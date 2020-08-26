Furthermore, the retailer continues to have data quality issues on its website, which is, unfortunately, no surprise.

But it does not appear the projected numbers are aligning with the retailer's verbiage - perhaps a data quality issue.

Francesca's offered preliminary results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter in mid-June. It finally reported actual results on July 28th and offered an early look at the second quarter.

It's always enlightening to reconcile actual results to preliminary results when a company uncharacteristically decides to offer an early look. When Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) reported its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 1st, it included a warning regarding the “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” Perhaps offering an early look was intended to placate the substantial doubt warning.

On June 18th, the women's fashion retailer offered a few preliminary results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the period ending May 2, 2020. When actual results were released on July 28th, the company basically included an early look for the second quarter ending August 1st.

Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Reconciliation

Based on the early look, investors already knew net sales in the quarter totaled $43.8 million. The costs for goods sold and occupancy costs totaled $46.6 million, resulting in a gross loss of $2.9 million.

In the fiscal 2019 first quarter, Francesca's reported e-commerce sales “under-performed expectations.” Its total sales tallied $87.1 million. Since the retailer had averaged an e-commerce contribution of 9% the previous year, it could be assumed e-commerce sales for the quarter were less than $8 million. In the fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter earnings call on May 1st, the retailer did note “e-commerce sales were up 25% quarter-to-date.” A 25% improvement on less than $8 million would not top $10 million. Thus, in June, I initially estimated e-commerce sales may have contributed approximately 22% of the quarter's total.

With the retailer's reporting of actual results in late July, it neglected to cite a percentage of contribution for online sales. Using the initial estimation equates to in-store sales for the first quarter tallying less than $34 million. The tally equates to an average per store per week for the 7+ weeks doors were open of only $6,534, which represents a 20+% decline year over year. Francesca's did note it had used aggressive markdowns to help generate its $43.8 million in sales for the quarter.

In addition to aggressive markdowns, Francesca's immediate actions to attempt to survive the COVID-19 pandemic included furloughing employees, reducing executive pay and limiting capital investments. It also stopped paying most of its suppliers and did not pay its calendar year second-quarter lease obligations.

aggressively reducing costs, and managing cash flows, which, together with deferring rent and vendor payments...



The Borrowers have also advised the Administrative Agent that due to conditions relating to the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, the Loan Parties are not paying rent on their leased locations for the months of April, May and June, 2020. (emphasis added)

In its fiscal 2019 annual report, Francesca's reported lease obligations for fiscal 2020 would be $48.7 million. Thus, it was logical to assume the monthly obligation would fall near $4.1 million. Perhaps reflecting the deferral for April, the current portion of operating lease liabilities did reflect a $5 million increase, from $48.7 million at fiscal year ending February 1, 2020 to $53.7 million at quarter ending May 2, 2020.

Francesca's did not provide an early look regarding its accounts payable balance other than stating it had stopped paying most of its suppliers. At year-begin, the A/P balance was $10.8 million. Since inventories increased in the quarter from $31.6 million at quarter-begin to $34.8 million at quarter-end, it was evident the retailer continued to accept shipments, even though the company had stated in the fourth-quarter earnings call it was able to cancel a “meaningful portion” of first- and second-quarter receipts. When it reported actual results in late July, the A/P balance had almost doubled to $20.6 million.

Also in the early look, the retailer reported its cash and equivalents balance had shrunk to $14.3 million for the quarter. By June 12, it had grown to $21 million. The retailer was also expecting a $10.7 million tax refund but had not received the funds by quarter-end. The company will be required to use the $10.7 million to first pay its outstanding balance under the terms of its ABL credit agreement.

The loss from operations for the first quarter was over $8 million, forcing Francesca's to borrow $5 million under its revolving credit facility in the quarter. The retailer had no borrowing availability remaining on its credit agreement at quarter-end.

A cash balance of $14.3 million (or even $21 million) plus the upcoming refund of $10.7 million would not be sufficient to cover the current debt obligation of $15 million plus an accounts payable balance of $20.6 million plus over $12 million in delayed lease obligations. Francesca's sought abatement with landlords for its lease obligations in the calendar year second quarter.

