Ross Stores' (ROST) second-quarter results were heavily impacted by COVID-19. The company had all of its stores closed from March 20th through May 14th. As a result, comparable same-store sales were down 12% from the day of reopening to the close of the quarter, but better than analyst expectations of comparable store sales of minus 37.8%.

Currently, analysts are expecting EPS of $4.22 in 2022. With shares trading at $87, Ross is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 20x. To put that number into perspective, Ross’ 5-year average PE multiple stands at 23x.

At this moment, it is hard to find a reason why the market would re-rate Ross at a higher multiple. The company is on a rebuilding phase and a heavily promotional environment is expected during the second half. The biggest risk we see is the dependence of Ross on its brick-and-mortar stores. We saw how increasing cases of COVID infections caused some states to step back on their reopening phase, bringing uncertainty to the picture. We rather stay on the sidelines for now.

Second-quarter results were better than expected, but the market remains skeptical

There are not many bright spots to highlight from Ross’ second-quarter results. The company reported net sales of $2.7B, down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis but beating analysts’ expectations by $260M. Ross also beat on a non-GAAP EPS basis by $0.16, reporting non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.13. Like previously mentioned, the company also came in ahead of the consensus in comparable-store sales.

While sales look weak, Ross managed to stay ahead of expectations by a combination of two factors: strong pent-up demand and aggressive markdowns to clear old inventory. Because the company wasn’t expecting such strong demand once stores reopened, many stores ran out of inventories, impacting sales during the quarter. It didn’t help either that stores reopened before their distribution centers did, which caused a delay in inventory shipments to stores. At quarter-end, consolidated inventory levels were down 39% from the prior year, with average store inventories down 10%. Packaway levels at quarter-end were 25% of the total inventory level, compared to 43% last year. Packaway was used to replenish store inventory during the quarter. The definition of Packaway merchandise is as follows:

"Packaway merchandise is purchased with the intent that it will be stored in out warehouses until a later date, which may even be the beginning of the same selling season in the following year." – 2019 10K

The company also saw an increase in average basket size, as customers were consolidating trips, but its average unit retail was down during the period, reflecting the heavy markdown environment.

Ross reported operating margins of 3.2% during the quarter compared to 13.7% last year. However, the company reported a benefit of $174M from the reversal of their inventory valuation reserve taken during the first quarter as they saw better than expected sell-through of old merchandise. Weak margins were something to be expected due to store deleverage and the evaporation of sales when stores were closed.

In their prepared remarks, the only glimpse of guidance given by management was the following comment:

"As we move into the third quarter, trends have not materially changed from the second quarter, with comparable store sales for the first 2.5 weeks trending down mid-teens versus last year." – Q2 call

Accordingly, the market remains in a wait-and-see approach, as reflected by the lost momentum in Ross’ share price, shrugging off the consensus beat for the quarter.

The headwinds we see for the second half

Although we don’t doubt the competitive position of Ross as the leader in off-price retail, we believe the company is going to have some tough quarters ahead. The most concerning issue right now is how COVID is going to impact the shopping behavior within their customer base. From following other retailers, it is clear that demand is shifting to an online environment, with many retailers seeing double-digit growth rates in their e-commerce channels.

However, Ross is 100% dependent on their brick-and-mortar stores remaining open. The company hasn’t employed an omnichannel strategy as it doesn’t fit with its business model. The company focuses on the “treasure hunt” experience and finding that bargain at their stores. That in-shop experience is clearly at odds with the current COVID environment. We could see stores operating at less than full capacity as they adhere to guidelines requiring a certain number of shoppers per given space. For example, this is what we found on the U.S. Fire Administration website:

"For example, in order to operate while practicing social distancing, an office building might need to reduce the number of people inside by about 11% whereas a bar might need to reduce its number by as much as 95%." - usfa.fema.gov

It is still unclear whether social distancing guidelines are going to remain for the rest of the year. That uncertainty puts a question mark around the impact on the holiday season. It is also important to note that Ross’ biggest markets are in California, Texas, and Florida, states that saw a resurgence of infections and “underperformed the rest of the chain by a significant margin”. Ross has about half of its distribution capacity on the west coast, with several distribution centers in California:

"On the DCs about a little - over half of our capacity is on the West Coast. We have DCs in the Bakersfield Central Valley area, 1 DC there, several in Riverside. We also have a DC in Pennsylvania and 2 in South Carolina. If we had to shut down the California DCs, it would have a significant impact on the chain." – Q2 call

The increase of e-commerce is also impacting Ross’ operations on the distribution side of the equation. The company had difficulty in ramping up its distribution centers due to staffing challenges. Management made comments about the tough hiring environment, leading to wage increases and incentive to retain and hire personnel:

"The initial ramp-up of our distribution centers took longer than we had hoped. And we've had further difficulty ramping up our DCs to full capacity due to staffing challenges. I suspect with the surge of e-commerce and the impact of commerce coming back post closure, the warehousing competitive labor market has increased quickly and significantly." – Q2 call

Finally, the company expects a tough promotional environment in the second half as retailers try to clear excess inventory. A weak back-to-school season could also hurt sales moving forward, with management stating very conservative plans for back-to-school merchandise.

The Bottom Line

At a forward PE multiple of 23x, we believe Ross is being fairly valued by the market. There are many uncertainties right now to justify paying a higher multiple of earnings for Ross’ business.

Barring another severe wave of infections, we believe Ross’ second quarter to be the rock bottom of the year. That said, it is too early to quantify the impact of COVID on its business model and if there are permanent changes to consumer behavior. If consumers remain concerned about infections, they might shift their spending towards online retailers.

We believe there are going to be some tough quarters ahead for Ross. Therefore, we rather stay on the sidelines. The market might give us a more enticing entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.