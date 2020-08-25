General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock has risen from the March abyss and could be heading higher still. Despite the shares more than doubling from their March lows, they are still significantly lower for the year and well below their 2018 highs. The company is expected to see revenue rebound sharply over the next two years, along with strong earnings growth, as analysts have been steadily raising the forecast.

If the improving business trends that are causing these improving forecast continue, then the stock is likely to advance. The potential for a better outlook could be causing some traders to bet that the equity rises by more than 13% by the middle of October. You can track all of my Seeking Alpha stories on this Google Spreadsheet.

Improving Outlook

Since the company reported earnings that easily topped analysts' expectations, estimates for the company have been rising. For example, it is now estimated that the company will earn $2.37 per share in 2020 up from prior estimates for $1.18 per share on July 28. Additionally, estimates for 2021 have climbed to $4.38 per share to $5.32 in 2022. That is up from $3.98 and $5.06 also on July 28. Revenue estimates have been on the rise, too, climbing to $131.6 billion in 2021 and $136.4 billion in 2022.

It leaves the stock trading for around seven times 2021 earnings estimates. Which sounds cheap, but for GM, it is not. Over the past five years, the stock has traded with an average PE ratio of about 6, placing the current ratio on the higher end of the spectrum.

Still, if the economic backdrop is improving, it should help to improve overall auto sales. If that were to happen, then it seems likely that the overall outlook for GM's revenue and earnings estimates would likely continue to rise.

Options Markets

A positive outlook for the stock and economy could be the driving force behind some bullish options market bets. The open interest levels for the GM October 16 $32 calls rose by over 13,928 contracts on August 25. The data shows that the calls were traded on the ASK and were bought for around $1.50 per contract. It means that the stock could rise to approximately $33.50.

Range Bound

The technical chart shows how the stock has been consolidating in recent weeks in the $25 to $31.50 region. The level at $31.50 has been a robust level of resistance for the stock since early June. If the stock can manage to push through $31.50, the next significant level of resistance would not come until $33.70. However, a break of support at $31.50 could trigger a sharp decline to around $20.50.

Risks

The risks for the stock are high, given there is the potential the economy doesn't improve enough to warrant higher earnings and revenue estimates. Additionally, an unemployment rate that is slow to revert could hurt an auto market recovery. At this point, for the stock to continue, there will need to be a lot that goes right.

However, it seems that some traders are willing to take an optimistic approach and improving outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.