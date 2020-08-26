If you're a dividend growth investor, drown out the noise and make sure you check the "yes" box next to dividend reinvestment.

Apple, like most, is an ebb and flow stock you can keep buying and holding for a lifetime.

And if a stock does drop on the basis of valuation or some other purely natural occurrence, it doesn't mean you should sell.

Just saying, repeatedly, that valuation will bring a stock down (just because you're traumatized from last time it happened) will not make it so.

We have been having the same conversation for the past twenty years.

The valuation conversation.

The idea that a stock is overvalued, it's just a matter of time before everyone realizes this at the same time, and the stock neatly crashes. So you can't buy it anymore. You have to sell it now, before it goes down. Even as it continues to go up.

I'm bewildered this trajectory of thought still resonates with so many people, thousands of percentage points later.

The trauma from 1999-2000 and 2008 must be real.

I'm not making light of it. I'm actually saying it's real.

There's no other way to explain retreat to the same old argument in the face of actual events on the ground proving it practically irrelevant, if not flat out wrong.

So I will no longer engage the conversation. But I will set the record straight on Apple (AAPL), in light of recent Seeking Alpha articles that use valuation as the reason to sell Apple stock. And, because, I only buy stocks that pay dividends I'll do it from the perspective of a dividend growth investor.

Here's how you should view Apple if you focus on building wealth via dividend reinvestment and income generation.

As A Future Dividend Aristocrat

In 17 years, Apple will be a dividend aristocrat, meaning that it will have increased its annual dividend every year, for 25 consecutive years. The company appears committed to maintaining its dividend policy. Given the flexibility its balance sheet and attendant cash position provides, I see no reason why this will change any time soon, if ever.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see Apple aggressively up the pace of its dividend growth any day now and at multiple points over the next 17 years and beyond.

It's straightforward and simple - as dividend investors we want to be in two classes of stocks. Stocks that are dividend aristocrats and stocks that have a strong likelihood of becoming dividend aristocrats.

As A Stock That Goes Up And Down

Like all stocks, Apple goes up and down. It's having its day now. It's riding the wave that has elevated stocks investors consider pandemic plays.

But there's a difference between this rally and past rallies that have ended in crashes. Most of the companies heading up have excellent businesses that produce useful products and services. Products and services leading and responding to the changes in the way we work and live, changes underway prior to the pandemic that COVID-19 simply helped accelerate.

There was a time, not long ago, when author after author on Seeking Alpha lamented the fact that Apple stock wasn't increasing as rapidly as its tech peers. The outcry was even worse on what some might call Apple fan boy sites.

We watched Netflix (NFLX) fly even with a horrific balance sheet. While I didn't agree, countless investors trashed Amazon.com's (AMZN) meteoric rise alongside lack of profitability.

Before conspiracy theories became a commonplace societal ill, a handful of Apple bulls (often labeled "permabulls" by the bears) thought somebody, anybody - maybe the options market - worked in concert to purposely keep Apple down via some sick form of manipulation.

Thankfully, we don't hear much about that anymore.

Just to say, Apple stock will decrease in price. It happens on some days, even during its bull run. At some juncture, it might fall hard. This is what stocks do. It's what the stock market does. It's one of the few things we can count on in this world.

I don't see why this is a big deal, especially if there is nothing fundamentally wrong with Apple. And there isn't.

As a dividend growth investor, you buy more with new money and your dividend payments on a regular schedule. When the stock drops, if you're lucky enough to have extra cash, you buy a little more than you normally do. You do this with Apple. You do this with your other stocks.

It's an old investing strategy that will never go away. Because it shouldn't.

As A Consumer Products And Services Company

Apple innovates and runs itself like a tech company with the best of them. However, for our purposes as investors, we should stop thinking of Apple as a tech company.

We should classify it as what it is in the minds of an increasing number of consumers - a consumer products and services company.

You get your essential hardware from Apple. If you do, you're super loyal.

Apple has a rapidly-growing Services business that could function quite well on its own. That's about to grow even more exponentially as the company focuses on maximizing the value of all of its moving content parts and platforms delivered to the people hooked on Apple devices.

If you group Apple with Procter & Gamble (PG) or Colgate-Palmolive (CL), it doesn't seem quite as "expensive."

As A Stock Perfect For Investors At Any Age

As I noted in, There's No Reason Why A 60-Year Old Can't Invest The Same Way As A 20-Year Old, age should not play as much of a role as it does in buying and holding shares in quality companies. You could reverse the title just as easily. Young people should buy and hold the same stocks (e.g., PG and CL) as old people.

If we're going to argue that point, I contend, unless you need your money tomorrow and haven't anticipated your cash needs and allocated cash accordingly (that's the key part), you should be buying and holding Apple.

Apple is on the primrose path to becoming a blue chip stock.

If you have even half the level of certainty in that statement as I do, you would be crazy to not buy Apple.

Isn't that the point?

To identify future blue chips, buy them now, and hold them forever, taking them to the point where the income they generate can have a meaningful impact on at least part of your life.

This is why I love dividend growth investing. It's straightforward. It's not complicated, because it doesn't have to be.

If you hold 90% of your portfolio in Apple, you can't see things this way. If you're only in stocks that don't pay dividends, but have experienced insane increases in price, you have choices to make.

I prefer my seat from the dividend growth investing perch.

I'm in a bunch of stocks that generate stable and growing dividend income. I watch the metrics around the dividend first and foremost.

Price, as long as the company's story remains firmly intact, doesn't hit my radar screen much. In fact, the only time it does is on a significant decline because I know my dividend payments and any new cash I can invest will buy more shares than at a higher price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.