Ping Identity offers an attractive risk/reward for investors willing to wait for the growth story to play out.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has the potential to outperform. The market continues to discount execution worries and pressure from competitors. New growth bets are promising. New integrations will also drive product visibility. Ping's improved leverage ratios also make the company more attractive. The current valuation represents a bargain opportunity as Ping masters its growth strategy.

Demand (Bullish)

Ping Identity provides solutions that address the identity and access management space. Its offerings cover the customer identity and workforce identity market. Ping caters to large enterprises. Its offerings include MFA (multi-factor authentication), single sign-on, user directory, access security, data governance, and API intelligence. User Directory (customer identity solution) came from the acquisition of UnboundID. API intelligence came from the acquisition of Elastic Beam. Its offering can be deployed both on-prem and in the cloud. The future of the cybersecurity space revolves around the Zero Trust framework. Zero Trust is core to identity and access management. This gives identity management companies a guaranteed seat at the decision-making table in one of the fast-evolving IT segments.

In the future, Ping is expected to expand its focus to the Global 2000 (mid-market) space as the Fortune 100 market gets saturated. Moving to the mid-market will have an impact on its average deal size. This shift will be offset by its ability to cross-sell new offerings. The flexible nature of its deployments means the shifting dynamics between on-prem license subscription and cloud subscription will continue to drive revenue volatility.

The ongoing IT evolution (digital transformation, WFH) favors the growth of its cloud offerings. This will drive annual recurring revenue, which is a better growth metric. Dollar-based net expansion rate (at 111%), which serves as a proxy to measure upsell, cross-sell, and churn from subscription customers, has recently been hit by macro headwinds. Ping Identity will have to improve the efficiency of its sales process to improve its growth factor. This is a tough catalyst to bet on as CFOs continue to scrutinize IT budgets. Regardless, we believe Ping has what it takes to navigate the coming quarters.

Business (Neutral)

Ping is investing in its sales and marketing effort to accelerate growth. Ramping operating expenditure is important due to the growing competition in the IAM space. Ping also needs to drive the adoption of new offerings to improve margins. This will ensure it generates sufficient free cash flow to improve its liquidity ratios. FCF margin growth will help reassure investors about its ability to fulfill its debt obligations down the road. Reassuring investors about the future is important as Ping's cost of capital has been impacted by its high trading volatility.

Going forward, the cross-sell potential is compelling. The proliferation of APIs means API-based attacks will be rife. Ping's API security solution benefits from its added capability in API intelligence after the acquisition of Elastic Beam. This will be improved by telemetry from its growing integration network.

By 2024, the use of multifactor authentication (MFA) for application access through AM solutions will be leveraged for over 70% of all application access, up from 10% today. - Source - Gartner

The demand for Ping's MFA solution is projected to grow. 2FA use cases for MFA are expected to remain in vogue as customers adapt to the learning curve of 3FA, which impacts product usability. In highly sensitive sectors like finance and defense, we expect MFA to be adopted at a faster rate due to strict privacy and security standards.

Data governance is also an attractive capability due to growing data privacy laws and regulations. This represents a solid value driver down the road. Lastly, we expect Ping to maintain its win rate for single sign-on, and its user directory offering.

Ping is still in the growth phase of its business lifecycle. This means margins will be sacrificed for market share gain. This is a tight line to tow as margin sacrifice impacts the EBIT/Interest ratio, which drives its cost of debt. The alternative option is to increase the sales load of its quota-carrying reps. This might impact productivity heading into the attractive fourth quarter.

The IAM market is expanding. Ping's success depends on its ability to drive win rate while upselling existing customers. This will help grow operating cash flow. Accounts receivable has been growing in recent quarters. This reflects the cash collection headwind induced by the global pandemic. Ping doesn't have the leeway to strain its balance sheet as the bulk of its assets consists of goodwill and intangibles from previous acquisitions. Given its stretched financials, Ping will have to ramp cross-sell from new offerings.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

The macro-environment favors Ping's SaaS offerings as more customers adopt cloud deployments. The payment model is also flexible for customers. More SaaS revenue means more sticky customers. This has a downside effect on Ping's ability to use deferred revenue to shore up its liquidity.

Ping's competitive positioning is unique due to the flexible (hybrid) deployment options it provides for its customers. Its security and intelligence capabilities will continue to drive its differentiation strategy. Competitors in API security are mostly web app security providers, including Akamai (AKAM), Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV), and McAfee (MFE). While API security is an important element of a web security strategy, adding authentication, authorization, and identity management features to API workflows remains a critical piece of a standard API security framework. This holistic approach to web and API security will drive more collaboration between web and API security providers.

Ping's MFA offering is driving the average deal size of its new deals. We expect the monetization potential to improve as customers exit the free trial phase. MFA solutions are priced per user, which means phased purchases and layoffs will impact monetization in the near term.

We remain wary of the growing competition in the identity security space. Big tech companies are gaining more depth in this niche. Cisco's (CSCO) acquisition of Duo Security, Microsoft's (MSFT) growing leadership, in addition to the strong market presence of IBM and Oracle (ORCL) will continue to challenge the momentum of pure-play IDaaS platforms. These trends shouldn't be underestimated.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Ping is a controlled business by Vista Equity Partners. Vista's presence has guided the expansion of its capabilities via its strategic acquisition of Elastic Beam and UnboundID. This management structure will provide more direction as Ping continues to differentiate itself from the competition in the IAM space. It will also provide support if the growth narrative doesn't play out.

Besides improving its technical capabilities, Ping has to keep investing in improving its sales motion. The growing cost of capital required to play in the identity security space has put a strain on Ping's multiples. Ping has to shore up its growth factor to impress the Street. Ping's suppressed valuation has already baked in these concerns. This makes the risk/reward opportunity attractive as Ping improves its growth strategy.

Risks

Demand has been impacted by the volatile macro environment. The headwind from COVID-19 is expected to subside heading into the second half of the year.

While it has refinanced its debt, if the equity market doesn't favor the valuation of cloud stocks, Ping's cost of capital might increase. This also assumes its cross-sell opportunity doesn't drive its FCF margin.

Competition in the identity management space is strong. This might impact Ping's land and expand strategy. To offset this, Ping has invested in API security solutions to cater to a unique set of enterprises that care about ID management, security, and intelligence.

Conclusion (Rating: Bullish)

We expect the market to continue to discount the potential risks inherent in Ping Identity's business positioning until it ramps its sales strategy. The market loves growth, and Ping needs to demonstrate its ability to leverage favorable macro trends to impress. It's still early days for offerings like MFA and API security. The future points to more adoption of these offerings. The potential for multiples expansion remains compelling.

