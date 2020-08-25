We still see a pullback coming for natural gas in the near term. We see October retesting the pre-DGAZF fiasco of $2.3 to $2.35.

This, however, reverses by the end of the week when supply rebounds and demand drops as the big storm hits.

But supplies dropped first before demand is felt, and the cash price has held steady because of this mismatch.

Two incoming storms have resulted in a material shut-in in the Gulf of Mexico.

For the week ending Aug. 21, we have +40 Bcf as our estimate.

Welcome to the supply fell first before demand edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Natural Gas Supply Shut-In And Incoming Storm Create Temporary Mismatch

There are two storms projected to hit the Gulf this week. And given the early precautionary measures companies take, Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production was shut-in ahead of the storms. This dropped supplies by ~1.5 Bcf/d even though demand hit didn't arrive just yet.

In combination with much higher than normal CDDs over the weekend and early this week, power burn demand hit a new high for this time of the year creating a higher demand vs lower supply dynamic. This has caused cash prices to remain supportive even though the fundamental balance flips to the bear side by the end of the week.

Source: HFI Research

And given the storm is going to be passing over Sabine Pass, US LNG exports will be impacted as we've seen in the last two days.

Source: HFI Research

But like we said at the start of the article, precautionary measures reduced supplies first before demand was impacted.

Source: HFI Research

So in essence, we are going to go from a case of bullish tailwind at the start of this week (lower supply vs higher demand) to a bearish headwind (supply returning after the storm passes vs lower demand).

In our view, this combined with a neutral weather outlook suggests October contracts have more room to fall in the coming weeks.

Source: HFIRweather.com

As a result, we see October pulling back to the pre-DGAZF fiasco of $2.3 to $2.35 area.

But don't get us wrong, the outlook after this pullback is still set to be bullish biased. We just think prices went up a bit too fast too far. We will remain bullish biased for most of the winter gas trading session if mother nature cooperates.

We remain short EQT as our play on the near-term natural gas pullback.

