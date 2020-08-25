I like management's decision to avoid cutting costs to the bone, as I believe this will leave the company stronger when the recovery takes hold.

Maybe Fortive (FTV) is a little too good for its own good? I liked Fortive back in May and saw a pretty good prospective return for what has often been a relatively pricey company. Since then, the shares have done pretty well (up 20%), but have only just beat the S&P 500 and have actually trailed the broader industrial sector. Fortive has good short-cycle recovery exposure, which the Street likes right now, and has been buying its way into more software and recurring revenue, which the Street really likes (at least when Roper (ROP) does it), so I’m actually a little surprised it hasn’t been more of a standout.

Even so, that’s not to say that Fortive screens as “cheap” now. The returns now look more in line with the high-quality industrial sub-group where I believe Fortive belongs, though I do like Fortive’s M&A optionality, its focus on growth, and its potential leverage to some trends like reshoring and green buildings. I don’t like prospective returns in the mid-single-digits, but if I had to own a pricey stock in the space, Fortive wouldn’t be a bad choice in my opinion.

“Less Bad” Is The New “Good”

I can’t say that Fortive had a good quarter when revenue declined 17%, but that result was still good enough for a 6% beat and healthy margins supported an $0.11/share beat at the segment income line (largely driven by Professional Instrumentation). Revenue declined less than management had expected, and more or less on par with quality industrial peers, and while decremental margins weren’t really a standout at 33%, I don’t think Fortive slashed costs nearly as aggressively as some peers, and I think this may well benefit the company when the recovery takes hold.

Revenue declined about 17% in organic terms, with the decline driven overwhelmingly by lower margins (down nearly 18%). Professional Instrumentation held up better, with a 14% decline, as steeper declines in most short-cycle-sensitive segments like Fluke (down high teens) and Tektronix (down in the low 20%’s) were offset by better results in more software-focused segments like ASP (up high single-digits), Gordian (up low single-digits), and Intelex (up high teens). Industrial Tech declined 21%, with a disappointing low-20%’s decline in the GVR business (Dover’s (DOV) fueling business was down mid-teens) and a mid-teens decline at Matco.

Gross margin improved 60bp on an adjusted basis (330bp as reported), and adjusted operating income declined 24%. While I don’t necessarily agree with all of Fortive’s adjustments, they didn’t really alter the magnitude of the decline. Segment-level profits declined 22%, with PI down 14% (margin down 150bp) and IT down 35% (margin down 230bp).

Waiting For That Short-Cycle Turn

Management raised guidance for the third quarter, with an outlook for revenue down 5% to 8% versus a prior sell-side expectation of a 13% decline. Decrementals probably aren’t going to change too much, as the company continues to invest in the business while also cutting some extraneous costs.

I think this may be an underappreciated move – I believe many companies have been overly aggressive in cutting costs, and I believe that is going to either choke off the initial recovery or lead to inefficiencies as those companies resume spending to support the recovery. Fortive may not be maximizing its profits during the trough of the downturn, but I believe it will serve the company better in 2021.

I really liked management’s segmentation of the business into four groups based upon the nature of revenue (recurring or not), vulnerability to COVID-19, and cyclical characteristics. Not surprisingly, “Group 4” businesses like Fluke Industrial, Hennessy, and Tektronix Instruments are short-cycle industrial businesses that are getting hammered now, but I believe these businesses could turn pretty quickly in 2021 (though not so much for the oil/gas exposure) – to that end, I’d note that Microchip (MCHP) reported pretty healthy demand for chips in test and measurement applications.

Group 1 businesses like Censis and Accruent SaaS have proven to be much less cyclical, while Group 2 businesses like ASP and GVR should recover as lockdown pressures ease. Given that the recovery in elective procedures is already underway, ASP should certainly see a stronger second half.

Looking beyond the immediate COVID-19 recession and recovery, I do see some longer-term drivers here worth mentioning. Although I’m concerned about the potential impact of a weakening non-resi construction pipeline on the Gordian business, I do see opportunities for Fortive to gain share, and there could be some incremental opportunity if Biden’s green building initiative gets traction.

I also see Fortive as having some potential leverage if there is a meaningful reshoring move in the U.S.. I’ve been skeptical that there’s going to be a widespread relocation of manufacturing assets back to the U.S., but Fortive’s assets in areas like sensing, test, and monitoring could all benefit from whatever reshoring does occur.

The Outlook

I continue to value Fortive without factoring in the eventual separation of Vontier. I realize that the uncertainty over what management will do with this (and when) is an issue for some investors, but I’m not bothered by it – Fortive has the luxury of being able to make this move when the time is right.

While I’ve shifted more revenue and margin leverage back into 2020, my five-year and 10-year outlooks don’t really change much – I thought many analysts cut too deeply when the recession became obvious, and now they’re correcting. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4%, with core organic growth more on the order of 5% after 2020, with long-term FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digits. M&A will remain a significant part of the story, as I expect Fortive to add more recurring revenue assets in areas like SaaS and healthcare, but I generally do not model these contributions explicitly, and doing so is complicated by the uncertainties around the Vontier split.

The Bottom Line

Improving near-term revenue, margins, and cash flow does boost my fair value estimates modestly, but not enough to keep pace with the share price performance since my last update. With that performance, Fortive looks more like its priced on par with other high-quality industrial names. If you’re comfortable with prospective returns that appear to be in the mid-single-digits, I don’t see why Fortive shouldn’t be a serious candidate to consider. Given my concerns, though, that the overall market rebound has been a little too much too soon, I’m less inclined to chase here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.