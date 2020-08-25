Devon Energy (DVN), like other oil producers, reported a drop in earnings and cash flows for the second quarter but I think the company has come out looking stronger from the earnings release and is in a better position to handle weak oil prices.

Devon Energy has improved its capital efficiency and can now produce more oil than before with less capital. Moreover, by cutting costs, the company has brought its cash flow breakeven level down to under $40 per barrel. Devon Energy can now self-fund its capital expenditures as well as dividends in the current low oil price environment. On top of this, the company's financial health, which is already in a decent shape, will get even better.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap & Review

The second quarter was a tough period for oil producers whose earnings and cash flows plunged after commodity prices fell to historic lows. Devon Energy, like its peers, reported a 34% drop in EBITDAX from Q1-2020 to $325 million. The dip in un-hedged realized oil prices from $44.59 per barrel in Q1-2020 to just $21.25 in Q2-2020 pushed the company to a net loss of $0.18 per share, as adjusted for one-off items.

Devon Energy's cash flows received support from crude oil hedges, with the cash settlements from derivatives lifting the realized crude oil prices by $15.25 per barrel to $36.50. But the hedged prices also declined. As a result, the company's cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, dropped by 57% from the first quarter to $249 million in the second quarter. The cash flows were enough to cover all of the upstream capital of $203 million but not the total cash capital expenditures of $307 million. Therefore, the company faced a cash-flow deficit in the second quarter.

Earnings and Cash Flow Growth

The oil prices, however, have improved substantially since the second quarter. The WTI oil price, currently at $42 per barrel, has been trading near $40 since early-June, above the second-quarter average of under $28. The increase can be attributed to the improvement in the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals, with OPEC+ and other oil-producing nations reducing output and demand recovering after several countries lifted lockdowns and eased travel restrictions. Moving forward, Devon Energy will likely realize substantially higher oil prices. That's going to give a boost to the company's earnings and cash flows.

The company's oil production, on the other hand, will likely stabilize around 140,000 to 145,000 bpd in the second half of the year, as per my estimate. Devon Energy will focus mainly on producing oil from the high-margin Delaware Basin region while keeping low levels of activity in other areas (Powder River Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin). With flat volumes, the earnings and cash flow growth will be driven mainly by the rise in oil prices.

Capital Efficiency

With oil now trading in the $40s, all E&P companies will likely report an increase in earnings and cash flows in the future. But what I like about Devon Energy, in particular, is that the company continues to find ways to materially improve capital efficiency by cutting well costs and enhancing well productivity, particularly in the Delaware Basin from where it got most of its Q2 oil production.

In Delaware's leading drilling program at the Wolfcamp play, Devon Energy's well costs (D&C costs) have gradually fallen by more than 40% since 2018 to $700/ft in the second quarter. Its well productivity, measured in terms of average cumulative six-month oil production per foot, has been one of the best among all Delaware Basin operators. Due to these gains, Devon Energy delivered a robust operational performance in the second quarter, producing 153,000 bpd of oil in the period, exceeding the mid-point of its guidance by 3,000 bpd, even as it reduced drilling activity and cut capital expenditures to $203 million from $391 million in the prior quarter. The CapEx was also 10% below the mid-point of the company's guidance.

What's great about capital efficiency gains is that they are driven by the company's self-help measures and are not only sustainable but can also increase in the future. That's why the company has also reduced its annual upstream CapEx guidance by $25 million at the mid-point to $0.95-$1.0 billion while raising its annual oil production forecast to 148,000 to 152,000 bpd. Moreover, the company has also reduced its maintenance capital guidance for next year by $150 million from the previous forecast to $950 million. In other words, thanks to the efficiency gains, the company now needs less capital than initially expected to hold its production flat in 2021.

Note that the 2021 CapEx guidance does not include the effects of a drawdown of inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Devon Energy expects to end this year with 100 DUCs. If in 2021, the company focuses on working through the DUCs, instead of drilling new wells, then that will reduce its capital expenditure requirements. This gives Devon Energy flexibility to make a downward revision to its capital program if it faces an unfavorable oil price environment.

Lowering Cash Flow Breakeven

In addition to realizing efficiency gains, Devon Energy will also lower its cost structure through operational and corporate cost cuts. By the end of the year, Devon Energy expects to achieve $300 million of cash cost savings on an annualized basis, driven by a reduction in cash G&A costs, lease operating and GP&T (gathering, processing, and transportation) expenses, and financing costs. I believe this will not only help the company in expanding its margins but will also enhance its ability to withstand low oil prices.

In my previous article, I wrote that with cost reductions and capital efficiencies, the company can bring its cash flow breakeven level down to $40 WTI. But after the strong performance in the second quarter, the company has revealed that it is on track to achieve cash flow neutrality at $35 WTI. This means that from 2021, Devon Energy will be in a position to generate enough cash flows at $35 oil to fully fund its maintenance capital expenditures. At $39 per barrel, it will be able to fund the dividends as well. This means that at the current strip prices of more than $40 per barrel, Devon Energy will generate cash flows in excess of capital expenditures and dividends.

Free Cash Flows

In my view, the company already looks all set to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the second half of the year. Its operating cash flows will increase from Q2-2020 due to higher oil prices while its cash outflows will decline as its upstream capital falls to $200 million forecasted for Q3-2020 and $181 million for Q4-2020. That's going to help push the company to free cash flows. As oil prices rise further, potentially to mid-$40s in 2021, then the company might generate even higher levels of free cash flows.

I expect Devon Energy to use the free cash flows to create value for shareholders by funding dividends and debt reduction. The management has said that dividends and debt reduction are two of their top priorities in terms of the use of cash. The company has recently said that it will close the Barnett Shale asset sale in early-October, some three months ahead of schedule, and collect cash proceeds of $300 million. It will return a third of that cash, or $100 million, to shareholders in the form of a special dividend. I think the remainder will be used to shore up the cash reserves.

What I also like about Devon Energy is that it maintains robust cash reserves of $1.67 billion, which might grow in the future as the company generates free cash flows and collects proceeds from asset sales. The company has recently said that it plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of debt in the future, which in my opinion, looks achievable since Devon Energy already has ample cash reserves, is closing in on an asset sale, and will likely consistently generate free cash flows in the future at $40s oil.

I think Devon Energy is currently in decent financial health. It carries $4.3 billion of debt, which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 133%, above the large-cap peer average of around 55%. But it has a favorable debt maturity profile, with no outstanding maturities occurring until late 2025. On top of it, it has ample liquidity of $4.7 billion, including $3 billion available from the revolving credit facility that's currently fully undrawn. Successful debt reduction, however, will further strengthen the company's balance sheet, push leverage metric lower, and help reduce interest expenses.

Data by YCharts

I believe earnings growth, free cash flows, and debt reduction will push Devon Energy shares higher. The stock has fallen by 11% in the last three months and is priced 4.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below its five-year average of 8.3x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. This also makes Devon Energy one of the cheapest stocks among large-cap E&Ps. I believe Devon Energy has come out looking strong after the latest earnings and investors should consider buying this stock.

Note that Devon Energy, like all E&P companies, is highly exposed to oil price swings. Any potential weakness in oil prices will dampen the company's outlook and push the stock lower. If oil prices decline to mid-$30s barrel or lower, then that will make it difficult for the company to generate profits and free cash flows, as evident from its second-quarter results. That will also derail the company's debt reduction plans. However, I think Devon Energy has a robust hedge book and solid liquidity which puts it in a better position than a number of its peers to stand firm in a lower-than-expected oil price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.