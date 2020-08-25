When screening for companies, that might have a wide economic moat around its business, Rollins Inc. (ROL) is one of the companies that came up as it has a very stable gross margin and extremely high return on invested capital over the years. Additionally, we see stable revenue and earnings per share growth, which are also hints that we are dealing with a company that has an economic moat around its business.

In the following article, we are looking at the business of Rollins, the high barriers to entry, the wide economic moat as well as the management team and end with an intrinsic value calculation demonstrating why Rollins is extremely overvalued at this point.

Business Description

Rollins is an international service company with its headquarters located in Atlanta. It is providing pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers all over the world. Rollins was originally incorporated in 1948 and had its IPO in 1968. Rollins consists of some of the leading pest brands worldwide like Orkin, HomeTeam, Northwest or Western and is currently employing about 14,000 people in total. All these brands are providing products and services to protect against mosquitoes, termites, roaches or ants but also against wildlife (animals like rats, snakes, skunks or gophers). As dominant player in the pest and termite services market, Rollins provides pest (insect and rodent) and termite control services to over 2.4 million residential and commercial customers.

When looking at some of the brands, Orkin is the most important one (it is employing about 8,000 people) and was already founded in 1901 by 14-year-old Otto Orkin and has more than 100 years of experience in pest control services specializing in protection against common pests, including termites, rodents and insects. HomeTeam Pest Defense was established in 1996 and is the number one pest management company providing services to home builders. Clark Pest Control is the leading pest management company in California and Northwest Exterminating provides pest control, termite, and wildlife services for approximately 120,000 customers in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina.

Although Rollins has only one reportable segment (the pest and termite control business), its revenue can be split up in three different business segments. About 18% of revenue stems from termite control sales (with a retention rate of about 85%) and about 81% of revenue stems from pest control with these sales being split up in residential pest control sales contributing about 42-43% to overall revenue (with about 76% to 85% retention rate) and about 40% of sales stemming from commercial pest control (with a retention rate of 88% to 90%). When looking at the full year results, commercial pest control increased 8.9% in 2019, residential pest control increased 11.3% in 2019 and the termite and ancillary services increased 11.6% in 2019.

The biggest part of revenue is generated in the United States. In 2019 about 92% of revenue ($1,863 million) was generated in the United States with $153 million in revenue stemming from other countries. Rollins also uses a franchise system (especially Orkin) with more than 200 franchises worldwide in more than 800 locations and is trying to expand its growth. This program is primarily used in smaller markets where it is currently not commercially feasible to locate a conventional Orkin branch. Right now, the international and domestic franchising revenue is less than 1% of the company's revenue.

Recession-Proof Business

Rollins' business is affected a little bit by seasonal aspects as revenue is usually the lowest in the first quarter of the year and the highest in the second and third quarters. As bugs thrive in warm weather it is not really a surprise, that revenue for Rollins is the highest in the summer months. But aside from the seasonal aspects, Rollins' revenue is extremely stable and the business is recession-proof to a very high degree. Pest control is important every year and as termites or bugs don't care about economic expansions, recessions or the business cycle, customers will need the products and services of Rollins even in economic downturns.

The fact that Rollins is a recession-proof business can also be seen by looking at the last quarterly numbers. In the second quarter, total revenue could increase 5.6% despite a global economic downturn and for the first half of 2020, revenue could increase even 9.2% and net income could increase 9.3% (both compared to the same timeframe last year).

Growth

Rollins could not only report very stable revenue growth during the last decade, but the future is also looking bright as the company is operating in an attractive industry, which will be able to grow in the mid-single digits in the years to come. According to its own corporate strategy, Rollins will continue to focus on acquisitions. However, the company can also continue its organic growth and will focus on continuous improvement to advance service and product line offerings, to expand its customer base, to improve productivity and reduce operating costs and also increase customer retention and satisfaction. But to be more concrete, growth could stem from four different strategies.

First of all, the number of households served could be increased in the United States as currently only about 10 million households are served by Rollins and its competitors. The total number of households in the United States is 13 times higher and while it is rather unrealistic that every household could be a potential customer, there is definitely room for growth. Aside from private households, many businesses could also become potential customers. Increasing regulations could force more and more restaurants, hotels and similar businesses to use more rigid pest control. Aside from regulations it is also easier to generate a scandal (bugs in hotels or restaurants) by using social media platforms and companies might increase spending to avoid such scandals.

