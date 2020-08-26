The Index Inclusion Effect: More Evidence of Increasing Market Efficiency

The potential addition of Tesla ( TSLA) to the S&P 500 Index raises the question of the impact on the stock of its inclusion. The general consensus is that there would be a dramatic positive impact. This belief might help explain at least some of Tesla’s incredible performance in 2020 - investors anticipating its inclusion. However, being included in an index can have both positive and negative impacts on a company and its stock price.

The increased demand for the stock from index investors may increase its value. On the negative side, as some have argued that the increase in holdings of a firm’s stock by index investors implies that more investors ignore firm fundamentals when they make those decisions, the stock price may become less informative. However, if that were true, we would see evidence of active managers persistently exploiting mispricings, and we don’t have any such evidence. Others have argued that governance might become worse.

Benjamin Bennett, René M. Stulz and Zexi Wang contribute to the literature with their July 2020 study “Does Joining the S&P 500 Index Hurt Firms?” in which they investigated the impact on firms of joining the S&P 500 Index from 1997 to 2017. The S&P 500 represents about 80 percent of the total market capitalization of U.S. stocks. They began by noting: “From 1997 to 2017, the likelihood that a listed firm belongs to the S&P 500 index roughly doubles because the number of listed firms falls by half. At the same time, the holdings of shares of firms in the index by passive investors increase...”

The following is a summary of their findings:

After being added to the index, firms have higher passive ownership. Joining the index had a transitory positive effect but no long-term effect on stock prices in the first half of the period - there was no cumulative abnormal return beyond one year. The positive announcement effect on the stock price of index inclusion disappeared (the market has become more efficient) in the second half of the period, and the long-run impact of index inclusion became negative. The cumulative abnormal return over the five days before and after index inclusion was a highly significant 4.6-4.8% (depending on which factor model was used) in the first half of the period but fell to a statistically insignificant 0.6-0.7% in the second half. The cumulative abnormal long-term return in the second half of the period was in excess of 2%. Inclusion worsens stock price informativeness (information production about a firm’s stock falls after the firm joins the index, as measured by the stock’s covariance with the market) and some aspects of governance (index fund providers vote more with management; thus, increases in passive ownership increase CEO power). Following inclusion, investment falls, equity issuance falls, return on assets (ROA) falls (by 1.6 percentage points in the sample), and dividends and repurchases increase. Credit ratings of S&P 500 firms are higher controlling for firm characteristics. When a firm was added to the index, its credit rating increased by half a notch. Compensation, investment and financial policies change with index inclusion. For example, payout policies of firms joining the index become more similar to the policies of their index peers following inclusion. There is no evidence of an impact of inclusion on competition - an included firm’s profit margins do not increase, nor do the profit margins of other firms in the industry that are already in the index.

Summarizing, at one time, active managers were able to exploit the inclusion of stock in the S&P 500 Index by anticipating that action. The gains were significant, though they lasted for a very short period and disappeared beyond a year. Over the last decade, that inefficiency has virtually disappeared - the market became more efficient over time, adapting from experience to eliminate non-risk-based anomalies (Andrew Lo’s adaptive market hypothesis). In addition, the evidence presented above demonstrates that inclusion may result in negative outcomes in terms of firm profitability and governance. Keep these findings in mind if you are tempted to buy a stock because it is rumored to be included in the S&P 500 Index.

