/commentary were not surprises. My issue with the company, however, is that it trades at a relatively rich ~6x forward revenue multiple despite very little growth expected this year and a muted single-digit growth recovery expected for next year. With few catalysts that can meaningful drive a multiples re-ration in this stock, I'd be careful buying at current levels.

