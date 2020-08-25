At 8X sales, this is in bubble territory, but it could get bigger.

Investors are hailing the amazing results, but the reality is that the bar was lowered far enough.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had the fortune of benefitting from an epic move towards technology and growth stocks. A global pandemic alongside great brand recognition has pushed the stock to all-time highs. The stock continues to defy gravity. But is any of this remotely justified or are we all sleep walking into a 2 Trillion Bubble?

The Bull Case

Apple's products have always had the brand value and now it seems to be on the cusp of three major secular trends. An expansion in fitness wear, a big increase in recurring revenues from its app store and finally the 5G cycle which will increase appetite for newer iPhones. We can see that in the earnings estimates for the company.

Earnings Estimates

AAPL bulls have had the wind on their back from earnings estimates that just won't quit going up.

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, a big part of that is a mirage. One of the greatest feats the analysts tend to pull over investors is that they convince everyone whatever they want to sell, is the truth. Case in point, the revenue estimates for Apple. In late January, 2020 estimates were hovering near $309 billion while 2021 estimates were above $325 billion.

Fast forward 8 months and Apple is up 70% (excluding dividends). Now without looking at the chart coming up next, make a wild guess what happened to its revenue estimates?

Data by YCharts

Would you have guessed that 2020 numbers are down 1% and 2021 numbers down over 2%?

Data by YCharts

You lower the bar far enough and everything looks fantastic. Yes, Apple has some favorable trends coming up but do not underestimate the competition in overly saturated markets or the pressure that it will have on margins.

Current Valuation

Apple is currently trading at over 8.0X sales. Yes, that number will come down a tad in 2021, but there is a good reason that investors have generally valued this at under 3.0X sales. The last time Apple was anywhere in this ballpark was when it launched the first iPhone in 2007.

Data by YCharts

That time frame is highly instructional. Apple's sales were about to go parabolic as the first iPhone launched. But even with that jump, the stock was flat over the next 3 years, suffering an intermediate 50% plus decline.

Data by YCharts

Looking at a longer time frame, we can see that Apple was at the cusp of a truly magnificent revenue growth trajectory. Revenues increases 6 fold over the next 6 years, but even as that happened, price to sales struggled to break the 5.0X mark and cratered to under 3.0X as soon as the slowdown occurred.

Data by YCharts

While investors may balk at a 3.0X sales number, do remember that Apple traded at a 2.6X as early as 18 months back.

Data by YCharts

In fact, you can see the beautiful correlation with the price to sales ratio and the revenue growth... until you reach the end of the chart and the start of the bubble.

Data by YCharts

How it comes to an end

Guardian to Buffy: One way or another, it can only mean an end is truly near. Caleb: [grabs guardian's head from behind and snaps her neck] I'm sorry, I didn't quite catch that last part, on account of her neck snapping and all. Did she say the end is near, or here? Source: Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Predicting the exact end to insanity is a hard exercise and one fraught with the peril of looking extraordinarily stupid. Historically, big numbers like $500 stock price, or a $2 trillion market capitalization, would likely be clues to head to the exit. But the last part of the parabola surprises even the most ardent bulls, let alone the bears. From our perspective, the stars are lining up for sure as sentiment goes truly euphoric. News like this is now getting more commonplace.

The tech giant on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to surpass the $2 trillion market cap level. Apple shares hit the mark by surpassing $467.77 early on in the trading session, and then extended gains into the afternoon. Apple’s achievement comes quickly after the company’s valuation eclipsed $1.5 trillion in June. For long-time Apple watchers, the next stop on the Apple freight train is in sight. “By 2023, we believe given super-cycle potential and services business,” Wedbush Securities analyst tech analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance via email when — and why — Apple may hit a $3 trillion valuation.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Not to be outdone, Aquaa Partners is calling for Tech stocks to go up by 8-fold... from here.

Value investing is dead and investors will find long-term exponential growth in tech stocks, a report said on Friday. Strategic advisory firm Aquaa Partners suggested that companies ignoring tech will stagnate and lose value, while indexes tracking tech firms will grow exponentially for the next two decades, far outpacing other investments. The London-based firm forecasts that the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index will reach 90,948 in 2040, around eight times higher than its current level.

Source: MarketWatch

Technology and tech related plays hiding in the communications sector like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), already make up close to 40% of the S&P 500 index. So, if technology increased 8-fold and the rest of the market performed in line with expectations, technology firms would be close to 80% of the index. In fact, the remaining 20% of the companies would have to spend all the revenues on technology and even then valuations would be stratospheric. When you see a plethora of such insane headlines, you have to know the end is very close.

How To Play It

Apple shareholders should sell and move on. There is no need to be present for the last part of the joyride unless you pride yourself in getting out at the top tick. Those bearish, though, should play this through options as that enhances your risk-return profile here. We particularly like the $400-$350 ratio put spreads executed at a 1X to 2X ratio. In other words:

1) Buy 1X $400 puts for December 18, 2020

2) Sell 2X $350 Puts for December 18, 2020

Source: Interactive Brokers

This strategy requires a low outlay of cash but goes from Short Apple to Long Apple if the price falls low enough. You become effectively long Apple at $300/share, something a vast majority of people reading this article would be delighted with.

Conclusion

Parabolic moves always make people develop recency bias. Early 2019 made investors believe that Apple would never reclaim the trillion dollar market capitalization and today $3 trillion appears to be a foregone conclusion by analysts extrapolating at 10X sales valuation. Anyone buying today will not make a positive return over the next five years and possibly over the next decade. The biggest thing bulls are clutching to the possibility that the Federal Reserve may actually succeed in creating inflation. We believe that will happen, but when that does, growth stocks will be demolished as discount rates rise.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are You Looking For A High Income Portfolio Generated From Cash Secured Puts? Join Us On High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Option Income Portfolio generates better Risk-adjusted returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Learn more about our method and why it might be right for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.