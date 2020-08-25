There is a window of opportunity to buy into this ETF.

On the other hand, some of the ETF's underlying stocks have known significant upsides.

Despite knowing some upside, it has been underperforming when comparing with peers.

XLV is a diversified healthcare ETF including some of the larger caps in the S&P 500.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) tracks healthcare stocks from within the S&P 500 index, weighted by market capitalization. As one of the oldest in the healthcare segment, it provides exposure to companies involved in a wide sphere of activities.

Looking back in May, some investors will remember Hydroxychloroquine, the drug which was originally prescribed for Malaria being used for treating patients afflicted with COVID-19 back.

Following claims of efficacy by a French doctor, the drug's name started to appear in several statements by some world leaders who saw the drug as a rapid solution to the ravages being caused by the coronavirus.

In the aftermaths, there was a study published by The Lancet which doubted the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine but the medical journal soon retracted from its earlier instance and apologized to readers.

However, the damage had already been done and science (healthcare) lost a battle against technology with the latter moving forward on a net uptrend.

Figure 1: Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) gaining the upper hand on SPDR Healthcare (XLV) between the third week of May and first week of June.

Data by YCharts

Hopes that there would be an immediate cure to the COVID-19 problem had been dampened.

Another reason which could explain this underperformance is the November elections. In this context, some will remember that XLV was down 7.3% in the last week of October 2016, with healthcare stocks being that year's worst-performing sector of the S&P 500.

We may hear slogans like "Medicare for All" and calls to cut costs or control drug prices.

However, this time, things look to be different because of COVID-19.

For this purpose, my aim with this thesis will be to analyze XLV's top 15 constituents and shed light on individual stock performance and challenges going ahead as well as highlight achievements in the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccine development.

Mostly good performers

First, I consider those stocks which are active in healthcare equipment like Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Abbott Labs (ABT), both involved in COVID-19 diagnostics and up by 40% and 25% respectively.

These two companies have enabled commoditization of test kits through those rapid point-of-care units in pretty much the same way as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) popularized the smartphone into widespread use some ten years ago.

More importantly, in terms of value, medical technology is at the very essence of life itself: timely detection of an infection case to limit propagation to others and thus save lives.

Ironically, it was Apple's stock which appreciated by 70%, 3000 basis points more than Thermo Fisher's.

Figure 2: Constituents of the XLV ETF.

Source: ETF.com

As for the pharmaceuticals, there have been some important developments concerning vaccines with companies like the Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) already having reached phase 3 clinical trials.

While not emulating the performances of companies like Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer has gained more than 11% since the beginning of March.

Even Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its partner Janssen have elicited an immune response against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus) in a pre-clinical study using an experimental vaccine. JNJ's stock was subsequently up 9%.

Figure 3: Price change in constituent stocks as from the beginning of March

Data by YCharts

As for the two biotechs, AbbVie (ABBV) and Amgen (AMGN), they were both up by 7% and 12% respectively.

According to clinicaltrialsarena.com, both companies which are members of the COVID-19 R&D Alliance have started patient enrollment in a COVID-19 study to assess the effectiveness of a number of experimental drugs including Cenicriviroc, initially used for the treatment of liver fibrosis in hospitalized patients requiring a high-flow of oxygen.

Exploring this further, pharmaceuticals and biotechs companies generate profit out of their portfolio of therapeutics through the use of patents. As patent exploitation period is limited in time, these companies have to maintain R&D expenses to discover new therapeutics to sustain earnings.

Investors should note that just one of the clinical trials can cost up to $20 million on average and it would be counter-productive for the government to amend legislation following election results which will negatively impact finances and possibly disrupt research.

On the contrary, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has extended a helping hand to make the shift from lab research to vaccines manufacturing easier by amending rules as to the efficacy required in June. Still, the administration maintains that it wants to maintain quality.

This has resulted in clinical trials already reaching phase 3 in months compared to years.

Even the non-COVID-19 play Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is 3% up. I view this pharmaceutical as a longer term play after the Celgene deal last year as it now has major cancer and tumor drugs like Revlimid and Abraxane respectively.

Additionally, the company is evaluating Zeposia in late-stage studies as a potential treatment for Crohn's disease.

Currently, at the rear of the XLV bastion, the stock should outperform considerably, in the 15-20% range after normal patient care is resumed.

At this stage, investors will note that XLV, when viewed in its entirety, while still providing protection from extreme volatility of individual stocks, cannot be considered as a defensive ETF.

The reason is that it has trended upwards, albeit moderately on hopes of windfall gains from a COVID-19 vaccine treatment and it is, therefore, important to consider the downside risks.

The risks

First, each of XLV's underlying stock operates according to its own business model and thus has a different risk profile.

Now, the old adage that aging populations are synonymous with an increase in the demand for care should be taken with a pinch of salt when a pandemic like COVID-19 strikes and companies like Medtronic (MDT) which are leaders in surgery technology suffer from revenue shortfalls as a result of deferred procedures (treatments) due to the pandemic.

It is the only one of the top 10 holdings whose stock was down (-3.79%) but still generates positive cash.

