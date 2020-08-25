BANX is a bit unique in that it gives exposure to community banks, one of the only two CEFs that I know invested this way.

StoneCastle Financial (BANX) is a little known closed-end fund. While it is structured as a CEF, it is running a bit more like a company. I hadn't even heard about this fund until I did the piece analyzing dividend cuts through the pandemic for all CEFs. A reader had commented that I didn't have anything listed for BANX for a dividend, but that they did, in fact, pay a dividend. This fund trades at an incredible discount offers an enticing yield that was just covered in their latest quarterly report and gives investors exposure to areas they might not already be invested in. These are my quick thoughts on this unique fund.

First, the most important part, the fund's ticker is BANX. This has to be a play on its investment focus. They are "a disciplined investor focused on investing in U.S. community banks." Besides this fund, the only other CEF that I personally know of offering exposure to this area of the market is Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS).

Community bank exposure can be beneficial as they often enjoy higher margins than their larger bank peers. Helping drive more cash flow to investors. They can provide more personal service to local communities. This can lead to more "sticky" clients. It is generally not so easy for most retail investors to invest in local banks either. That's why investing in a fund, with professional management, can be incredibly useful.

Along with community bank investments, they invest in; "alternative capital securities, and companies that provide goods and/or services to banking companies." They put an emphasis on "capital preservation and credit quality, with a primary objective of providing shareholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation."

These objectives are quite similar to a lot of CEFs, so there, they fit the mold. The fund also utilizes leverage. In the latest quarter that they just released, they had $33 million of their $62 million credit facility. That accounted for around 19% of total assets. As of June 30th, 2020, they had $173,984,251 in total investments. That low utilization of leverage means they still have room to increase this up to 33.3% of its total assets.

One area worth scaring investors away is the expense ratio comes to 4.39%. That is with interest expenses as well; however, if you also consider what they invest in - it might make more sense. Almost all of their assets are in level 2. That means they aren't going to an exchange and buying everyday stocks and bonds. This also means that, while they don't have a regular market price, they can still have "significant observable inputs" for calculating their value.

Remember, expenses are important, but you also have to look at the investments they are providing. One also has to consider if the total returns might still be worth it as well. Total returns are net of fees, thus, what one is really "taking home" at the end of the day. The latest downturn has significantly hampered past results too. The important part is where one thinks the future will take it though.

Part of the significant pressure on the fund this year can probably be put to one investment. This investment makes up about 26% of the total managed assets. It is an equity position in Community Fund CLO, Ltd. Yes, a CLO position. The volatility from that alone might not make it worth holding for many investors. That is alright, not every investment is for every investor!

Outside of the CLO position, is quite the plethora of other various loan and debt investments. They have term loans at 16.1%, debt securities are 7.5% and various preferred investments are 18.3%. Additionally, they also hold the iShares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index Fund (PFF). That is good for a rather large 13.7% of their portfolio. They also have over $5.5 million in money market funds for 4.5% of assets. That is capital that they can put to work in the future.

Even with a volatile CLO position, the fund had just delivered an excellent Q2. This included producing NII of $0.41. This is an important consideration as the fund currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents distribution coverage just shy of 108%. Additionally, from their Annual Report for 2019, the fund for the full year provided distribution coverage over 1x.

This tight of coverage is exactly where we should be with a CEF. As most CEF investors know, the majority of the earnings within the fund are paid out as distributions.

One thing to consider though is that they drastically change their leverage amounts, sometimes this is quarter to quarter. For example, from Q1 to Q2 of this year it went from $9 million to the latest $33 million. Additionally, for the last 5-years, at the end of every year beginning in 2019, the leverage amounts were as follows; $17.7 million, $51 million, $25.75 million, $61.5 million and $25 million. This largely varying amount of leverage means that their distribution coverage can be "lumpy" or inconsistent. Much like the volatile nature of their share price due to their underlying holdings.

However, consider the fact that the fund last closed at $17.66 per share, with a NAV per share reported at the end of June 30th, 2020 of $20.27. Since July also saw an increase in its underlying assets, this is likely wider at this time. However, based on those reported numbers, we arrive at a discount of ~13%. CEFConnect does put the NAV per share at $21.83 currently, leading to a 25.68% discount. They are also basing the share price at $16.23, which doesn't take into account any movement in price per share for several weeks now. A lot of data is missing for BANX on CEFConnect too. Even at the lesser 13% discount, that is still a significant value.

Since the original publication shares have now more recently closed at $19.04. They have updated their NAV for the end of July as well, it stood at $20.82 per share. August likely saw another uptick in the value of the underlying assets again. However, based upon those two numbers the discount would be put at 8.5%. With all of that being said, it is hard to pinpoint an exact discount for this fund. For those interesting, definitely track the fund for a while before jumping in.

Conclusion

This fund is almost a hybrid between a traditional CEF and a business development company. It is stuck in the middle, as most traditional CEFs invest a significant amount in publicly traded equities and debt, in general. On the other side, BDCs (also a type of CEF) invests in mostly private deals - those that would generally be level 3 assets. That is because they structure the actual deals, meet with the actual companies. In the case of BANX, they aren't going to make those private deals, yet, they also aren't buying equities or debt on a public exchange.

Ultimately, this investment is not for every investor. Though the distribution is currently quite attractive and fully covered, even NII rose in Q2 for a tough period. There aren't many investments where you can have a 7.98% dividend yield that is covered on a YTD basis - even covered throughout all of last year too. Picking this name up earlier this year, or in another correction, could prove to be even more appealing for some folks. During the crash we saw over 10%+ yields. The unique composition of the fund also might be enticing for an investor. I wouldn't necessarily see this being a large position in one's portfolio, but a bit of a "satellite" position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

