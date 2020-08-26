Importantly, despite an apparent falling out with CytoDyn's CEO, Dr. Patterson remains strongly supportive of leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) shareholders experienced a big letdown following its exhilarating, albeit brief, sprint to $10.00 back in late July. Now, one short month later [pun intended], the floor seems to have fallen away. CytoDyn has breached the $3.00 level on several occasions recently.

On Friday, 08/21/20, a slight recovery started. I anticipate that this will continue over the near term. I remain cautiously bullish on CytoDyn's COVID-19 prospects going forward as I will explain in this article. I consider that its downdraft was overdone and that it will likely correct part of the overreaction.

Big Pharma has yet to participate in the CytoDyn story

Let me start this discussion with some nomenclature. A commonly appearing acronym, "BP", on Seeking Alpha biotech comment streams typically refers to "Big Pharma". In that context, BPs are the Pfizers (PFE), Mercks (MRK) and Gileads (GLD) of the pharma world, those mega cap drug companies who have the financial resources and the appetite to buy out competitive small fry for billions of dollars.

It is BP in this sense that has been missing from the CytoDyn story. Despite emphatic assurances from management that they are in talks with Big Pharma (29:11/58:16), these discussions seem as chimerical as the Cheshire Cat's grin. Nothing ever seems to advance to the point of identifying a specific company.

In comment streams to CytoDyn articles and news, "BP' may have this traditional meaning, or depending on context it may refer to Dr. Bruce Patterson, a respected expert in pandemics who has played an outsized role in CytoDyn's pursuit of COVID-19.

A further acronym commonly used in CytoDyn discussions is "NP". This refers exclusively to Dr. Nader Pourhassan, CytoDyn's indefatigable and increasingly controversial CEO.

BP has been the public face for leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19 together with authoring its clinical rationale

BP's role with CytoDyn began with his independent testing company's, IncellDX's, diagnostic work for CytoDyn. CytoDyn's 2019 10-K describes the arrangement:

...we entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with IncellDX to sell non-commercial grade quantities of PA-14 or PRO 140 [leronlimab] for use in the development and commercialization of immunoassays for quantitative measurement of CCR5 levels on human cells.

Apparently, BP and NP hit it off together. Their discussions ranged far beyond the initial business arrangement. CytoDyn's first COVID-19 related press release was captioned:

The introductory paragraph to the release described leronlimab as "a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications". It went on to note it was exploring its use in treatment of patients infected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which it characterized as a rapidly spreading virus and potential worldwide emergency.

In the lead paragraph to the release, the nous behind the initiative became quickly apparent:

For several months, BP was regularly featured as a participant in CytoDyn's promotional videos on leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19 as illustrated below from a 4/30/20 Proactive promo:

Other examples include Proactive videos dated 3/27/20 and 4/2/20.

BP's support for leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19 has played a controlling role in my shift from CytoDyn-sceptic to a more neutral and ultimately a bullish stance as revealed in a progression of Seeking Alpha articles.

BP's 6/17/20 TEDx (7:30-28:31/3:08:37) talk from Traverse City, Michigan, was the game changer for me as I explain in detail in "CytoDyn's COVID-19 Game Changer". My bullish stance was definitely provisional as I noted in the conclusion to that article, "I am optimistic about CytoDyn's prospects as a COVID-19 therapy based upon Dr. Patterson's analysis."

For some reason, NP seems to have cooled in his enthusiasm for BP; however, BP remains supportive of leronlimab as a COVID-19 therapy

As far as I know, NP has never actually come out and said anything negative about BP. It is nonetheless fair to characterize him as having had a falling out with BP.

Consider his earlier testimonial during a Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" Livestream promo on 4/17/20. NP was effusive in attributing a wide array of leronlimab therapeutic investigations to BP. In addition to crediting him for his work in advancing CytoDyn's cancer investigations, he noted that it was BP who first advised of leronlimab's potential as a COVID-19 therapeutic (3:38-4:00/45:55).

In early June, 2020, NP remained quite complimentary of the work BP was doing in analyzing blood work for various leronlimab trials (31:00-31:20/58:25). I cannot pin down an exact time when the arrangement began to fray.

A question during NP's first, 7/4/20, interview with Dr. Been may have hit upon a point of friction. He asked several questions (50:00-52:53 / 58:16) related to Dr. Patterson, starting with a question at a time when the following banner appeared on the screen:

NP went to great lengths to list others who had contributed to CytoDyn, refusing to give BP any primacy.

During NP's second, 7/18/20, interview with Dr. Been, for which a transcriptshare.com transcript is available (18:12-18:38), Dr. Been and his followers again have lots of questions concerning BP. The first concerned whether NP had considered buying IncellDX and bringing BP on board (18:39-18:57).

