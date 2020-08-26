AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn't mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Note from Author: Boeing recently changed the way it reports orders and deliveries. As a result, we had to rework the way the data is loaded into our databases which resulted in the monthly reports for Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to be delayed.

Airbus orders in July

Figure 1: Airbus orders July 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In June, Airbus booked no orders, and that's something that given the current state of the industry does make sense. In July, Airbus booked four orders, all for single aisle aircraft:

An undisclosed customer bought two Airbus A320neo aircraft. Lufthansa Technik ordered two Airbus A321neo ACJ aircraft.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

CMB Financial Leasing was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Loong Air was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A320neo. Air China was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A320neo. Qingdao Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Airbus booked four orders during the month and no cancellations. The gross orders for the month are lower in comparison to the 33 orders received in the same month last year. The four booked orders include two Airbus A321 neo corporate jets for the Luftwaffe.

Year to date, net orders stand at 302 vs. 79 last year. So, net orders are still higher, but with COVID-19 having a chilling effect on demand for aircraft I don’t think higher orders in the first months of the year are reflective of what the full-year 2020 will look like since Airbus has been leaning on a single strong month in orders this year and last year the order inflow started picking up late in the year. At the same time, the net orders have been holding stronger than previously anticipated.

Airbus deliveries in July

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus July 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

In July, Airbus delivered 49 aircraft, up 13 units from the prior month:

Two Airbus A220 deliveries was recorded.

Airbus delivered 49 Airbus A320 aircraft, all A320neo family deliveries.

Airbus delivered no Airbus A330 aircraft.

No Airbus A350 deliveries were recorded.

No Airbus A380 deliveries were recorded.

What we see is that, as expected, the delivery profile has been dented significantly. However, July marked the third month of increasing deliveries, which can be considered a small positive. The absence of wide body deliveries shows the challenging nature of this segment as restoring international long haul connections is slower paced than domestic connections. Compared to July last year, deliveries decreased by 21 units representing nearly $2.5B in delivery value. Year-to-date deliveries decreased by 47%.

Year-over-year, we can really see the pain Airbus is suffering, but month-over-month we also are seeing the delivery profile recover where the next step would be keeping those volumes at least constant and after that introduce wide body aircraft to the mix again.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For July, the gross ratio was 0.1 in terms of units and also 0.1 in terms of value.

Year-to-date the gross book-to-bill ratio is 1.5 on a unit basis 1.4 on a value basis. Those book-to-bill ratios are declining and show that gradually the impact of the strong start of the year is tapering. At the same time the high book-to-bill ratio is not really a sign of strength but more a sign of weakness as the delivery profile has been dented.

Conclusion

During the February order and delivery coverage, I pointed out that the February orders did not yet show any COVID-19 related impact. March still showed 60 gross orders from AerCap but increasing cancellations, April merely showed nine orders schedules for delivery in 2027 and May showed no orders at all and the same holds for June. In June, orders ticked up to four units. So, we see how things trended down during the year, but also some small positives.

Deferrals are expected for the months to come and Airbus has reduced production rates accordingly. We are currently seeing a lot of uncertainty, but it does seem that after years of growth Airbus and Boeing are recalibrating for a new reality. Pressure will exist throughout the year and likely much of 2021, if not longer. How the demand profile looks over the 12-month period is unknown, even beyond that point there's a lot of uncertainty regarding demand as the near-term financial impacts could spark a financial and economic downturn that could take years for airlines to recover from, but how that plays out is going to depend on how well countries are battling COVID-19. For now, we are primarily seeing a sharp reduction in deliveries but we are expecting that the full year also will show a decline in order inflow. Lockdowns have eased globally and we also are seeing some upticks in COVID-19 cases to the current profiles we are seeing with airlines and jet makers remains brittle.

To end on a positive note, month-over-month we saw deliveries growing again and around the globe we are seeing more airlines increasing their capacities again though the rate of recovery is moderating.