Additionally, Rollins could expand globally. Right now, international revenue is only contributing about 8% to the business' top line and with more and more people moving to cities and the rising middle class there are a lot of potential new customers as the urban middle class are Rollins' target group. And as pest generally thrives in warmer climate, global warming could be another tailwind for the entire industry and also for Rollins (not just in the United States). And the caused damage could be even higher. The termite damage today is already $5.6 billion annually and this threat to home owner could be even worse in the future.

Mosquito products and services could be another strategic growth opportunity, but in 2018 revenue was only $22 million. And although growth was 37% in 2018 and 30% in 2019, this doesn't contribute much to overall revenue (yet). However, there are estimates that the Mosquito business might reach a revenue of about $250 million in the years to come and therefore contribute a significant portion to growth and revenue.

And finally, Rollins could increase its revenue by increasing its market share. Right now, Rollins has a market share of 20% - pretty much the same as competitor ServiceMaster (SERV) and although I would not count on it, increasing its market share is another possibility for increasing revenue in the years to come.

Competition

We already mentioned above that Rollins is market leader with 20% market share and ServiceMaster has almost the same market share as Rollins (both are serving about 2 million households). Aside from Terminix - which is the subsidiary of ServiceMaster, that Rollins is mostly competing with - the main competitors are Rentokil (OTCPK:RKLIF) and Ecolab (ECL). Additionally, Rollins is competing with the Swedish pest control company Anticimex.

In the past, Rollins has acquired many former competitors and will probably continue to do so in the years to come. This leads to a consolidation in the business and might not only increase Rollins' market share, but also make the industry more concentrated, which is good for Rollins as it gives the company more pricing power due to reduced competition. The fact that the industry is growing with a stable pace might attract new competitors, but it will reduce the competition among the existing firms as there is no need to gain market shares in order to grow. The combination of the industry consolidation by acquisitions and the relative high market share Rollins has leads to a stable and good competitive situation for Rollins in the coming years.

Barriers To Entry And Bargaining Power

We already mentioned above that the growth potential might attract new customers and we therefore have to look at the barriers to entry and how easy it might be for new competitors to enter the industry. The pest control products of Rollins demand a certain amount of research and development which will lead to upfront costs. Additionally, a regulatory framework for these products is also increasing the barriers to entry as new competitors have to obey to this framework which might lead to additional costs. And due to its high market share, Rollins (as well as Terminix) can easily retaliate against new competitors (for example increasing the pressure on new companies by lowering prices for some time). Overall, the barriers to entry are not as high as they might be in some other industries, but they are creating some challenges for new competitors that are trying to enter the industry.

Rollins also has a highly fragmented customer base with about 2 million individual customers. The company has not just small individual households as clients, but even the bigger clients make up only a very small percentage of total revenue. The largest national accounts make up less than 3% of the revenue. This high level of fragmentation gives Rollins bargaining power over its customers. Despite the fact that customers can switch to competitors, it is very hard for individual customers to put pressure on Rollins. Threatening to switch to a competitor won't make much difference for Rollins as long as it is just one individual customer. The product differentiation and the customer relations will also lead to some form of bargaining power over the customers and are decreasing the willingness to switch.

Management Team

Another important aspect is the fact that Rollins is a classical family business and usually these types of business are very successful and provide high levels of stability and consistency in its operations. Rollins was not only founded by two brothers in 1948 - John W. Rollins and O. Wayne Rollins - but is currently also run by two brothers. Gary W. Rollins is Vice Chairman since 2013 and was elected CEO in 2001 and R. Randall Rollins is the chairman of the board of directions since 1991. Gary W. Rollins, the current CEO, is the son of founder O. Wayne Rollins.

Family members are not only holding key management positions within the company, but the Rollins family is also controlling about 55% of the voting shares. The fact that the family has the voting power and is controlling key management positions is usually a good sign for the company and its shareholders as it is leading to stability and consistency.

Wide Economic Moat

While a good management team is important for the success of a company and we also learned above that Rollins will profit from a growing market, a company also needs some sort of structural advantage to keep competitors at bay - and these aspects are much more important than growth expectations or the management team. Rollins has certainly established a wide economic moat in its industry and this moat is based on two aspects - the brand name on the one hand and cost advantages on the other hand.

