One of the main challenges which face investors at present is being able to ascertain which sectors and asset classes to invest in going forward. Banks and financial stocks, for example, have been trailing the general market for quite some time now and are definitely in "value" territory. If economic conditions though were to deteriorate from here as we head into the fall, cheap financial stocks most likely would remain cheap as customers would undoubtedly struggle to meet their commitments.

One such sector which we like at present is the consumer defensive sector and specifically the food retail industry. Take Kroger (KR) for example. The retailer announced comprehensive earnings and revenue beat in its first quarter (ended April this year) and is expected to report $0.50 in EPS for the second quarter next month. Even if a harsh second wave of the coronavirus comes in the latter part of the year, analysts who follow this stock believe Kroger will report 30% bottom-line earnings growth this year. It would be quite an achievement in a "lockdowned" economy.

The reason being is that retailers have been taking market share from other "food" providers such as restaurants, hotels, etc. in the industry over the past 6 months due to the latter not being able to operate. There is no reason to believe why this trend will not continue until lockdowns and restrictions have been completely done away with.

So, why do we like Kroger at just over $36 a share? Well, although the dividend yield of approximately 2% may not excite investors that much, the growth of the same has been really attractive in recent times. In fact, the firm is just off the back of increasing the quarterly payout by 12.5% to $0.18 per share. Double-digit growth rates in the dividend are important for a number of reasons.

They protect against purchasing power erosion. This is particularly apparent for example when holding a paper loss as those increasing dividends can be used to reduce the cost basis of the shares over time. When management increases the dividend, it sends a vote of confidence to the shareholders as to where management believes earnings are headed.

In terms of affordability, free cash flow over a trailing average comes in at $4.68 per share. This means the payout ratio (since the annual dividend is $0.72 per share) from a cash flow perspective comes in at just over 15% which is ultra-conservative.

We see the same encouraging trend on the balance sheet as shareholder equity of $9.32 billion (reported in the latest quarter) has never been higher. Net interest expense remains just under 20% of Kroger's EBIT but we do not see any risk here due to how earnings are expected to grow robustly this year.

Kroger due to how it has invested heavily in its e-commerce channels over the past 24+ months was able to hit the ground running when demand surged from online customers in recent months. What the pandemic has done is accelerate the shift to digital channels (which is here to stay even when the public becomes immune from the virus). Whereas smaller players have simply not been prepared to deal with this rapid digital shift, Kroger is actually targeting expanding its home delivery platform. By expanding the product range, Kroger hopes to take market share from the big 2 in the e-commerce segment.

Considering the recent run-up shares of Kroger have had and the bullish fundamentals which are occurring in food retail, one could easily assume that Kroger's valuation is sky-high at present. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the company's earnings, assets, and cash flow are all cheaper than the 5-year average respective valuation multiples. Remember, in the first quarter, sales increased by 11.5% which resulted in EBIT growth of 47% and EPS growth of 60%. These types of growth rates have not been reflected in the share price as of yet which is why we deem Kroger to be still undervalued at present.

To sum up, the combination of Kroger's bullish fundamentals, its keen valuation along with the fact that there is ample room to keep that dividend growing strongly should mean that this stock has very little downside here. Let's see what the second quarter numbers bring when announced in a couple of weeks time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.