Introduction

Over the last few years, key incumbents of the global tire industry have had to contend with various challenges ranging from dim OE industry volumes, dull demand conditions in Europe, patchy market conditions in China, unpredictability in the LATAM region, challenges at the sales & dealership networks, and generally elevated raw material costs. All this has been reflected in the share price of these tire stocks -The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) & Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) that have grossly underperformed other peers of the transportation industry- The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), and the broader market-S&P500 (GSPC).

As you can see from the chart above, over the last 5 years, GT has fared the worst out of the lot with an egregious negative return profile of close to -70%. I believe this is so because the structural deficiencies associated with the company are a lot more pronounced than those of its peers. In this article, I will attempt to shed some light on the structural flaws that feel rather deep-rooted and will not be easy to wean away from. That said, I also feel that there are some fundamental and technical green shoots that may provide some fillip for a near-term bounce in the GT stock.

Structural challenges- Declining growth, weak margin profile, elevated financial-gearing, and lingering under-investment

A weak brand image, substandard quality of tires, an inefficient production structure, a high-cost manufacturing base, poor alignment in the sales & dealership network (especially in Europe), are some of the key criticisms that have been leveled at GT by the investment community over the last few years. Some of those criticisms are intangible, so I won’t dwell too much on that; rather, I would prefer to take refuge in what the numbers are telling me and commentary that management has made. I will now attempt to juxtapose some of GT’s key financial metrics against those of its two key peers- MGDDY and BRDCY.

As you can see from the chart above, the historical growth rates of the tire industry - both on a revenue and operating front - have been very unappealing, with GT considerably worse-off than the other two.

Weak growth rates are further compounded by the fact that the per-unit average gross profit and average operating profit that it makes on its revenue base over the last five years are significantly lower than its French and Japanese peers. The delta ranges from anything between 8-15% on the gross profit front and about 4-5% on the operating profit front. I believe there are two key drivers for this, and it has been validated by the management in the annual report and the earnings calls. One is that GT has a high-cost manufacturing base and two, its share of high-margin products (such as > 17-inch tires) are considerably lower than its peers. There have been some efforts to alleviate these issues, but I believe this will be challenging to execute over the short-term, especially the intention to drive through more high-margin product capacity.

Capacity constraints (or rather, having the capacity in the wrong products) have been an ongoing issue for GT, and this has proved to be a major detriment to their market competitiveness. For instance, consider this comment from last year’s annual report-

“We have been capacity constrained from time to time with respect to the production of certain higher margin tires, particularly in the United States. When faced with these constraints, we try to alleviate them by utilizing our global manufacturing footprint to meet the demand for our tires and by adding manufacturing capacity.”

The company then goes on to add-

“Our ratio of capital expenditures to sales is lower than the comparable ratio for our principal competitors.”

I was able to validate this from data from Seeking Alpha and can confirm that GT’s average CAPEX to sales over the past 5 years stood at 5.8%, vis-à-vis MGDDY at 8%, & BRDCY at 6.4%. And here’s a chart highlighting their chronic under investment in the Americas region (the region management referred to) which is down 30% over the last two years, juxtaposed against rising depreciation & amortization of 8% during the same period.

This under-investment is not limited to the Americas alone and is prevalent even from a group perspective. Investment in group CAPEX has come down by 13% over the last two years whilst D&A is up 2% during that period.

As GT is a manufacturing-based company, and the base of its most dominant asset- the Net PPE (Property, Plant and Equipment) has been declining over the years (and is comparatively low vs peers), you’d think the company would at least be able to generate superior returns on this asset base. But even here they fall short, both on a 5-year basis, and a TTM basis, on account of the operating issues I highlighted previously.

So why can’t they seem to do anything concrete to rectify this issue? Well, that’s because they are hamstrung on account of their clunky capital structure, where financial gearing has gone through the roof, leaving them with very limited resources to address these capacity and product-mix issues.

From 2015 to H1-20 their debt levels have grown by 38%. This has coincided with the cash on their books falling by 32% during the same period. I’ve also highlighted their ongoing operational challenges (more recently, a -45% decline in tire sales and net losses of close to $600m in H1-20), so they’re not getting any uplift from there either. In effect, their net debt to EBITDA which stood at a manageable 1.8x in 2015, has grown by 6x that sum to hit an astronomical figure of 11.2x at the end of H1-20 (Admittedly, this metric does look daunting on account of the depressed EBITDA which may likely improve over the coming quarters, thus potentially bringing down leverage to single digits). Compare this, to the likes of BRDCY who enjoyed a rather admirable net cash position until 2018, but now has a net debt/EBITDA of 1x, at the end of H1-20, or MGDDF, a peer that has seen leverage trend up over the years, but nothing of the scale that GT has seen.

The other point to note is that a large component of their interest-cost base is fixed in nature, and thus, despite a general drop in borrowing costs this year, they are not quite favorably positioned to exploit this. At the end of Dec-2018, 33% of their debt was at variable interest rates averaging 4.92%. Whilst their average variable interest rates have since dropped to 3.03% at the end of June-2020, the share of variable rates continue to drop only accounting for 30% of the debt base (Source: H1 report and Annual report 2019). They have c.$282 m of notes due in August and the next maturity of c.$1.4billion will only take place in 2023. In Q2-20, the company did well to keep inventories and accounts receivable in check which did ease the strain on working capital (working capital outflow of only -38m vs -144m a year ago) but as economies normalize and volumes improve from Q2, expect investment in working capital to put more pressure on the debt in the coming months.