Looking further, the company is actively producing ventilators to support patients with respiratory difficulty in the wake of the coronavirus and with this healthcare equipment now being an ally in the fight against the virus, I do not see US authorities looking to impose further taxes any time soon due to the company having moved headquarters to Ireland where tax rates are more favorable.

As for healthcare insurances like UnitedHealth (UNH), it witnessed doubling of earnings during the second quarter due to fewer patients seeking appointments and deferrals of non-essential procedures due to the pandemic, all being done to avoid going to hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients.

The stock has appreciated by 15% since the beginning of March.

This is a company that I view as possibly being impacted by healthcare reforms after the 2020 election but only in case there is a sweeping victory.

In this regard, UnitedHealth operates one of the biggest PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) and its role between drug manufacturers and end-payers could come under scrutiny.

However, I also view COVID-19 as an opportunity for this large sophisticated managed healthcare provider to expand into new geographies and diversify into innovative hospital-at-home treatments made possible by new technologies and forward-thinking professionals.

Medtronic, for that matter, has already launched a new cloud-based monitoring software aimed at providing relief to hospitals from the strains of delivering patient care.

In summary on the risks front, there are challenges but, we are talking about mega-caps, with each of them having demonstrated qualities like strong financial position, innovation, and versatility.

One example is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), carrying a weight of 2% in the XLV basket which has $5.8 billion in cash, zero long-term debt and appreciated by 24% since the beginning of March.

As for CVS Health (CVS), the largest pharmacy services provider in the US, it has reported a 600% surge in telehealth and home prescription delivery back in May.

Hence, the valuations should be impacted accordingly.

Valuations

Taking into consideration individual stocks appreciation and based on the weighted average method, I estimate that XLV is undervalued by 2.4%, which is currently by $3.

Figure 4: XLV top 15 holdings.

Source: Table prepared with data from etfdb.com

The last time, I used this methodology was on May 7 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). At that time, I was the only author on Seeking Alpha who was bullish on the SPY and there has been a 19% upside since.

This said, modesty is not one of my qualities.

Figure 5: XLV Price to Earnings ("TTM") variation

Source: Gurufocus.com

Looking sideways, XLV has not only underperformed relative to the technology sector but also with respect to the SPY.

Thus, it has underperformed the SPY by 7.7% in the last three months. Interestingly, the weight of healthcare stocks in the SPY stands at 15.4%.

Looking in the rear mirror, the healthcare ETF (in contrast with its recent lackluster performance) has always outperformed the SPY since the last ten years. Thus, XLV appreciated by 272% compared to SPY's 219%.

Figure 6: XLV v/s SPY v/s VGT ETF price evolution

Data by YCharts

Therefore, this is just a temporary setback for XLV and it should know some upside.

Just considering the last three months in comparison to the SPY, there should be an upside of at least 7.7% minus the 2.4% I already invoked earlier because of the underlying stock appreciations not being reflected in the actual XLV's price.

Key takeaways

XLV, representing the wider healthcare sector, has suffered from a loss of trust in comparison with its information technology ("IT") counterparts. Indeed, IT stocks have provided concrete remote work solutions to address the need for maintaining business continuity in the face of COVID-19-led social distancing measures.

Still, there are pockets within the health sector that have benefited but investors still seem to be more biased towards technology at the expense of medical science.

However, investors should realize that while technology has been able to keep key sectors of the economy open, work-from-home is a not a sustainable solution for the majority of the workforce. In this context, workers performing manual tasks have to attend manufacturing plants in large numbers.

Also, social distancing is not a panacea and the need for medical science to provide a cure is more important than ever.

In this context, XLV has six contenders in the race to find a vaccine with two of them at clinical phase 3 as Pfizer is no longer alone. Eli Lilly (LLY) has joined the race with its LY-CoV555, an antibody developed in collaboration with AbCellera.

Furthermore, given the complex nature of the coronavirus, more than just one vaccine will be required as per the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Fauci.

In this respect, it is not wise to count Merck out of the quest for a vaccine given the company's experience in inoculations for measles and smallpox and Ebola, much more recently.

The company will embark on a large study for an oral coronavirus treatment in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is planned for September.

Investors will also note that I have not included Gilead (GILD) in the list of contenders for developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The 12% downside suffered by the stock while the XLV was down by 1.6% shows that the XLV is not completely immune to volatility.

There may be additional turmoil as clinical trial results are made public but the idea of buying into the XLV after a dip to the $105-106 levels with a dividend yield of 1.6-1.8% does make sense.

After all, the underlying stocks being some of the highest capitalized companies in the US for whom a COVID-19 cure just represents pipeline diversification. Therefore, they are much more resilient than small biotechs relying a hundred percent on development of a vaccine to financially survive.

Finally, that underperformance with respect to peers constitutes a suitable margin of entry.

As I have evidenced throughout this thesis, I do not see elections having any major impact on the XLV this year.

At a P/E ratio of 23.9 and expense ratio of 0.13%, XLV is a buy and there should be considerable upside after the volatility period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.