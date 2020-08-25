Cancellation of preferred shares went completely unnoticed by the market, despite more than tripling shareholder equity.

Valhi has historically traded at a discount to net asset value, with no catalyst on the horizon and no hope of activist involvement.

Previously, I wrote up a detailed take on the Contran Corporation companies, National Lead (NL), Kronos Worldwide (KRO), CompX International (CIX), and Valhi (VHI). Since that article, Valhi has experienced multiple significant changes that deserve further attention.

Preferred Shares Cancellation

If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound? On August 12th, Valhi cancelled their $667m of preferred shares for no consideration. Considering the business market cap is about $300m, this removes an overhang over twice the size of the current market value of the company. You wouldn't know if from how shares have reacted, however, as even the small bump they experienced has reverted back towards $11/share.

Per my prior article, the Valhi value tree is roughly as follows:

KRO Investment: ~$550 million (Now, ~$700m)

NL Investment: ~$110 million (Now, ~$140m) - (or $375 million book value)

Real Estate Management and Development (BMI and Landwell): Focused on management and development of about 2,500 acres in Henderson, NV. Revenue for this segment was $42 million in FY19 and operating income was $14.8 million. Carrying value of real estate assets is $191.6 million

Non-KRO/NL cash is about $15 million - $491.2m on June 30 balance sheet, less $63.2m at CIX, less $71.1m at NL after netting out CIX, and less $341.4 at KRO.

A conservative valuation, with the trading value of assets and book value of the real estate, would put VHI worth ~$1.1 billion ($45/share), while applying some upside ($375 million for NL, 5x EBITDA for real estate businesses on top of book value) places them close to ~$1.5 billion ($60/share).

All this, and they pay a 3% dividend, even after the recent cut. Given the high cash generation at the owned businesses, including NL continuing their reinstated dividend, I would expect the old rate (~10%) to be reinstated sooner or later.

Insider Buying

While not the most noteworthy of buys, the cancellation of the preferreds triggered a 1,500 share buy the next day from Valhi's treasurer. Given only about 8% of the float trades publicly and insiders hold all of 165k shares (0.5%) as of the last proxy, this is a bit more material than you might think. Most insider ownership just relates to annual grants.

Will The Business Ever Wind Up?

The question for Contran has been for years, what catalyst might trigger a dissolution of the business? NL has settled its main material lawsuit, which some saw as a sign. The unfortunate recent passing of one of Harold Simmons heirs also could trigger a breaking up of the estate.

I see no reason to cancel the preferred shares after 13 years outstanding unless planning is underway for how to best separate and divest the businesses. Given they hold over 90% of the common, cancelling the preferred doesn't significantly impact the proceeds the estate would receive from a sale, just the method of the receipt of the funds. My understanding would be the tax treatment on the common shares would be less disadvantaged than the preferred, making the change worth it.

While a risk of self-dealing is always present at a majority owned business like this, I see recent developments as a sign of possible divestiture, and am buying VHI, happy to collect a 3% dividend while I wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.