So, in essence, they’re really stretching it when it comes to their capital structure, and this in turn will continue to weigh heavily on their general competitiveness, if or when the market improves in 2021. Admittedly, when the industry is in a slump and is expected to fall by another 20% in Q3 (source: H1-20 report), you’re going to have more pressing problems to deal with, than addressing capacity constraints. In that sense, I think GT could get some breathing room for now and potentially benefit from some other minor tailwinds that could help ease some of the pressure in the short-term.

Here are some of the more mitigating factors that could support the stock in the short-term before the more long-term structural deficiencies rear their head later on.

Q2 volumes surprised and exit rates were encouraging; volume decline has likely bottomed out

In Q2, despite decreasing on an annual basis, unit volumes surprised on the upside, falling by -45% against the company’s previous guidance of -50%. This was instrumental in driving the top line beat which declined by 41% YoY, but was 11% higher than street estimates. One of the reasons for the positive surprise was that they exited the quarter strongly. As can be seen from the chart below, volumes have improved sequentially, and this bodes well for Q3. On the earnings call in late July, management mentioned that the U.S. O.E market and the Chinese replacement market were seeing good momentum. Conversely, they admitted that demand pressures still exist in the European and Indian markets (India has been criticized for not doing enough stimulus-wise to boost the demand-side, but there are strong suggestions from the higher authorities there, that this may come through once a vaccine is found). Regardless, even if one does get a second wave of infections, I don’t think the volume decline globally will be as bad as it was in Q2, which management described as “ the most challenging quarter in the company's 122-year history".

Ongoing cost savings should help

I mentioned earlier that GT’s operating challenges were driven by two broad factors- a high-cost manufacturing base and a lack of ample high margin products in the overall product mix. Whilst the second issue maybe a little more challenging to overcome within a short-period, GT has been making some encouraging progress on reducing their costs, and this will likely carry on in H2-20. In Q2, they were able to bring down their aggregate employee costs and SG&A by c.$140m.

Besides, earlier in the year, the company had set a target of bringing through about $100m of savings via raw-material costs excluding the FX impact (Annual report 2019). They have not really benefited a great deal from this so far on account of unfavorable transaction FX costs, and higher non-feedstock. Also do consider that the company follows the FIFO (First In First Out) method of inventory recognition, meaning the true impact of lower raw material costs in Q2 will only be felt in the coming quarters. Natural rubber and synthetic rubber accounts for 19% and 26% of GT’s raw material cost base, whilst 68% of their raw materials (including synthetic rubber) are influenced by oil prices. Prices of these raw materials are significantly below last year’s levels and the impact of this should reflect well on the cost base in the coming quarters.

Recent dollar depreciation is an added bonus

GT is susceptible to both transactional and translation FX risk. The recent depreciation of the dollar should reflect well in the coming quarters as 56% of GT’s group revenues are from outside the US. Last year this was a major headwind for them as foreign currency translation impacted revenue by $451m and operating profit by $38m (Source: Annual Report 2019). As normalcy returns to the global economy, and risk-appetite grows I think the potential for further dollar depreciation cannot be ruled out, more so when you consider the technical implications of the dollar index breaking below its long term channel. Given how long this boundary has held, it could be difficult for the stock to break back into the channel boundary at $95.

Price action- Risk-reward looks fairly attractive

I am fairly enthused by the opportunities that lie on the monthly chart of GT. The stock has faced a rather precipitous one-way fall since early 2018, trending downwards in a rather tight descending channel. The angle of the channel at almost around 90 degrees highlights the ferocity with which the stock sold-off. Usually when a stock sells-off in such a rapid fashion without pausing anywhere for too long, the probability of a boomerang style bounce is quite high. I am not suggesting that we will see a V-shaped recovery, but I do think we could see some respite from this relentless selling as the risk-reward for short-sellers at current price levels is very limited.

My relative optimism is augmented by the fact that the stock has formed a triple bottom pattern, retesting the same prize zone at the around $4 levels, thrice over the last 17 years. Every time it has hit those levels, it has since gone on to bounce back to the $16-$18 levels. From the current price level of around $10, you're looking at potentially c.60% upside from here. I am by no means stating that this is what will definitely happen, but given the historical context of how things have panned out from the $4 levels, and considering some of the near-term fundamental tailwinds that I’ve highlighted, I’d say the probability is not outlandish.

Admittedly, on the valuations front, things are not particularly cheap. Consensus estimates taken from YCharts show a forward EPS of 0.729 for FY21, implying a forward P/E multiple of c.13x, which is c.8% more than the 5 year forward P/E average of 12x. Worth noting that the peak forward P/E multiple during the past 5 years has been 16x (Source:YCharts). At a suggested exit price of $16, you're then looking at a rather steep forward multiple of almost 22x, which I recognize may put-off value conscious investors. That said, I do feel that consensus is underestimating some of the potential benefits that may come through on their revised cost structure and feel that there could be some upside to the forecasted EPS.

Summary

GT has been a gross under-performer for a few years now and with good reason. On the face of it, the structural defects regarding the operating setup, low-margin product mix, general under-investment, and elevated indebtedness feel rather deeply entrenched and are unlikely to go away soon. When the market is in full flourish, GT’s capacity constraints and lack of competitive edge relative to its peers will be felt. That said, the current need of the hour is for the management to steady the ship by re-working the cost base and ensuring a degree of stability in a low growth rate environment. I can appreciate that we are looking at things from a low bar but there are some encouraging signs on the sales volume in a few regions, raw material costs, the FX impact and SG&A cost savings. Expect the upcoming Q3 results to be better than Q2. GT may not be a portfolio stock to hold for the long haul and current valuations are not cheap, but conditions are ripe for a tactical bounce. I see limited value in short-selling at current levels. One may consider adding positions at the current levels with a stop loss at the $4 levels; consider booking profits as you inch closer to the $16 levels. Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.