It faces challenging economic conditions, so the dividend growth is set to be anaemic.

Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXF, OTCPK:RTOXY) is a British-based industrial components company and FTSE-250 constituent. It focuses on manufacturing actuators and flow control solutions.

The business has a good position in a specialized industry where product and service quality matter more than price to buyers. Despite its relative long-term dependability, I see little to no upside from the current share price on a rational valuation, so would avoid.

Rotork’s Revenues Have Improved Faster than Profits

Revenue has increased in line with broader economic conditions in most years recently, but the profit story has been a bit less consistent. While the company has maintained profitability each year, it has moved around a fair bit. With its last declared annual profit (2019) below that of 2013 and 2014, on higher revenue, there has been some margin dilution over the years.

Chart compiled by author using data from company 10-year financial history summary

This is also reflected in the company’s per share earnings, which have bounced around a bit.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

So, while the company has broadly been able to maintain revenue growth, I am less impressed at its ability to do so on a consistently profitable basis.

The above dip in earnings ended with a management change in 2017; for a good analysis, I suggest reading Dividend Drive's Seeking Alpha piece Rotork: A Surprising Change To Make The Strong, Stronger?

Rotork Has Competitive Advantages But Remains Cyclical

As a highly specialized engineering manufacturer with deep expertise and experience in its field, Rotork maintains a sustainable competitive advantage. However, that does not seem to insulate it from broader economic conditions.

It recently reported a tough set of first half results, reflecting the challenging operating environment of the pandemic.

Source: company half year results announcement

I am heartened by its decent balance sheet, with a net cash position of £143.6 reported in its half year results.

Rotork Has a Proven Progressive Dividend History Although May be Constrained in the Next Few Years

The company has increased its annual ordinary dividend payment annually for over twenty consecutive years, and has also paid occasional special dividends.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports, adjusted for share splits

At the current share price, the shares yield 2%.

However, I find the cash flow coverage for the dividend payments a bit thin at points. The most recent special dividend was paid in 2011, and previously, special dividends enabled the company to maintain a record raising ordinary dividends each year, while leaving some space in the net cash flow position, as 2010 shows (there was a special dividend paid that year). In more recent years, without special dividends, the company has maintained its progressive ordinary dividend policy but with less scope for manoeuvre: only in one of the past five years has net cash flow far exceeded dividend payout.

Chart calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports, adjusted for share splits

That raises a question about where Rotork’s dividend policy goes from here. The company is clearly committed to a progressive policy for total ordinary dividend payments, and I expect management to work hard to maintain that. However, with fairly slim cash flow cover and a challenging trading environment for the next couple of years at least, it seems optimistic to expect anything more than tokenistic dividend increases as we saw in the 2014-2016 period. That is better than a cut, for sure, but the dividend growth story looks set to be subdued for a while.

The company deferred payment of 2019’s declared final dividend of 3.9p, but in the trading statement announced that it would now pay it. However, rather than pay an interim dividend for 2020, the company announced that it would wait until the end of the year and take a view on dividend for the whole year. This has precedent - before 2013, that was the company’s approach. But it is indicative of a cautious approach which reflects the fact that the company is facing a tough time in the current economy.

Valuation Looks Full Over 300p

The company looks set to have a tougher couple of years due to economic uncertainties in its end markets. The first half results point to that already impacting the business.

At the current share price of 308p, the p/e using last year’s full year results is 29x. This may be worse in the next couple of years if earnings are squeezed in the economic downturn. The yield of 2% looks solid, but there will not be substantial increases in the next several years, I expect. The shares have recovered from March lows below 200p and now at almost 90% of their 12-month high of 344p. Although the company is in a good niche and has a solid progressive dividend record, I think that valuation has little to no upside on a rational valuation.

Conclusion: Avoid Rotork for Now

Rotork has attractions as an investment. But it is suffering not benefiting from the current economic downturn and is not cheap. There is better value elsewhere. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.