NP's answer rambled on (18:57-21:36). The only way I can summarize it is to say that he gave a longwinded and defensive "no". I invite readers to review the text and draw their own conclusions.

Critically, to my bullish outlook for CytoDyn and likely for many others, BP continues to support leronlimab as an important therapy for COVID-19. In BP's 8/20/20 appearance with Dr. Yogendra on "Dose of Dr. Drew", CytoDyn investors received good news indeed.

BP explained how the hold up on his COVID-19 leronlimab article that has been out for comment in preprint since May 5, 2020, had to do with lack of any control arm on the patients. He has since worked to find a comparison group of patients and resubmitted the paper which now compares the patients treated with leronlimab with others having comparable biomarkers who were not so treated (20:00-24:15 /1:06:33).

CytoDyn has had a rough go over the last several weeks, at least partially due to unforced errors

NP characterizes those who question CytoDyn's achievements as "masters of distortion" (2:00/5:38). I respect his point of view. Yet I am constrained to report the situation as I see it. The CytoDyn story is not without blemishes. There are those among its shareholders who might point to NP's role in contributing to CytoDyn's troubles.

I have long taken exception to his predilection to overpromise and underdeliver. CytoDyn has wasted years in pursuing its BLA for HIV as a combination therapy as recounted in "CytoDyn's BLA Blues"; the FDA rejected the filing issuing an RTF. As matters now stand, we are back to the drawing board on this critical step.

On 8/20/20, CytoDyn finally learned of its path forward with the FDA as it announced with its press release captioned:

The proximity of the date is encouraging. However, we do not know whether CytoDyn will be able to satisfy the FDA's requirements this time around any better than it did its last go around.

Depending on how long it takes for acceptance of its BLA, HIV combination therapy revenues will be unlikely before the latter part of 2021. That said, COVID-19 moves to the front of the line as a potential revenue source for CytoDyn. As seems to be an unfortunate norm for CytoDyn, its prospects in COVID-19 are clear as mud. It has had great difficulty in communicating the results of its recently completed CD10 phase 2 trial for mild/moderate COVID-19.

My 7/29/20 article discussing the situation, "CytoDyn's COVID-19 Trial Tribulations", has drawn >1,800 comments. Subsequent press releases from CytoDyn have resulted in Seeking Alpha news articles which generated thousands more as follows:

This concentrated attention on CytoDyn's COVID-19 trials has not rewarded shareholders. To the contrary, CytoDyn's share price and market cap have dropped precipitously as shown by its price chart below:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

On 8/12/20, CytoDyn conducted an hour-long news conference addressing its trial status and other items of interest to CytoDyn investors. Seeking Alpha published the following helpful outline of the key points:

During CytoDyn's 8/12/20 conference call, NP knew better than to project a response date for the emergency use application; in an atypical outburst of candor, he acknowledged he had no idea (45:21/45:57).

I consider the emergency use application to be a Hail Mary. If granted, it should dramatically boost CytoDyn's price. If rejected, the result is unclear to me. It shouldn't have too much of a negative impact if it comes with a detailed plan for a path forward for a phase 3 that is well constructed in consultation with the FDA.

CytoDyn's latest gambit has been to scatter its CD10 trial results to agencies around the world in Europe, the UK, the Philippines and Mexico. Again, I consider these as more Hail Mary's. As has become fashionable to say when confounded, "It is what it is".

I accept NP's characterization of CytoDyn's CD10 as an exploratory effort. Its results were mixed. The primary endpoint was not achieved. CytoDyn states that its results showed a statistically significant impact on one of its secondary endpoints, NEWS2 (04:29/06:28).

CytoDyn did not knock it out of the park with its CD10 trial results. However, I am counting on the fact that its results are good enough to keep its prospects in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 alive, opening the prospect for a larger phase 3 which would have a better chance of success.

As for CD12, CytoDyn's trial for severe/critical patients, it should be at a point where it can report results well before the end of the year. In sum, both CD10 and CD12 have advanced towards decision dates without any intervening unfavorable news. Accordingly, I remain bullish on CytoDyn for the same reasons set out in greater detail in "CytoDyn's COVID-19 Game Changer".

I include CytoDyn in my speculative high risk biotech portfolio. I recognize that its price is subject to severe changes and is not suitable for investors who are not prepared to risk loss of substantially all of their investment.

I am resigned to the likelihood that CytoDyn will have to proceed without any BP, as in Big Pharma, support. I am heartened by the fact that Dr. Patterson appears comfortable with his expert opinions supporting the efficacy and MOA of leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, MRK AND GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in CYDY, MRK AND GILD over the next 72 hours.