When talking about the brand name it is not so much Rollins as brand, but rather the subsidiaries - and especially Orkin. The brand name is leading to pricing power and Rollins can increase prices every single year (every year in June, the company implements its traditional price increase program and is increasing prices at least 1%). As the brand is standing for high quality and good service, Rollins can not only charge a price that is a little higher than its competitors' prices, but can also increase prices every single year without losing customers. The brand name is certainly a short cut and is making the buying decision for customers easier. Maybe it is also increasing the willingness to pay a higher price (but not much - if Rollins would be much more expensive than competitors, customers would probably switch as the switching costs are very low). Over the last few years, Rollins could generate trust and reputation for its products and subsidiaries and the high percentage of recurring revenue is also showing the trust and customer loyalty.

The economic moat is not just based on the brand name, but also on cost advantages for Rollins. These cost advantages are mostly based on the fact that Rollins is one of the two market leaders in a small niche it is operating in. As the total pest control market is a smaller market, it might not be so lucrative for big corporations and therefore Rollins is not confronted with that kind of competition. In its small niche market, Rollins has almost unmatched scale and it helps the company to be more efficient in deploying certain fixed costs (such as training or marketing expenses).

And finally, Rollins is also spending the generated capital to widen its moat as the company is spending about 5% on marketing (twice the amount the average competitor in the industry is spending). For a company dependent on its brand names, marketing is extremely important and spending more than the competitors on maintaining the reputation is a good strategic decision.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We established so far that Rollins is a great company with a great business model and long-term growth opportunities. But as always, the price we are paying is important to make it also a great investment. While the P/E ratio is not the perfect ratio to determine if it is a good investment, the price-earnings ratio (when using 2019 results) is 88 and the forward P/E ratio is 70 right now, which are extremely high numbers and usually indicate some level of overvaluation.

As always, I will use a discounted cash flow analysis to determine a fair, intrinsic value for the stock and first of all, I will look at the performance during the last recessions as these are the real stress tests for any company and we already mentioned above that Rollins performed remarkably during the last recessions. During the financial crisis, Rollins could increase revenue in 2008 as well as in 2009. In 2008 revenue could increase 14.0% and in 2009 Rollins could increase its revenue 5.2%. But Rollins could not only increase revenue, but also net income could grow 6.5% in 2008 and 21.8% in 2009. When looking at the recession after the Dotcom bubble, we see a similar picture although growth was not as high. In 2001, revenue could increase 0.5% and in 2002, revenue could increase 2.4% (net income also increased in both years).

For our discounted cash flow analysis, we will assume that during a recession, Rollins might stagnate and for 2020, we therefore take the same free cash flow as in the last twelve months. Looking at the following years, the overall market is expected to grow in the mid-single digits (about 5% to 6%) and we can expect Rollins to grow at least at the same rate as the overall market. But we can not only assume Rollins will grow according to the overall market, but due to its competitive advantage and the wide moat around the business, Rollins will grow about 1-2% higher than the overall market. Rollins could also increase prices about 1-2% every single year. Additionally, 1% or 2% growth could stem from share buybacks (unrealistic right now) and improved efficiency (higher margins by better cost control). Overall, we can assume about 10% earnings per share and free cash flow growth over the next decade. For perpetuity, I will assume 6% revenue growth, which might seem conservative, but using a higher growth rate is dangerous in my opinion as we never know what will happen in one, two or three decades from now (and a lot could go wrong).

When using the numbers from above (stagnation in 2020 followed by 10% growth till 2029 and 6% growth for perpetuity) and the free cash flow of the last twelve months as basis, we get an intrinsic value of $38.04 (using a 10% discount rate).

However, we can question, if such a scenario is realistic. For the last decade, Rollins could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 6.56% and net income with a CAGR of 9.22%. But when looking at the long-term performance since 1980, revenue increased "only" 4.24% annually on average and net income increased 4.61% annually an average. When considering these numbers, 10% growth in the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity seems rather unrealistic.

Conclusion

Rollins is certainly a good business, which could make a good long-term investment. The business is not only recession-proof, but is also controlled by the Rollins family and has a very stable management team. It also has a wide economic moat around its business and growth potential in the years to come. But the stock is extremely overvalued at this point - even when calculating with very optimistic growth assumptions - and therefore the stock can only remain on the watchlist at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.