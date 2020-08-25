HL may be expensive now and selling about 40%-50% to secure profit seems the right move.

The company indicated that the silver equivalent production SEO was 12.5 million Oz and the gold equivalent production GEO was 119,037 Oz.

Revenues were $166.36 million in 2Q '20, up 15.5% from a year ago, and down 21.5% sequentially.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Image: Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) can be considered as a "silver" stock, but in fact, the production of gold is still the primary component for the miner now, with 59.98K Au Oz this quarter.

The company released its second quarter of 2020 results on August 6, 2020. Production and revenues were in line with expectations.

One positive development that has a profound effect on Hecla Mining is the recent rally in the silver price, which nearly doubled in less than a month.

We can see that HL has dramatically outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) on a one-year basis. This strong stock appreciation is following the bullish price of silver.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is getting more interesting since the silver price started to trend higher. HL could be considered as a potential midterm investment now. The right strategy here is to keep a core position midterm or one or two years, hoping for a better H2 2020 and trade short term around 50% of your position to reduce the risk and add some profit along the way.

The CEO, Phil Baker, said it in the conference call:

"I think it's not recognized that Hecla produces about a third of all the silver mine in the U.S. There are only five companies that are relevant silver producers in the U.S. and no one buys two of them for their silver production, they're big diversified miners. The remaining, while we produce almost three times as much silver from our U.S. mines as the next largest primary silver producer does. And when the Lucky Friday reaches full capacity, we should produce more than 40% of all U.S. production."

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 2Q '19 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 144.08 163.88 224.95 136.93 166.36 Net Income in $ million -46.67 -19.65 -8.11 -17.32 -14.03 EBITDA $ million 4.18 42.87 64.04 39.69 40.98 EPS diluted in $/share -0.10 -0.04 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ million -11.3 54.9 57.26 4.93 37.53 Capital Expenditure in $ million 38.2 26.1 24.1 19.9 10.82 Free Cash Flow In $ million -49.5 28.8 33.17 -14.94 26.71 Total cash $ million 9.4 33.0 62.45 215.52 75.92 LT Debt in $ million 586.7 584.6 504.73 679.02 518.85 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 486.1 490.0 502.90 523.22 525.24 Silver and Gold Production 2Q '19 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,018 3,293 3,412 3,245 3,404 Gold production K Ag Oz 58.4 77.3 74.8 58.8 60.0 Silver realized $/oz 15.01 17.02 17.47 14.48 16.33 Gold price realized $/oz AISC by-product 11.19 8.89 11.31 12.45 9.33

Data Source: Company 10-Q and Morningstar

Silver And Gold Production Details For The Second Quarter Of 2020

Note: I have covered the second quarter preliminary results on July 10, 2020. Most of the production indicated here are from the preceding article.

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

The company indicated that the silver equivalent production (SEO) was 12.5 million Oz (10.8M oz in Q1), and the gold equivalent production (GEO) was 119,037 Oz (115,511 Oz in Q1).

Gold production was 59,982 oz, and silver production was 3,403,781 Oz. The output below per mine. Green Creek is the more significant mine producer for the company, while Lucky Friday is slowly ramping up. All mines are producing both silver and gold, except Lucky Friday.

Metal price in 2Q '20 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,711 Silver per ounce 16.33 Lead per Lb 0.76 Zinc per Lb 0.85

The takeaway is, of course, the price of gold and silver, which have reached record-high and allowed the company to show a healthy cash generation despite a weaker-than-expected production due to disruption from the COVID-19. However, the silver price is now catching up with gold and trades well over $26 per ounce as I write.

Source: Presentation

2 - Silver price and AISC by-product is $9.33/Ag Oz

The silver price was up 8.8% from the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went up from $11.19 last year to $9.33 this quarter. AISC gold was $977 per ounce.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue was a record of $166.36 million in 2Q '20.

Revenues were $166.36 million in 2Q '20, up 15.5% from a year ago, and down 21.5% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a second-quarter loss of $14.03 million, or 0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $46.67 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.10 per share.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $26.7 million in 2Q '20.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $73.8 million, with a profit of $26.7 million this quarter.

The company is paying a tiny dividend of $0.01 per share annually, or 0.18% yield.

3 - The net debt is $442.33 million in 2Q '20.

The company indicated $75.92 million in total cash. Net debt is now about $442.33 million.

The company issued $475 million of senior notes due in 2028, replacing $506.5 million senior notes due in 2021, reducing long-term debt, and extending its maturity. Hecla Mining has $50 million withdrawn from the revolver. The company expects full repayment of the revolver before the end of 2020.

According to the 10-Q:

"We believe we were in compliance with all covenants under the credit agreement as of June 30, 2020. We drew $210.0 million on the facility during the first six months of 2020 and repaid $160.0 million of that amount during the same period, with the remaining $50.0 million outstanding as of June 30, 2020."

Hecla had an adjusted EBITDA of $61.3 million and net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 2.0x.

Hecla Mining agreed with Investissement Quebec to issue C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74%. The company will use the proceeds for purchases of existing 7.25% coupon bonds, and Casa Berardi capital expenditures. The transaction will be completed in the third quarter.

4 - 2020 Production Outlook

From a Previous Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Hecla Mining has been on a massive run since scoring a low in March. This simple fact should be enough to push investors to be more caution when it comes to investing in Hecla Mining.

The market tends to factor in most of the future positive and then adjust to what is indicated by the company later. If the facts are not what has been expected, the stock sells off. With such a run-up, it is essential to secure your profit. My recommendation is to trade short term about 50% of your long position. Yes, the silver price is an exciting development, and Hecla Mining should benefit from it, especially with Lucky Friday contributing more silver in H2 2020.

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

"As a leading silver producer in U.S. with a diverse asset and commodity mix, we've also been able to benefit from the substantial strong gold and increasingly strong silver prices with the gold making up 48% and silver 33% of our total revenues this quarter. This along with the ability to produce silver and gold, the cash costs, which were substantially lower than the realized metal prices, positions the company to capture the significant margin available to us, particularly in the rising commodity environment we find ourselves in today."

However, it seems that we have reached a plateau for gold and silver, and we may see some retracement assuming a world recovery in 2021, which will cool down the desire to buy precious metals.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

HL is forming now a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $6.45 and support around $5.60.

We are trading now at pattern support, but I do not think this support is strong enough to hold if gold and silver continue to weaken. I believe better support here is the 50 MA around $4.80-$4.60, where I recommend accumulating again.

HL may eventually drop to its 200 MA around $3.25 if the price of gold and silver experience a severe downside below 1,725 per oz/$21 per oz, which is not likely, in my opinion.

Watch gold and silver like a hawk.

Note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term HL occasionally