Bringing significant change to the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average ("DJIA"), Exxon Mobil (XOM) (alongside Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTX)) is being removed in the index after more than ninety years of inclusion. Amgen (AMGN), Honeywell (HON), and Salesforce.com (CRM) will be the replacements. Like always, these changes have brought about the significant debate in the financial media on how and what implications to draw from this. Does this mean anything about the importance of energy? Does getting added or removed to the index correlate to future price performance? Those are the questions of the day.

Determining Index Changes

To start, changes to the members of the index are not a new phenomenon for the DJIA: the index has traditionally been adjusted on average every two years. However, it does seem more meaningful when long-standing members get the boot, such as when General Electric (NYSE:GE) was shown the door in 2018, or General Motors (GM) in 2009. Exxon Mobil certainly falls in that same category. Frequently, these adjustments are seen as a sign of waning national influence, certainly true in the past two examples in my view. And that is, to a degree, based on the framework of the DJIA. Index inclusion is stated to be based on an "excellent reputation, sustained growth, and of interest to a large number of investors" as well as "maintaining adequate sector representation".

While some might quibble a bit on Exxon Mobil, either based on its reputation (fossil fuel exposure) or its growth (the stock has underperformed for years), at least in this case, the stated reason for the change was the Apple (AAPL) 4 for 1 stock split, a move that would bring its share price from $500 per share to $125 per share. As a price-weighted index, this would have cut the Dow's exposure to the technology sector, something that the operator seemingly wants to avoid.

Is that true? Apple first joined the index in early 2015, replacing AT&T (T) after splitting its stock 7 to 1, priming the firm for inclusion. At the time, shares traded at roughly $130 per share, not altogether different from where shares would trade on a post-split basis today. The knee jerk reaction there is to cry foul, but looking back this will help get the Technology sector back in line. Immediately after adding Apple in 2015, Technology made up roughly 15.3% of the DJIA. Today, Technology makes up 22.7% of the index and would be 13.5% after the Apple stock split, moving back into the high teens because of the relatively lofty share price of Salesforce.com. No question that the trend is "more tech", although at an incremental pace.

Given the growing importance of technology stocks, seeing that sector's weighting fall below 2015 levels doesn't make much sense on a simplistic basis. However, it is pretty sad to see Energy - which makes up just 3% of the benchmark - get its weighting cut. It has been in steady decline for years, and one could point to several other companies as more deserving of a cut. What has more relevance to investors, Exxon Mobil, or questionable constituents like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) or Dow (DOW) which are much smaller and lesser followed companies?

Growing Importance Of Technology

At the end of the day, this has little impact on Exxon Mobil. Very little money is indexed to the DJIA, and of the more than a dozen firms removed from the Dow over the last several decades, underperformance after removal has been relatively benign and likely relates far more to structural issues than anything to do with the index. In fact, backtesting shows that entrants have performed far worse on average a year after inclusion than those that were kicked out.

Broadly though, I think the DJIA is following the same path of the rest of the market. Mega-cap technology stocks, whether it be in price-weighted indices that see periodic adjustments like the Dow Jones or market cap-weighted indices like the S&P 500 (SPY), continue to grow substantial share.

Why does that matter? We all look to the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500 to benchmark out returns. That is true whether you are a just-starting investor planning for a retirement or a fund manager running $500mm of investor money. The more technology increases its weighting, the more investors are faced with two choices:

Ignore or underweight investing in technology versus benchmarks, significantly increasing the chance of tracking error. At least for the past few years where "long mega-cap tech" has been an extremely overcrowded but profitable momentum trade, which means struggling to beat benchmarks. Adopt the "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" philosophy. In other words, buy tech because everyone else is. This is particularly relevant for fund managers where underperforming the S&P 500 is a recipe for lost assets under management or, worst case, getting fired.

In my experience, option number two is becoming incredibly common. Historically, overcrowded trades like these work until they don't. Prior examples include short volatility (blew up in 2018), short US Treasuries (blew up in 2020), and long the US dollar (blew up in 2016). Following the crowd works - until it doesn't. At least for me, I'm not interested in playing musical chairs with high frequency traders and hedge funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.