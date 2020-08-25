Cash burn was more than $100 million last quarter. If management cannot stem cash burn then it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Source: Barron's

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reports earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $672.6 million and EPS of $0.58. The revenue estimate implies a 30% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Free Falling Revenue

The business community has been hard-hit by the knock on effects of COVID-19. Retailers have been particularly vulnerable. Most shopping has been done online which has hurt Urban Outfitters and other retailers that rely on sales through physical locations. Last quarter Urban Outfitters reported revenue of $588 million, down 32% year-over-year. Revenue from the retail operations fell 28% year-over-year, while wholesale fell over 70%.

Revenue from Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People, fell 25%, 34% and 42%, respectively. Retailers with strong digital platforms have fared well during the pandemic. Last quarter Urban Outfitters's digital business generated sales growth in the double-digit percentage range. However, it was not strong enough to offset weakness through its physical locations. The company will likely have to rely on digital sales for the rest of 2020. In my opinion, this represents an opportunity to distance itself from retailers will weak digital platforms.

Last quarter the company had reopened about 280 stores and expected to reopen another 100 stores over the short term. On the earnings call I expect management to update investors on (1) the number of stores that have reopened and (2) stores reopened, yet not operating to full capacity. Revenue could remain depressed until all of its stores are reopened.

Margins Will Likely Fall

A double-digit percentage decline in revenue will likely cause margins to decline. It could be difficult to cover overhead with revenue in free fall. Last quarter gross margin was 2%, down from 69% in the year-earlier period. A $15 million store impairment charge hurt gross margin and it may not recur going forward. Gross profit was $12 million, down from $595 million in the year-earlier period. SG&A expense was $211 million, down 8% Y/Y. I expect management to make deep cuts to SG&A, yet it still may not be enough to keep EBITDA from falling. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 36%, up from 27% reported in the year-earlier period. I expect the company to suffer a decline in scale for the foreseeable future.

The company reported EBITDA of -$156 million, about $550 million lower than that of the year-earlier period. In the past Urban Outfitters enjoyed EBITDA margins north of 40%. It may not reach those levels until 2021, if at all. For now, it could be a win if the company could simply break even. If consumers shun purchases of non-essential items, then operating losses will likely continue.

Liquidity In Focus

Declines in revenue and EBITDA appear to be foregone conclusions. The task now is for management to maintain liquidity so the company can survive a weak retail sales environment. The company has $654 million in cash and over $500 million in working capital. As the business slows, Urban Outfitters should be able to liquidate working capital to improve its cash balance. Key to liquidity could be its ability to pare its inventory balance. Inventory was $335 million, down from $409 million after the holiday season. Paring inventory allowed the company to free up capital that could be used to fund future losses, and make room to buy up-to-date items.

Nonetheless, free cash flow ("FCF") was -$103 million. Urban Outfitters borrowed $220 million in debt to help fund itself during the quarter. I expect more cash burn in the upcoming quarter, which could lead to more borrowing to fund losses. Urban Outfitters' last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA was negative. Based on EBITDA of $390 million for the fiscal year ended January 2020, its debt load appears manageable. However, its credit metrics could become cause for concern if its EBITDA slide continues.

Conclusion

URBN is up 15% off its March lows. It has benefited from the rise in broader markets, yet headwinds persist. I rate the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.