Another Early Look

With Francesca's fiscal 2020 first quarter reporting occurring on July 28th, just days prior to the company's official fiscal 2020 second quarter end, information offered in the report could be considered another preliminary report.

As of July 17th, the retailer had repaid $2 million against the borrowings under its credit agreement, leaving a cash and equivalents balance of $18.7 million. It still had not received the $10.7 million tax refund. Still, its outstanding debt obligation continues to exceed the expected refund. With the payment of debt, its borrowing availability increased from $0 to $500,000.

The retailer reported its accounts payable position with suppliers was “substantially” current but did not offer an exact dollar amount. It resumed lease payments in July and has completed its negotiations with landlords for abatement and deferrals for the calendar year second quarter. The cash and cash equivalents balance was expected to drop to a range of $10-12 million by quarter-end.

The retailer projected total sales for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ending August 1, 2020 in a range of $67-71 million. As of June 12th, Francesca's had managed to open 593 of its 703 locations. By July 28th, 674 of its 702 locations were open.

Assuming the retailer was able to maintain a level of e-commerce sales contribution comparable to the first quarter in the second quarter at nearly $10 million, this would equate to approximately $59 million of in-store sales (at the midpoint), or $4.54 million per week, or $6,733 per store per week. This estimate reflects a slight improvement to the assumptions from the first quarter for in-store sales of $6,534 per store per week during the 7+ weeks stores were open in the first quarter.

However, it does not align with the company's projection for a comparable store sales decline in a range of 11-16%. In the fiscal 2019 second quarter, total sales were $105.97 million. The retailer did not cite an exact contribution for e-commerce, but it did comment that online sales “were not as strong as expected.” Again, using the historical average of 9%, in-store sales likely contributed more than 91%, or at least $96.4 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter. With 718 locations open, this equates to an average of $10,332 per store per week. So, an 11-16% decline would equate to an average ranging from $8,678 to $9,195 per store per week. At the low end, even for only 674 locations, this would tally over $76 million in sales for the quarter, above the high end of the range recently offered by Francesca's. It would appear that the CSS decline may be greater than projected.

Gross margin pressure was expected to “accelerate due to more aggressive promotions” in the quarter. Francesca's also stated it expected “the heightened promotional environment will continue.” As of the most recent weekend, the retailer had slashed the price of a few products by over 90%.

(Source)

With doors open in the second quarter, the retailer's SG&A expenses will naturally increase as payroll expenses resume. SG&A expenses in the fiscal 2020 first quarter were nearly $25 million and exceeded $39 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The loss from operations in the fiscal 2020 first quarter was $35.3 million, and income from operations in the fiscal 2019 second quarter was only $1.38 million. The retailer projected a loss from operations in a range of only $21-23 million for the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Thus, it would appear the company is expecting a gross profit in the quarter, somewhat contradicting the warnings regarding gross margin pressure and aggressive and heightened promotions.

Ongoing Problems

In the fiscal 2019 second quarter, interim CEO Michael Prendergast assured the retailer had adjusted its e-commerce processes to “be at least 100% congruent” with its brick-and-mortar strategy. A year later, after an extended opportunity for dedicated focus due to the pandemic, problems remain.

(Source)

It could be debated whether it's worse to advertise items for sale at no discount or to advertise discounted items at a higher price. Regardless, it seems obvious the online experience continues to lack Q&A. The retailer expects to relaunch its e-commerce site in the fall. Whether these problems (documented for years) will resolve with a relaunch still remains to be seen.

In the interim, it is curious (at least to me) that Francesca's opted to take the time to implement this marketing “feature” on the site, indicative, perhaps, of its shifted demographic target.

Considerations

It could be argued that the relatively new CEO has not yet had an opportunity to “fix” the retailer's myriad issues, especially considering the relentless task of just trying to survive the pandemic. And yet, with the doors of over 700 stores shuttered and fully aware the company's only exposure to its customers was its online presence, data quality issues, embarrassingly, continued to surface.

Furthermore, although it would appear the company's second-quarter projections indicate improvement over the first quarter, it also appears the projected numbers are not aligning with the verbiage - yet another data quality issue.

Francesca's might be stocking warm fuzzy sweaters for 18-24-year-old young ladies for fall... but it does not yet appear to be able to deliver warm fuzzies for long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.