However, the stock has the potential to bounce from its current price of $53 and maybe test its previous high of about $65.

Some 30% of its private equity portfolio is not COVID-19-resilient, and many of its portfolio companies have been dealt a blow by the pandemic.

"Buy when everyone else is selling and hold until everyone else is buying. That's not just a catchy slogan. It's the very essence of successful investing." − J. Paul Getty

Steve Schwarzman, the CEO of The Blackstone Group (BX), cut to the chase while participating in a Q&A session at the Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference held in May 2020. He estimated that the world would have an effective and safe vaccine by May 2021, and after that, the economic recovery would be great. Then he dropped a bomb by suggesting that the market was happily discounting all the good news now itself. He also said that the indices are currently driven by tech heavyweights and not representative of the broader market.

Image Source: Transcript from the Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

Schwarzman made the statement in May 2020, and markets have zoomed up since then. As of August 21, 2020, we know that BX is a quality global investment firm and that its CEO believes the market is already discounting the Post-COVID-19 period.

In Q2 2020, BX did very well by attracting more than $20 billion of inflows, which saw its AUM moving up to $564 billion. It also had $156 billion of cash ready to deploy and take advantage of opportunities as of June 30, 2020. Fee earnings grew 28% and investment valuations rebounded from Q1 2020’s unrealized markdowns. Credit and hedge fund solutions and the real estate vertical performed well. Most of its real estate investments were in COVID-19-neutral assets such as logistics, multifamily, and other residential housing.

There’s quality written all over BX. The only question an investor will have is whether its current price of $53 is attractive enough to invest.

I thought it would be a good idea to dig deeper into BX’s financials and news, analyze its market valuation, and reconcile these data with the on-ground situation. Let’s go:

BX’s Valuation

Image Source: BX Valuation Analysis

Considering that the current business environment is uncertain and that BX’s CEO believes that economic recovery has been priced in, I would say that the stock is expensive. Its Forward GAAP Price-to-Earnings ratio of 25.83, TTM Price-to-Sales ratio of 11.92, and a Forward Price-to-Book ratio of 6.40 are extremely high as compared to the sector medians, and these valuations make it expensive.

In Q1 2020, BX reported a negative EPS of $1.58. Q2 2020 saw recovery and the company reported a positive EPS of $0.81. The company is still in the red in H1 2020, and H2 is yet to unfold and no one knows how events will pan out.

Image Source: @AgatheDemarais, Global Forecasting Director @TheEIU

The Economist Intelligence Unit estimates that our economy will recover by Q3 2022. Even the Fed believes so. So, we are 2 years away from full recovery and BX is already richly valued.

1. Until the virus is contained, economies will continue to suffer. Countries may not shut down again but people who were left shell-shocked by the pandemic will most likely turn savers. Unemployment rates across the world will also take a few years to get back to their pre-COVID-19 days.

We are already witnessing Main Street struggling as Wall Street inflates its bubble. The pandemic has made many billion-dollar companies file for bankruptcies. Though the panic and cheap valuations will help BX pick up bargains in the short term, its long-term outlook depends on how quickly demand and business activity revive.

2. About 13% of BX’s assets are represented by hotel and retail properties, a sector that is reeling under the pandemic’s blows. Recovery in these sectors depends on virus containment and economic normalcy, which is expected by Q3 2022. Meanwhile, the company has sold its shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) and Extended Stay America (STAY) in Q2 2020.

3. About 70% of the company’s private equity investments are in COVID-19-resilient companies. Not much is known about the balance 30% investments, except that they are in companies directly impacted by COVID-19. What if a part of these investments turns toxic?

BX has disclosed to the SEC that its portfolio companies are facing or may face a higher credit and liquidity risk, reduced revenues, and higher cost financing. The impact has not been quantified yet.

Summing Up

From the information that is currently available, my opinion is that:

1. BX is fairly valued based on its fundamentals.

2. It is uncertain when the virus will be contained and the situation will return to normal. Economists believe a recovery will happen by Q3 2022. That’s still a couple of years away.

3. The CEO believes that the market is already discounting the good times that may be upon us by Q3 2022.

4. It is also unclear whether BX’s private equity portfolio will be impaired. Also, we cannot estimate how its hotel and retail properties’ valuation will be impacted by the crisis.

5. A heck lot of money is chasing quality risk assets these days because fixed-income investments have almost been finished off by the low interest rate regime. BX is a quality firm and investors may chase it. If so, the stock may test its February 2020 high of about $65, where it will likely encounter sellers.

6. With all that said, BX is in business-as-usual mode. A couple of weeks ago, BX agreed to acquire Ancestry.com for $4.7 billion. There is buzz that it could collaborate with Microsoft (MSFT) to acquire TikTok. A report published a few days back says BX is likely to acquire Takeda’s consumer health unit for $2 billion. Deal-based news flows are expected to keep appearing regularly and any of these news items can cause its price to rally (or fall).

My rating for BX is neutral with a caveat that it has the potential to bounce back to its previous high of about $65. It seems more like a trading stock than an investment pick as of August 21, 2020.

